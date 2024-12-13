Subscribe
The Return of “Euro-Nazism”
Nazism was never a “one off” circumstance, and has lurked in the darker corners of Europe for centuries.
Apr 26
EuroYankee
The Return of “Euro-Nazism”
March 2025
Let’s Be Honest: There Will Be No Ceasefire In Ukraine
Putin and Zelensky are both implacable in their demands, and so it will be war “to the last Ukrainian”.
Mar 28
EuroYankee
Let’s Be Honest: There Will Be No Ceasefire In Ukraine
“Know Your Enemy” — RUSSIA
If you really oppose Russia and want to be more effective in opposing Putin, you need to know these FACTS.
Mar 10
EuroYankee
“Know Your Enemy” — RUSSIA
February 2025
A Revolution is Raging in Europe
Across the world, nationalism is fighting back against globalism, and Europe a main battle front.
Feb 18
EuroYankee
A Revolution is Raging in Europe
January 2025
What’s Really Going On in Syria
The tragedy of Syria started decades ago, when the US and Israel decided to use Islamic Jihadis as a means of attaining geopolitical goals.
Jan 15
EuroYankee
What’s Really Going On in Syria
December 2024
Why Tulsi Gabbard Poses a Threat to the Intel Community
Critics claim Trump’s pick to be Director of National Intelligence will cause “chaos” in the national security establishment. In reality, she will cause…
Dec 13, 2024
EuroYankee
Why Tulsi Gabbard Poses a Threat to the Intel Community
Why Western Elites Ignore Reality
How “The Narrative” has replaced Truth in our discourse — and our lives.
Dec 8, 2024
EuroYankee
Why Western Elites Ignore Reality
November 2024
Famous Zionist Quotes
Some interesting pronouncements by prominent Zionist figures
Nov 24, 2024
EuroYankee
Famous Zionist Quotes
The “Greater Israel” Project Is Now in Full Swing
There is a reason why Israel has no official borders.
Nov 4, 2024
EuroYankee
The “Greater Israel” Project Is Now in Full Swing
October 2024
Israel is Using Palestinians as Livestock
For decades, Israel has used Palestinians as a source of fresh organs for transplant patients and wounded IDF soldiers.
Oct 29, 2024
EuroYankee
Israel is Using Palestinians as Livestock
Viktor Orbán is My Hero
The Hungarian Prime Minister is at the vanguard of a new European orientation away from EU authoritarianism and towards national sovereignty.
Oct 22, 2024
EuroYankee
Viktor Orbán is My Hero
Antony Blinken’s Treachery is Not New
American Jews face a “dual loyalty” dilemma now more than ever.
Oct 8, 2024
EuroYankee
Antony Blinken’s Treachery is Not New
