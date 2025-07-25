Years from now, younger generations may stumble across historical references to a place called “Ukraine”, and a fierce warrior people called “Ukrainians”.

“Papa, tell us about Ukraine! Did it really exist?”

Yes, children, Ukraine did exist — for a few turbulent decades straddling the 20th and 21st centuries, there was an actual nation state, an independent country called “Ukraine”.

“What were Ukrainians like, Papa?”

Well, THAT depended on where you were. You see, the Ukrainians in the Eastern and Southern part of the country were mostly Russian, or at least mostly spoke Russian. These people were also imbued with (or at least tolerant of ) Russian history, culture, society and religion. The Russian language was used in the schools and in official capacities.

These “Russian” Ukrainians mostly prayed in the Russian Orthodox Church, or the Ukrainian branch of it. And that was because those parts of Ukraine — Crimea, Donbas, Odessa, etc. — had been under Russian rule for hundreds and hundreds of years.

But the people in Western Ukraine were VERY different. They were historically part of the Germanic / Polish Empires of Central Europe. For example, the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv was once called Lwów when it was owned by Poland, and was called Lemberg when it was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Western Ukrainians — like the Poles — were mostly Catholics, and not Orthodox. In fact, they were SO different from their Russian countrymen in the East that they actually HATED all things Russian — the Russian language, literature, art, history, and of course the Russian people themselves.

The above map shows just how much of a “Borderland” Ukraine was.

“But Papa, why was Ukraine so divided?”

Ukraine had always been a sort of border land between Western Europe and the Russian lands of Eurasia. As a matter of fact, the word “Ukraine” means “border land” in both Polish and Russian (ukraina in Polish and oukraina in Russian). That is why it was always such a mixed population.

That is also why, when Ukraine became an actual independent country, it had NEUTRALITY enshrined in its Constitution, declaring that Ukraine would remain a neutral country, a “bridge” between East and West, and would never inter into a military alliance with either the East (Russia) or the West (NATO).

When you look at the map, you can see why Russia cannot let Ukraine join NATO. [Source: Royal Swedish Academy of War Sciences ]

“So how did they end up in a war with Russia, Papa?”

Ah, well, this is where the history gets complicated. We have to start with the United States and the United Kingdom. You see, the British Empire had hated Russia since the early 1800’s and over the centuries, hating Russia and plotting against Russia, trying to destroy Russia, became a sort of British tradition.

They called this centuries-long conflict “The Great Game”, and when the USA inherited the globe-straddling empire from their British cousins after World War II, they also took on this same visceral hatred, mistrust and the need to scheme against Russia.

In fact, most people don’t even realise that the same Great Game is still being played. Take Afghanistan, for example. Between 1839 and 1919, Britain opposed Russia’s influence in Afghanistan through a series of no less than THREE (3) wars. Trying to control Afghanistan has continued to be a priority under American leadership, with two two more wars: one by proxy in the 1980’s and once direct in the 2000's.

A geographical look at the “chessboard” in “The Great Game”. [Source: Maps On the Web ]

“But what does that have to do with Ukraine, Papa?”

Quite simply, Ukraine became — for the US and UK — a “new” Afghanistan. You see, the whole point of the Great Game was to force the breakup and strategic implosion of Russia. Central Asia was seen as the “soft Southern underbelly” of the Russian Empire in the 1800’s, but after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990, the West realised they could try to defeat Russia by using the countries on Russia’s Western border as proxies.

Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, during the 1990’s, while Russia was militarily powerless and economically a “basket case”, the Western powers (UK and US) moved to get all the Eastern Bloc (former Soviet) countries to become members of NATO. But the greatest prize of all was Ukraine: to convert Ukraine into a Western anti-Russian country would automatically mean that Russia would no longer be a superpower.

The idea was that, since Russia‘s withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1988 had precipitated the fall of the Soviet Union soon thereafter, causing Russia another defeat in Ukraine would lead to another regime change and Vladimir Putin would be overthrown.

In other words, The Great Game would finally be over, and the UK and US (and all their money-lending financial powerhouses) would be the winners, as they gobbled up Russian resources and wealth.

