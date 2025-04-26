Europe, some say, has been the birthplace of many of the worst mass ideological manifestations (“-isms”) ever created by the human race. Colonialism, feudalism, fascism, militarism and of course anti-semitism are all uniquely European inventions.

In fact, when the Jewish Austrian writer Theodor Herzl founded the Zionist movement in the 1800’s it was with the express purpose to find a Jewish homeland outside of Europe. For Herzl and the other Zionists, anti-semitism was so historically and culturally entrenched in European society that Jews would never be safe there.

But of course the most odious of all these European ideologies was NAZISM.

The Nazi Nuremberg Rally 1935. Source: The Daily Telegraph | Photo: INTERFOTO]

In this article:

Nazism has ancient roots in Europe

Many of us who grew up in the post-war years believe somehow that Nazism was a uniquely German thing; an aberration that did not really reflect the great European or even German traditions of art, music and culture.

But this is not true.

In fact, Hitler’s genius in developing the Nazi ideology was to combine all the aforementioned “common” European ideologies under one banner.

Hitler’s fascist contemporaries, Franco in Spain and Mussolini in Italy, were fascists, but they lacked the nefarious anti-semitic “Master Race” aspect of Nazism.

Nazism also had another European “tradition” folded into its ideology: the strong mistrust, hatred and fear of the East, what we now call “Russophobia”.

I wrote about this in my article, “Why the West Hates Russia”, and how it all started with the British:

“Britain’s hatred and distrust of Russia started when the British Empire was at its height, when the “sun never set” on their dominion, and London had fixed its hoary gaze on India and Central Asia as the next place to suck dry of resources and wealth to power its navy and line the pockets of the rich British merchant class.”

On the Continent, Russophobia can be said to have its seeds in the days of the Mongol invasions of the 14th century, and since then, Europeans have viewed everything to the East as foreign, evil, and menacing. The Mongol Khan had, after all, reached far into Europe, overrunning Hungary, Croatia and Bulgaria, savaging Poland and even invading Hitler’s birthplace of Austria.

Thus, the Nazi idea of declaring Slavs — and especially Russians — to be Untermenschen (subhumans) and worthy of extermination along with the Jews, was a narrative that fell on very receptive ears — especially in Central and Eastern Europe.

Russia views WWII very differently from the West

Given this history, it’s easy to see why for the Russians, Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union was just another European tradition. Since the 1700’s, Russia had suffered numerous invasions from the Poles, the French, the British, the Swedes, and other Europeans.

To them, Hitler’s invasion of 1941 was another case of Europe uniting to conquer Russia, just like how Napoleon’s Grande Armée of 1812 was comprised of soldiers from all corners of French-occupied Europe. These included Poles and Lithuanians, Germans, Austrians, Dutch, Swiss, Italians, Spanish, and Portuguese.

It is telling that Russians refer to the Napoleonic invasion as the “Patriotic War of 1812”, and to World War II as simply “The Great Patriotic War”. In both cases, Russia stood alone against a massive invasion of Europeans, all united to conquer them.

The Russians aren’t wrong

Despite what we have been taught as post-war Westerners, Nazism was not limited to Germany. Hitler did not “enslave” all those European countries that became part of the Third Reich. In fact, many if not most of the “conquered” countries joined Hitler willingly.

We all know about how Austria, despite claiming now to have been the first “victim” of Hitler’s expansionism, actually greeted the Nazi invaders with cheers and flowers. But Hitler’s armies were welcomed as conquering heroes in most of Central and Eastern Europe — especially those states that had been part of the USSR. For example, Latvia and Estonia, although tiny in size, nonetheless each happily fielded three full Waffen SS Divisions to fight with the Wehrmacht in Stalingrad and other Russian targets.

Dutch/Flemish Volunteers of the SS Diviison “Westland”. [Source: Stabswache ]

From Wikipedia:

“Antisemitism was prevalent throughout Europe at the time. As in other German-occupied and aligned states, the Nazis in France relied to a considerable extent on the co-operation of local authorities to carry out what they called the Final Solution. The government of Vichy France and the French police organized and implemented the roundups of Jews.”

The French SS Division, known as “Sturmbattalion Charlemagne” was one of the most fanatical of Hitler’s Nazi forces, and fought the Red Army in Berlin to the bitter end.

Soldiers of the 33rd Grenadier Division of the Waffen SS, “Charlemagne” —comprised of fanatical French Nazis. [Souce: Eisernes Kreuz/TouTube ]

Many of the current NATO member states even signed formal allegiances with Nazi Germany and sent volunteer SS Divisions to fight against Russia and the Soviet Union. Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Romania were formal members of the Axis alliance, but collaborating governments in France, Norway, Denmark, The Netherlands and Belgium all contributed to the Nazi war effort against the USSR. They all sent soldiers, mostly volunteer SS Divisions, to bolster the effort to conquer the evil “Slavic hordes” of the Soviet Union.

Polish SS volunteers on the Eastern Front mourn the loss of a comerade. [Source: Pinterest]

In fact, fully 1 in 4 Nazi Waffen SS soldiers were non-German volunteers from other European countries who swore a sacred oath to Hitler to fight the “evil Russians”.

Other Western invasions of Russia

There have been other times when the West targeted Russia for conquest. Dissolving Russia, breaking it upp into small parts and stealing its vast resources, has long been a major goal of the Western Powers.

The Russian Civil War

Following the Bolschevik Revolution of 1917, Russia fell into a state of civil war, with the Monarchists (Whites) fighting the Bolscheviks (Reds). The Western Europeans sided with the Whites to overthrow the nascent communist regime in Moscow to replace it with a “Western-friendly” regime. To achieve this goal, the UK led an alliance that included France, Italy, Greece, Poland (of course) and Czechoslovakia. They sent troops, supplies and priovided all manner of support to the White Russian forces.

Operation Unthinkable

In 1945, Winston Churchill ordered the British Army General Staff to develop a plan to invade and conquer the Soviet Union. The plan they devised was apt;y called Operation Unthinkable, and the stated objective was “to impose the will of the United States and British Empire upon Russia”. The plan was set aside when the allies realised that the Soviet Army in place in Europe was just ioo big for them to defeat at that time.

Nonetheless, the plan was quickly exposed and the Russians often refer to it as an example of persistent Western perfidy.

For Russia, Ukraine is “deja vu all over again”

The current conflict in Ukraine now seems — to Russian eyes — a mere re-enactment of what has happened several times before: Europeans trying to eradicate and conquer the Russian Slavic “Mongol hordes” that they perceive to be threatening their very existence. Their claims that Hitler is a modern day version of Peter the Great, Stalin and Hitler all rolled into one are disingenuous.

To the European members of NATO, Putin is in fact the modern day version of Ögedei Khan, the Mongolian leader whose forces stormed across Europe in the 14th century. Like the Khan, Putin is foreign, evil, dangerous, and cannot be negotiated with. He is, they claim, out to destroy European culture, just as the Mongols sought to do so long ago.

Imagine, then, how Russians feel when the leaders of the Eastern European countries that had allied with Hitler to invade them in WWII are now calling for a new war against Russia. Imagine when the leaders of Britain, France and Germany, whose predecessors had all led invasions of Russia at one time, now call for war with Russia again, seeking to revive the pan-European animus towards Russia and reform the Grande Armée of Napoleon or Hitler’s militaristic union of Nazi collaborationists.

Napolean and his Grande Armée enter Russia in 1812. [Source: Russia Beyond ]

Is it any wonder that the British, who won the Crimean War 200 years ago, want to repeat their victory by sending their Storm Shadow missiles to blow up the Kerch Bridge and reconquering Crimea for Ukraine?

