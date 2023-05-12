EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Riley's avatar
Riley
Sep 9

A decent article, however, you ignored the best bits of evidence to support the claim of a US-backed revolution/coup (both are useable in this case). The NED's involvement and the State Department/USAIDs involvement since 1991. The NED were the primary financer of the Maidan revolution in 2014, they gave millions in 'grants' to the protesters, their founder (I believe) had already stated that the NED now does what the CIA used to do in the 70s. The State Department through USAID had given $5 billion to Ukraine since 1991 as of 2013, they essentially funded CSO's (Civil Society Organisations) in western/central Ukraine since 1991, creating the pro-Western Ukraine we see today in Western and to a lesser extent central Ukraine. I actually don't think that the phone call is a good example of the new Ukrainian government being handpicked for after the revolution/coup due to the timing of it, it was alleged to have taken place on the 25th January, the same day which Yanukovych had offered the Euromaidan opposition positions in the new government. Just my 2 cents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by EuroYankee
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Brunoli
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture