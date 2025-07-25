EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ThothStudio (JCofMars)'s avatar
ThothStudio (JCofMars)
Jul 25

This was such a good article! I understand and concur with every word, too, and I’m Ukrainian. Well, to be clear, my grandparents on my my mother’s side came from a part of the world that is now called “Ukraine” (they were from Galicia province which was in a place that was not Poland for over 100 yrs). It’s all very lolsy. I am almost ashamed of that heritage and prefer to identify more with Russian ancestry or, if not, at least as a “slav”. I don’t know, however, to what extent my DNA might actually be Germanic on that “ukrainian” side. My father, who was from Spain, was definitely of visigothic and/or celt-iberian extraction. But, either way, it’s disheartening how so many people, many claiming to be “Ukrainians” or, similarly, Polish, really have no idea of the history of their ancestral part of the world.

As a slight side-note, even though your essay was spot-on insofar as what I think I know (plus what I learned from you) I feel that the map showing the language break down in Ukraine is probably a biased and overstated case for the Ukrainian language. The large red area gives the impression that a vast swath of the country, including Kiev, speaks Ukrainian — they use the term “predominantly”. However, that can be taken a number of ways and I don’t know which is more correct. Nearly all of the Ukrainians I know (in Canada) who are more recently arrived — from mostly Kiev or its vicinity — speak Russian and many, but not all, speak Ukrainian. My guess is that the predominant majority do indeed speak Ukrainian but are bilingual and use Russian most of the time, as is the day-to-day habit in most of the country except perhaps the far western province of Galicia.

Anyway, please forgive the overlong commentary — once again, thanks for a clear and well formed essay with a (most-likely) accurate summation of what the future will look like. I will go back and read more of your offerings! Cheers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by EuroYankee and others
Linda Hagge's avatar
Linda Hagge
Jul 25

Well done! But run a spellcheck so we can share.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by EuroYankee and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Brunoli
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture