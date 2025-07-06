Dear readers,

You may have noticed that I have been quiescent of late — in fact, I have not written anything since April.

The reason for this is that I have been struggling with cancer. I was diagnosed in January and started treatment soon thereafter. It has been a long road, but I finally finished treatment on May 28, and started on my road to recovery.

I am happy to say that the treatment was successful, and the tumour has disappeared. The doctors are very happy (as am I) and I will have my final PET scan at the end of August, after which (assuming it is negative) I should receive the proverbial “clean bill of health”.

In the meantime, I am working to get back to a normal life. And part of that life is WRITING. I am already working on my next article and I hope to get back to my regular routine in the coming weeks.

I thank you all for your patience and understanding!