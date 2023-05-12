President Joe Biden, in his remarks while on a state visit to Poland, proclaimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had thought the West would “roll over” while his tanks rolled into Ukraine.

“He was wrong”, Biden declared. “Democracy was too strong”.

Sorry, Joe. The fact of the matter is: this week, nine years ago, democracy died in Ukraine.

Mind you, democracy had always been a dicey thing in Ukraine, long known for being one of the most corrupt countries in Europe.

Nonetheless, the elections of 2010, which saw Viktor Yanukovych become President, were fair, democratic and “clean”, according to the international observers:

Observers from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said there were no indications of serious fraud and described the vote as an “impressive display” of democracy. “For everyone in Ukraine this election was a victory,” João Soares, president of the OSCE’s parliamentary assembly, said.

These results were beyond dispute. Yanukovych had run a victorious campaign based on the promise to push for Ukraine’s integration into the EU.

Yanukovych fails

Fast forward to late 2013. Yanukovych had been unable to negotiate a reasonable deal with the EU and the IMF in terms of loans and other conditions. Volodymyr Oliynyk, who was Ukraine’s permanent representative for NATO and also involved in the EU negotiations, told Reuters at the time that when Ukraine turned to Europe’s officials for help, they “spat on us”.

Pro-EU Ukrainians, feeling betrayed by Yanukovych, started demonstrating in Maidan Square on February 18, 2014. Two days later, however, saw dozens of protesters as well as policemen massacred by sniper fire on the square. The situation was spiralling out of control.

“Equal Opportunity” Snipers

We now know that Georgian mercenaries had been brought in to take firing positions above the square. They were ordered to shoot at both protesters and police alike, in order to create as much terror and confusion as possible. The Georgian snipers who were later interviewed said that their deployment had been organised by a westerner named Christopher Brian, “who was presented as a former American soldier”.

Many dispute the story of Georgian snipers being recruited by the CIA to create the environment for a coup. However, what is NOT easily disputed are the results of multiple post-Maidan investigations, which showed that the protesters and the police were shot by the same guns.

The recording below shows that the Estonian Foreign Minister, who was involved in the investigation, knew what happened.

Ultranationalists like the Right Sector and C14 were fomenting violence among the protests, which had started out peacefully. Dmitry Yarosh, founder and leader of the Right Sector Neo-Nazi group, bragged about how he brought 500 of his Neo-Nazi militiamen to fight on the Square.

Right Sector Neo-Nazi militiamen [Source: BBC | Photo: Reuters]

Yevhen Karas, the leader of another Neo-Nazi ultranationalist group called C14, also took credit for the success of the Maidan protests:

“LGBT and foreign embassies say ‘there were not many Nazis at Maidan, maybe about 10 percent of real ideological ones,’” Karas remarked. “If not for those eight percent [of neo-Nazis] the effectiveness [of the Maidan coup] would have dropped by 90 percent.” The 2014 Maidan “Revolution of Dignity” would have been a “gay parade” if not for the instrumental role of neo-Nazis, he proclaimed.

The comments delivered by Karas in the clip below are chilling.

The EU comes to the rescue

In desperation, Yanukovych asked the European Union to help broker peace in Ukraine.

Germany, France and Poland sent their foreign ministers to negotiate an agreement between Yanukovych and the “opposition leaders” to find a way forward and avoid bloodshed.

At this point, the EU was worried that if an anti-Russian government seized power in Ukraine illegally, Russia would react by cutting back or even stopping energy exports to Europe via Ukraine.

The trio of EU foreign ministers met for a marathon four hours with Yanukovych and extended their stay until Friday, 21 February to put a roadmap in place.

On Friday, 21 February, a deal was reached.

What the deal said

Under the deal that Yanukovych signed, he agreed to the following:

A new law will be passed within 48 hours to restore the 2004 Constitution. Signatories declare their intention to create a coalition and form a national unity government within 10 days thereafter. Constitutional reform, balancing the powers of the President, the government and parliament, will start immediately and be completed in September 2014. Presidential elections will be held as soon as the new Constitution is adopted but no later than December 2014. New electoral laws will be passed and a new Central Election Commission will be formed on the basis of proportionality and in accordance with the OSCE & Venice commission rules. Investigation into recent acts of violence will be conducted under joint monitoring from the authorities, the opposition and the Council of Europe. The authorities will not impose a state of emergency. The authorities and the opposition will refrain from the use of violence. The Parliament will adopt the 3rd amnesty, covering the same range of illegal actions as the 17th February 2014 law.