However, the Western powers badly miscalculated. Ukraine is NOT Afghanistan. Ukraine is RUSSIAN and has always been so. And no Russian leader would give up on what was once Russian territory, and is now filled with Russian people.

“But Papa, didn’t the Ukrainian Constitution forbid such a thing?”

Yes, it did. But the US and UK were very clever. Once the USSR fell, they set their secret intelligence services in motion to influence Ukrainian politics and change the nature of the country itself. For example, the US alone spent $5 BILLION in influence operations from 1991 to 2014.

Then, in 2014, the US engineered a coup d’état that overthrew the democratically elected government of Ukraine and installed a pro-Western government hand-picked by the United States.

And one of the very first thing this new pro-Western government did was to remove the neutrality clause from the Ukrainian Constitution.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin (top right) and Verkhovna Rada deputies react after a vote for a bill dropping Ukraine’s nonaligned status in Kyiv on December 23, 2014.

“Tell us, Papa, how did the war start?”

The new US installed government in Kiev in 2014 was made up of people who hated Russia. In other words, the balance of power between East and West that had so long been present in Ukraine was overcome by the power and influence of the US and its allies, who had “put their thumb on the scales” in favour of the Western enclaves who hated all things Russian.

Naturally, the people in the South and East of the country rejected the new Coup government. The people in several oblasts, or regions, declared their opposition to Kiev and some pushed for independence.

THIS is what started the war.

The right wing pro-Western, anti-Russian nationalists in Kiev declared war on the Russian-speaking Ukrainians in the East.

Just days before the coup: US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, center, holds a computer depicting her photo, posing with Ukrainian UDAR party chief Vitalii Klitschko, back center, Ultranationalist Svoboda party chief Oleh Tyagnybok (Neo-Nazi), left, and Batkivshchyna party head Arseniy Yatsenyuk (Neo-Nazi), a.k.a. “Yats”, whom Nuland appointed Prime Minister. [Photo: AFP]

“Papa, were there REALLY Nazis in Ukraine?”

Yes, children, Ukrainian Nazis were very real. As I told you before, the Western parts of Ukraine saw themselves as firmly rooted — historically, culturally and spiritually — in the Germanic cultures of Western and Central Europe, and so the Western Ukrainians had a natural affinity for Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Indeed, when Hitler’s Nazi forces invaded Western Ukraine in 1941, the Ukrainian nationalist movements and organisations immediately sided with them, believing that Hitler would deliver them independence and a new “racially pure” Ukrainian nation (i.e., with no Russians or other Slavs).

“Hitler the Liberator” poster in Ukrainian [Source: public domain/ Wikipedia ]

Hitler recognised the exuberance and devotion of the Western Ukrainians and he even authorised the formation of a Waffen SS Division called “14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS (1st Galician)”.

The symbol of the Nazi SS Division “1st Galician”

Galicia, which is now part of Western Ukraine, had been part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, so Hitler was willing to allow them to become elite SS soldiers. He refused, however, to allow any of the Ukrainians from other parts of Ukraine to join, because he considered them to be Slavic Untermenschen (“Subhumans”).

This view of Eastern Ukrainians is still held by the Nazi sympathisers in Western Ukraine, and they celebrate that one “pure” Nazi Division every year with marches, parades and festivals.

2022: Ukrainian Nazis in Lviv (formerly Lemberg) march to celebrate the Waffen SS Division “Galizien” in 1943. [Source: Piotr Panasiuk on X ]

“But Papa, Ukraine had a Jewish President, right?”

Yes, Volodymyr Zelensky was Jewish, but he was a mere puppet for the far-right forces that were behind him. You see, children, Zelensky never had a political power base upon which he could rely for support. He was a comedian and a comic actor all of his adult life. In that life he was “bankrolled” and promoted by a very rich Ukrainian Oligarch named Ihor Kolomoisky. This Kolomoisky also used his wealth to create the “Servant of the People Party”, which nominated Zelensky for President. Kolomoisky also bankrolled the campaign that got Zelensky elected.