Is it just coincidence that the leaders of the UK and France want to send their troops into Ukraine to act as a tripwire to trigger an all out war against Russia?

Is it not strange that the Polish leaders, whose forerunners invaded Russia multiple times, want to go to war against Russia now — AGAIN?

Is it not more than ironic that the Germans are AGAIN sending their tanks to roll across the Ukrainian Steppes and offering their own long range Taurus missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia?

Germany set to once again “take the lead” in Europe

In fact, the resurgence of Nazism — and especially the German strain — has recently been foreshadowed unironically by the new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, who told the German people in his Easter address:

“Germany will once again take responsibility in Europe and the world. Not with loud words, but with confidence. Not with arrogance, but in partnership.”

Merz, of course, is about to take over the office once held by Adolph Hitler. Merz’s own family history is one of strong Nazi ties, and his grandfather, Josef Paul Sauvigny, even rose to the rank of Oberscharführer in Hitler’s Brown Shirts.

Indeed: inside of Germany, Merz has been criticised for celebrating his Nazi grandfather’s legacy. One can only imagine, then, what Merz means by “once again” — does he long for the days of his grandfather’s storm-trooping?

Merz: “The Man Who Would Remake Europe”

The Atlantic magazine, mouthpiece of the transatlantic cabal of forces opposing Russia, has published an article about Merz, entitled “The Man Who Would Remake Europe”, in which they declare:

“Merz, with his right-wing instincts and establishment roots, will be guiding his country, maybe even the continent, through a period of epochal change.”

“Epochal change” indeed. The Russians have seen this change before.

Merz adopting a bit of Hitler’s rhetorical flair. [Source: Heidelberg24.de ]

As the CVCE in Luxembourg explains in a study entitled “Nazism and the European Idea”:

“The Reich wanted to organise its newly conquered territories along the lines of a united Europe, a Europaïsche Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft, [literally “European Economic Community” or EEC], which would put an end to traditional national antagonisms once and for all. So Hitler’s Germany did not hesitate to present itself as the champion of European unification and of the New European Order [die Neuordnung Europas].”

In other words, the official EEC, the precursor of the European Union that formed in 1957 was based on a Nazi idea. Even the Nazi propaganda of that time was similar to what we are hearing today:

“Official [Nazi] propaganda exalted the values of Western civilisation, which it claimed it was defending against Bolshevism and Anglo-American imperialism.” Compare this to how the EU leadership — and especially Merz himself — today condemn both Putin’s Russia and Trump’s America and call for a United Europe — under German leadership, of course.

Just some good, old fashioned German “conservatives”, [Source: @peacemaket71 ]

Rewriting history

The “Germany is back” message could not be any more clearly stated than what is happening around the 80th anniversary events commemorating the fall of Nazi Germany in 1945.

This is a pure case of rewriting history. Firstly, the fact that the Germans are taking the lead in promoting this clebration is problematic at best. But the fact that they are excluding Russia from participating is a telling sign of the resurgence of the old Nazi Russophobia.

Germany never stopped being Nazi

But the continuous presence and even power wielded by German Nazis post WWII should not surrise anyone. The infamous “Operation Paperclip”, for example, was a massive operation conducted by the USA to bring Nazis deemed of “value” to the United States to work on everything from weapons systems to rockets and space vehicles. Wernher von Braun, firdst famouus for building Hitler’s deadly V-2 rocket, went on to bacome the first Director of NASA, and was perhaps the most famous alumnus of Operation Paperclip.

But, as the Ukrainian writer Lev Golinkin wrote in The Nation:

“Operation Paperclip is known only because of its impact; the truth is, the United States and Canada took in thousands of concentration camp guards, SS fighters, and other Nazi collaborators from Ukraine and other nations such as Latvia, which had its own SS division, one it honours today with parades.”

People of all ages attend the annual procession to commemorate the Latvian Waffen-SS (Schutzstaffel) unit, also known as the Legionnaires in Riga, Latvia, March 16, 2019. [Source: Haaretz | Photo: INTS KALNINS/ REUTERS]

But there were many other examples of German Nazis taking the reins of Western institutions, The Gehlen Network, for example, was the Nazi organisation tasked with spying on the USSR and went on to continue their work uninterrupted for the Americans during the Cold War. Gehlen also worked for the BND — the German version of the CIA — in the post war years.

NATO‘s Nazi roots

Perhaps the most atrocious and shocking example of the long-lived Nazi regime can be found in NATO. As I described in my article, “Why Russians Fear Nazis So Much”, the High Commanders of the NATO ground forces, the so-called “Chief of Allied forces in Central Europe” was a position that was filled by Nazi generals starting with Hans Speidel in 1957 and continuing uninterrupted well into the 1980's.

Indeed, there seemed to be no end to the various departments and organisations the Western powers found for using Nazis — many of which were declassified in 2005. I described these activities in my article, “The CIA and the Banderite Nazis”.

Ukraine: birthplace of the new Euro-Nazism

While Friedrich Merz’s Germany may seek to once more become the industrial and military engine of the new Nazi Europe, when it comes to launching the new Nazism, no one can deny that the real “tip of the spear” is UKRAINE.

Anyone who even casually follows global events knows that there is simply no end to the fanatical support that European powers are lending to Ukraine. Even as their own economies spiral into recession, as their infrastructure crumbles, as their society de-industrialises and their social welfare systems creak and crash from lack of funding, Russia-hating European leaders are falling over themselves to provide money and arms to the Kiev regime.

This is because Ukraine has a special status and a special role to play in the New Order that Ursula von der Leyen, Emanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Friedrich Merz want to impose on Europe . And like their Nazi forebears, they see the strategic defeat of Russia as key to imposing this New Order on the European continent.

And Ukraine has been specifically prepared to lead the charge against the Russian Enemy.

This is because Ukrainian Nazis, unlike in any other place in Europe, were given a “free pass” in the aftermath of WWII. The Western powers were ready to “forgive and forget”, excusing even the horrendous acts of the Volunteer SS Division “Galicia” ( SS- Freiwilligen-Division Galizien), which murdered thousands of innocents.

Yaroslav Hulka fought with the Nazi Waffen SS against the Russians and received a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament in 2023 for “defending Ukraine”. [Source: The Daily Mail UK ]

The division, also known as the “1st Ukrainian” SS Division, was filled with fanatics who swore an oath to Hitler so they could fight Russians and kill Jews. In fact, the unit was able to draw from a pool of 70,000 Ukrainian volunteers in Lviv.The Ukrainian Nazis’ crimes are documented by David Pugliese:

“Among the commanding officers of SS Galicia was Ukrainian-born SS Hauptsturmfuhrer Heinrich Wiens, who served with the Einsatzgruppen D murder squad and personally took part in mass executions of Jews. Another division officer, SS Obersturm-bannfuhrer Franz Magall, was also a seasoned killer of Jews.

SS Galicia worked alongside SS-Sonderbattalion Dirlewanger, a unit that contained rapists, murders and the criminally insane and the two organizations, at times, transferred officers between each unit, noted Per Anders Rudling, a historian of Eastern European history and Associate Professor at the Department of History at Lund University, Sweden.”

Heinrich Himmler reviews SS Division “Galicia” troops. [Source: The Nation | Photo: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images]

The use of sadists, rapists, etc. is actually now a tradition in Ukraine, and was in force in 2014 when ultranationalist and neo-Nazi groups such as the Tornado and Kraken Battalions, which were populated by recently released violent criminals, were unleashed on the innocent ethnic Russian civilian population in the Donbas.

The German-Ukrainian connection

As I describe in my article, “Why it’s true: Ukrainian Nationalism = Ukrainian Nazism”, there are long historical bonds between the Western Ukrainians and the German people, and they share a common hatred of Russians.

