Israel is Using Palestinians as Livestock
For decades, Israel has used Palestinians as a source of fresh organs for transplant patients and wounded IDF soldiers.
  
Viktor Orbán is My Hero
The Hungarian Prime Minister is at the vanguard of a new European orientation away from EU authoritarianism and towards national sovereignty.
  
Antony Blinken’s Treachery is Not New
American Jews face a “dual loyalty” dilemma now more than ever.
  