Volodymyr Zelensky and his “benefactor”, Ihor Kolomoisky. [Source: politanalityk ]

But you see, children, Kolomoisky also funded the Azov Brigade, a self-avowed Nazi militia that committed war crimes against Russian speakers in the Donbas. So the Ukrainian Nazis were always willing to work with anyone they could use. For example, Kolomoisky, like Zelensky, was also Jewish.

For his part. Zelensky could never stand up to the Nazis who were pressuring him. Not if he wanted to live. As Nazi leader Dmitry Yarosh stated in an interview in 2019, if Zelensky ever tried to make peace with Putin, “he would lose his life. He will hang on some tree on Khreshchatyk”.

Those Ukrainian Nazis were uniquely evil.

Kolomoisky’s Azov Brigade in full regalia. [Source: Los Replicantes ]

“Do Ukrainian Nazis still exist, Papa?”

No, children, do not be afraid. The Ukrainian Nazis were defeated and eradicated by the Russian forces in 2026. That was when Russia declared that they had achieved their strategic goals of the war (what the Russians called a “Special Military Operation”) and successfully saved the ethnic Russian population from the predations of the Western Ukrainians in Kiev.

“How was Russia able to win, with all of NATO and the US helping Ukraine?”

Anyone with half a brain, who knew at least a LITTLE history, knew that there was no way that Ukraine would defeat Russia. The only ones who believed that such a thing was possible were ideologues and “true believers” — those who were so blinded by their ideology and core beliefs that they literally could not perceive reality.

These ideologues fell into two camps:

First, there were the Western Neocons, a group of ideological idiots who saw the US as good and Russia as evil, and believed that Russia was a second-rate power, “a gas station masquerading as a country”, a technological backwater with inferior and outdated weapons, poor leadership and an army that was poorly trained, poorly equipped, and badly led.

They were wrong on all counts.

The second group of ideologues were the Ukrainian Nazis themselves. They were convinced that Ukraine was invincible because they were, after all a master race, whose destiny was to defeat Russia and exterminate the Russians. Andriy Biletsky, the founder of the Nazi Azov Group, expressed this belief in an interview in 2010:

“The historic mission of our nation in this critical moment is to lead the White Races of the world in a final crusade for their survival. A crusade against the Semite-led Untermenschen.”

Andriy Biletsky gives his fascist salute in front of the official Azov flag, featuring the Nazi “Wolfsangel” symbol. {Source: Larazon ]

These two groups, each believing unswervingly in their inherent superiority over Russia and the Russians, simply could not conceive of an outcome in which a bunch of Untermenschen from a country that was no more than a gas station could ever defeat the combined powers of European NATO and the United States.

They were delusional, but, like the Germans in Hitler’s Berlin in 1945, they got a rude awakening when Russian tanks were rolling through the streets of Kiev.

“So did Russia absorb all of Ukraine?”

Heavens, NO! As I told you earlier, the people in Western Ukraine have no affinity for Russians. But those who embraced Nazi ideals and beliefs that Russians and other Slavic people were Untermenschen (“subhumans”) were either imprisoned or executed.

There were, however, many who yearned for the days when that region was part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth or the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Those areas that did not return to Russian control were eventually annexed by Poland and Hungary.

“Will there ever be another country called Ukraine?”

There will be people who call themselves Ukrainian, but that will be more of a cultural or historical context, like people who call themselves Prussian, or Yugoslavian. Or if Germany had remained partitioned after the German Nazis were defeated in World War II.

“Isn’t this a sad story?”

Yes, children, this is a very sad story. But it shows what can happen when a giant superpower like the United States decides to use a smaller, poorer country as a proxy against their geopolitical foe. They are willing to sacrifice that country and they would rather see it destroyed than stop trying to hurt their enemy. Such was the case in Ukraine.

Henry Kissinger put it best:

“It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.”

#End

If you liked this post, please consider leaving me a tip! Donations support my independent, ad-free writing.

Buy Joe a coffee

Leave a comment

Share