User's avatar
charles leone's avatar
charles leone
Mar 28

Putin should offer the Anglo-Americans a deal stated thus:

“Russia will not advance one inch West if the West stops funding, supplying weapons and mercenaries, training and intelligence support to Kiev neo-nazis”.

Verify and trust.

1 reply by EuroYankee
Poshlost's avatar
Poshlost
Mar 28

Let's be honest there is no point in 'negotiation' with a bunch of lying, narcissistic, opportunists interested simply in global hegemony? No one in their right mind should trust the duplicitous moral midgets from Amurica? The only time they negotiate is for their own advantage. They neither honor or follow through on any and all the treaties they make, their word is as worthless as a fart in a tornado. Putin is well aware of their shenanigans on the world stage. What he should do is what the Amuricans do, agree to all the negotiations proposed, then continue with what is best for Russia, to roll on to Kiev and finish this part of the problem.

America is a place without honor, integrity or even common decency to a large extent. But now it is exposed for what it is and with any luck it will receive all the karma it deserves?