This Western affinity for Ukrainian Nazis was recently witnessed in the celebration of Yaroslav Hunka, a Nazi SS Galizien veteran who was given a standing ovation in the Canadian Parliament. In the West, especially the US, Canada and the UK, the Ukrainian Nazis were not condemned as mass murderers but rather defended as brave patriots who fought the Russians to defend their homeland.

Ukrainian “patriots” march in Lviv ca. 1941. [Source: Static.Wikia ]

Below the modern version from Lviv, 2022:

As I wrote in my article, “Nazis in Ukraine — It’s Worse Than You Think”, the Banderite Nazis were protected and funded to set up new lives in the UK and in North America after the war. This nefarious diaspora quickly built its own culture, celebrating Hitler, Nazism and their “national hero”, Stepan Bandera, a man whose forces killed THOUSANDS in Poland on behalf of the Nazis.

How Nazism “hibernated” in Canada

Canada was a ratline for the Ukrainian Nazis who were given a free pass after WWII. They settled there, built organisations and carried on the worship of Nazi collaborators.

As described in The Canada Files:

“Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) and the League of Ukranian Canadians (LUC) are two roganisations which glorify Ukranian Nazi collaborators. The UCC considers the fascist nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera, the fascist political and military leader of the Bandera faction of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists, OUN, as one of Ukraine’s greatest national heroes. They both honour Yaroslav Stetsko, Bandera’s right-hand man, who stated in his 1941 autobiography: “I therefore support the destruction of the Jews and the expedience of bringing German methods of exterminating Jewry to Ukraine, barring their assimilation and the like.”

The LUC’s youth organisation commemorated an anniversary of Nazi collaborator Yaroslav Stetsko in 2012. [Source: The Canada Files ]

Vandals painted messages on a memorial honouring the Waffen SS Division “Galizien” at St. Michael’s Cemetery, located in northeast Edmonton. [Source: CBC | Photo: John Shypitka/CBC News]

Following the US-backed coup d’état in Kiev in 2014, these fanatical Ukrainian Nazis left their hideouts in Canada and returned to Ukraine, determined to establish Banderite Nazi rule in the country.

They quickly hooked up with their counterparts in Kiev, and together they changed the entire culture of Ukraine.

A student at a paramilitary camp for children calls the rank to attention outside Kiev, July 2017 [Source: CNN | Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP]

The Ukrainian Nazis are in control

As I have documented in several articles, the Nazi forces in Ukraine have literally taken over all aspects of public life. The Nazi orientation of the country started in 2014, when the Maidan coup took power from the duly elected government in Kiev with the help of Nazi forces such as the Right Sector, C14, Dnipro, Kraken, Tornado, and the Azov Battalion.

A crusade against the “Untermenschen”

Andriy Biletsky, the notorious leader of the equally notorious Azov Battalion, is an unrepentant Nazi. He believes that Ukraine is destined to serve an historical role in asserting the Master Race, while destroying the “subhumans” of the East whom he and his cohorts revile as scum and animals, cockroaches and rats.

In 2010, Biletsky declared that the goal and purpose of the Ukrainian people was “to lead the white races of the world in a final crusade … against Semite-led Untermenschen [subhumans]”.

Andriy Biletsky in front of his Azov flag, featuring the Nazi symbol “Wolfsangel”. [Source: Lapatilla.com | Photo: La Razon]

In post-coup Ukraine, Biletsky went from being a Nazi rabble-rouser to a powerful member of the Ukrainian Parliament. His Nazi battalion, the Azovs, have since become an integral part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and are widely celebrated among Western elites and politicians.

Former British PM Boris Johnson celebrates the Nazi Azov Battalion with their unit flag, featuring the Nazi “ Wolfsangel ” symbol. [Source: The Canary ]

Ukrainian Nazis control the Zelensky regime

Perhaps one of the most stupid arguments for denying the power that the ultranationalist Nazi groups hold in Ukraine is the assertion that “Nazis have no control because the President is a Jew”.