The Europeans were hopeful:

The document “offers a chance to bring an end to violence”, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in Warsaw, adding that Yanukovych was willing to hold rapid elections to parliament and the presidency — the latter something Yanukovych has so far appeared reluctant to consider, a year before his term ends.

Below is the listing of signatories to the Agreement.

We know now that the so-called “opposition leaders” were all hand-picked by Victoria Nuland and her team at the State Department.

Surprise! A coup d’état in Kiev

Unfortunately, it was all a ruse. The so-called “opposition leaders” were actually COUP PLOTTERS working in concert with the CIA and Victoria Nuland, US Assistant Secretary of State with responsibility for European Affairs, and her minions.

The Neo-Nazi militias that had been gathered in Kiev to provide muscle for the opposition refused to accept the Agreement. Volodymyr Parasiuk, the leader of the Dnipro-1 Regiment, one of the Nazi militias, threatened to storm the parliament if Yanukovych did not resign immediately.

Thanks to the provocations of Parasiuk and other self-styled “Commandants”, Maidan Square became violent again.

Yanukovych had to flee for his life.

Nikolay Azarov, Yanukovych’s Prime Minister, tweeted about this “day of shame and betrayal”:

Meanwhile, in the US Embassy …

During the weeks leading up to the overthrow of the Ukrainian government, Victoria Nuland and Geoffrey Pyatt, the US Ambassador to Ukraine, discussed the state of the coup in a phone call.

“I think we’re in play”, Pyatt says breezily.

The two go back and forth about who should have what position in their new Ukrainian government. They obviously have no regard for the European Union and are seeking to undermine and circumvent the EU’s attempts at peace.

“Fuck the EU!” says Nuland petulantly at one point.

Below is a recording of that phone call.

And when the dust cleared …

Once Yanukovych had fled, Nuland and the US set up a ruling coalition with the three party leaders who had signed the “Agreement” with Yanukovych. This “junta” ruled until July of 2014.

The cabal of coup plotters is shown in the photo below:

Just days before the coup: US Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, center, holds a computer depicting her photo, posing with Ukrainian UDAR party chief Vitalii Klitschko, back center, Ultranationalist Svoboda party chief Oleh Tyagnybok (Neo-Nazi), left, and Batkivshchyna party head Arseniy Yatsenyuk (Neo-Nazi), a.k.a. “Yats”, whom Nuland appointed Prime Minister. [Photo: AFP]

What the US Junta did in Ukraine

What followed was not nice. The new government, led by ultranationalist Russophobes, started immediately to persecute ethnic Russians in Ukraine. PM Yatsenyuk issued a decree promising to “cleanse the land of the subhumans”. They even posted this decree on the Ukrainian US embassy website. Of course, that original post has been redacted, and the text itself has been “cleansed” (for example, it now mentions “inhumans” in place of “subhumans”).

In March and April of 2014, the Kiev Regime recruited Nazi militia groups from Western Ukraine and formed them into “Battalions” and “Regiments” of the Armed Forces (AFU) and sent them to Eastern Ukraine to start the ethnic cleansing of Russians from the Donbas. Groups like the Azov Battalion, Aidar Battalion, Tornado Regiment, Dnipro-1, rampaged across the Donbas, shelling, bombing, sniping, starving and generally slaughtering the ethnic Russian population.

Nazi militias like Azov, Aidar, Tornado, Dnipro-1 rampaged across eastern Ukraine in the wake of the Maidan Coup.

In addition to the military massacres being perpetrated, the Kiev Regime moved to effectively outlaw the Russian language. On 23 February 2014, Ukraine’s ultranationalist Parliament voted to repeal the law that made Russian a second official language. That vote was struck down and went to the courts, where it was eventually replaced by a new law in 2019 that made the use of Ukrainian compulsory in more than 30 spheres of public life, including public administration, electoral process, education, science, culture, media, economic and social life, health and care institutions, and activities of political parties.

NATO Chief Stoltenberg was right

Jens Stoltenberg was correct on February 14, when he stated that “the war didn’t start in February last year. The war started in 2014”.

It all started then. What Victoria Nuland and her Neo-Nazi goons were able to achieve in Kiev in 2014 is what brought us directly to this point.

UPDATE: Donald Trump is right