Nonsense.

Many of the Nazi terror groups that now exercise back-door control over the Kiev regime were started and funded by a Ukrainian JEWISH oligarch named Ihor Kolomoisky. He funded groups like the sadistic C14 and the notorious Nazi Azov battalion, as well as the criminal Aidar Battalion.

But Kolomoisky is also famous for another thing: he was the primary sponsor, backer and patron of Volodymir Zelensky. Prior to running for office, Kolomoisky’s television station 1+1 hosted Zelensky’s hit show, “Servant of the People”.

As described in POLITICO’s exposé, “The comedian and the oligarch”, Kolomoisky was responsible for getting Zelensky elected:

“Kolomoisky’s media outlet also provides security and logistical backup for the comedian’s campaign, and it has recently emerged that Zelenskiy’s legal counsel, Andrii Bohdan, was the oligarch’s personal lawyer.”

No wonder then, that Zelensky did a U-turn once he got into power, giving up his promise of peace with maximalist positions and demands dictated by the Nazi groups who draw their same funding from Kolomoisky.

I described this about face in my article, “Zelensky’s Hitlerian heel turn”:

As historian Stephen Cohen explained:

“Zelensky ran as a peace candidate…He won an enormous mandate to make peace. So, that means he has to negotiate with Vladimir Putin.” But there was a major obstacle. Ukrainian fascists “have said that they will remove and kill Zelensky if he continues along this line of negotiating with Putin… His life is being threatened literally by a quasi-fascist movement in Ukraine.”

In short, Nazi groups are threatening to KILL ZELENSKY if he yields one inch to Putin. Dmytro Yarosh, founder of the Nazi group Right Sector, threatened Zelensky publicly in an interview in 2019, while the Right Sector was slaughtering ethnic Russians in the Donbas:

“Ukrainians cannot be humiliated…Zelenskyy said in his inaugural speech that he was ready to lose ratings, popularity, position [to find peace with Putin]. No, he would lose his life. He will hang on some tree on Khreshchatyk….”

Dmytro Yarosh [Source: Oboshrevatel ]

This is why Zelensky must refuse to negotiate with Putin even now, and instead will consign millions more Ukrainians to death on the battlefield and suffer the destruction of Ukraine itself. His life depends on it.

And the European leaders are right there with him, supporting and echoing those fanatical, unreasonable and impossible positions dictated by the Ukrainian Nazis.

Will Nazism prevail in Europe?

One would like to think that the inevitable defeat of Ukraine and NATO in the current conflict might be enough to stop the resurgence of Nazism in Europe.

After all, Friedrich Merz has a very tenuous hold on power in Germany, and the anti-NATO Alternaiv für Deutschland (AfD) seems poised to gain power in the next elections. Likewise, the bellicose Napoleon wannabe Emanuel Macron is incredibly unpopular and also looks to become unseated in the next elections. And the warmongering Keir Starmer is now considered “worst Prime Minister in history” according to some polls.

Europe’s salvation lies in nationalism

Ironically, Europe may be saved from Nazism by the very people we are told to fear for their “far right” leanings and their own nationalistic messages. European leaders such as Viktor Orbán of Hungary, Slovakia’s Robert Fico, Serbia’s Aleksandar Vučić and even Italy’s Georgia Meloni are all seeking to break away from the “united Europe” mentality pushed by the likes of Ursula von der Leyen and the rest of the unelected power seekers in Brussels.

These leaders seek to re-establish their national sovereignty in the face of the Nazi mentality espoused in Brussels, Paris, London and Berlin.

We should wish these nationalist leaders luck and support them as much as possible, lest Hitler’s vision of a “New Order” for Europe, united against Russia, be finally realised.

If you liked this post, please consider leaving me a tip! Donations support my independent, ad-free writing.

Leave me a €5 tip

============================================================================

Leave a comment

Share