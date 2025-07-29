For months now, I have been struggling to understand why Western European nations like Germany, France and the UK have continued to push for all out war with Russia and more weapons and cash for Ukraine — even as President Trump was making clear that the United States was seeking accommodation with Russia and an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

In my naiveté, I had always assumed that the European enthusiasm for war with Russia was solely based on their reflexive support for the US, and that the EU leadership were simply following the Biden Administration’s policy of isolating and provoking Russia, whilst trying to inflict a strategic defeat on Moscow by — as Senator Lindsay Graham so aptly put it — “fighting to the last Ukrainian”.

Inveterate warmonger Senator Lindsay Graham makes the case for the Ukrainian proxy war. {source: YouTube ]

Now, however, it appears that this European bellicosity is not based just on their blind subservience to Washington’s interests. Indeed, the Europeans seem to be entering into a “new age” of political thinking, one predicated on warmongering and military adventurism abroad, coupled with militarisation and authoritarianism at home.

Or, as UK PM Keir Starmer recently told the BBC:

“The world has changed and we are entering a new era when it comes to defence and security,”

Indeed, leaders of such countries as the United Kingdom, France and Germany have all called repeatedly for their populations to prepare for a long — and expensive — war with Russia.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, former head of the British Army, recently told reporters that the prospect of a direct conflict with Russia within the next five years is a “realistic possibility.”

“If Russia stops fighting in Ukraine, you get to a position where within a matter of months they will have the capability to conduct a limited attack on a Nato member that we will be responsible for supporting, and that happens by 2030.”

General Sir Patrick Sanders has warned NATO may only have five years to prepare for war [Source:Getty via Express.co.uk ]

The General’s dire predictions were echoed by the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who added that, to prepare for such a conflict would require a re-prioritisation of the UK’s entire budget, raising defence spending to 2.5% or even 3% of the country’s GDP:

“To achieve this, we are announcing a wave of new investments in our Armed Forces across land, air and sea.”

When I read this, “the penny dropped”, as they say.

Europe discovers just how good war is for business

It seems that our European cousins have discovered what the US Military Industrial Complex has known since the days of Eisenhower: there is a fortune to be made from war.

Now, this idea would seem axiomatic to most Americans, especially those who have read Smedley Butler’s War is a Racket, or have been paying attention to the scandalous shenanigans of companies like Halliburton.

Eurosatory 2024: one of the largest arms trade shows in the world. [Source: Public Radio of Armenia ]

But the idea of building an economy around the preparation for endless war had always been alien to the Europeans — especially those of the “post-war generation”. For them, the ravages of World War II were not in the distant past, but were fresh in the mind.

After all, the European Union was founded primarily as a peace institution. Indeed, the official EU web site describes this foundational goal as follows:

“With the aim of ending the frequent and bloody conflicts that culminated in the Second World War, European politicians begin the process of building what we know today as the European Union.”

It is no wonder that the very idea of war was anathema to those Europeans who had survived WWII; they truly believed that peace was Europe’s future — especially after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1990.

But now, instead of pursuing the “aim of ending the frequent and bloody conflicts” that had hitherto characterised European history, the EU is propelling itself headlong into a morass of militarism not seen since the 1930's.

Germany is leading the charge

Perhaps not surprisingly, Germany has taken the indisputable lead in the EU’s race to “arm up”. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made it clear that his primary goal in office is to implement a Rüstungsplan (armaments plan) that includes a whopping 200 Billion Euro per year for defence, a figure corresponding to 5% of the country’s GDP.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to bring back the “good old days” when Germany had the largest army in Europe. [Source: LinkedIn ]

This is an unprecedented and previously unimaginable increase, given that Germany’s current defence budget is only €86 billion per year. Indeed, such spending will demand an increase in the country’s overall budget from a current total of €481 billion to almost €600 billion, a 25% increase.

Moreover, as I have detailed in my recent article, “The Return of ‘Euro-Nazism’,” Merz has vowed that Germany will once more become “the strongest conventional army in Europe”.

As he explained in his Easter address to the German people earlier this year:

“Germany will once again take responsibility in Europe and the world. Not with loud words, but with confidence. Not with arrogance, but in partnership.”

Excuse me: “ONCE AGAIN”? Do we not remember what happened the last time Germany had the strongest military in Europe?

Yikes.

France follows suit

Never to be outdone by “les boches”, Germany’s Gallic competitors in France have also vowed to boost their defence spending to insane levels.

In fact, the French National Assembly have recently approved a plan to increase France’s defence spending to an eye-popping €413 billion over the next 5 years, rising to €68 billion per year from the current €50 billion.

WHY Europe is suddenly so warlike

Germany’s transformation from a peace-loving nation reluctant to get involved in war into a rabid, warmongering militant state chomping at the bit to go toe to toe with the Russkies, had been something of a mystery to me.

After all, under Olaf Scholz, Germany had started out providing Ukraine with only helmets and blankets. Now, they are sending Panzers and Taurus cruise missiles. What changed, I wondered?

Then I looked at stock prices.

The stock of Rheinmetall AG, Germany’s largest military manufacturer, has increased an eye-popping 2,044% since 2014 (€86.58 to €2,098.42 per share). In fact, the company’s stock has skyrocketed mostly just since 2022, increasing an almost unbelievable 2000%.

Rheinmetall’s beaming CEO Armin Papperger. [Source: Rolf Vennenbernd — picture alliance/Getty Images via MSN ]

Rheinmetall’s beaming CEO Armin Papperger. [Source: Rolf Vennenbernd — picture alliance/Getty Images via MSN]

CEO Armin Papperger said in a statement that Europe’s rearmament frenzy due to the Ukraine war “brings us at Rheinmetall growth prospects for the coming years that we have never experienced before.”

Papperger’s use of the term “never before” is especially impressive when you consider that Rheinmetall got its start in 1889 producing ammunition for the German Empire — back when Otto von Bismarck was Chancellor.

Rheinmetall AG stock rising “like never before”. [Source: Seeking Alpha ]

The UK, who is always first in line when it comes to rejecting peace in Ukraine (witness Boris Johnson’s parachuting into Kiev in 2022 to put the kibosh on the Istanbul peace deal), is also feeding its own Military Industrial Complex: BAE Systems, Britain’s largest arms manufacturer, has seen its stock increase 170% since 2022.

Likewise, France’s Safran Group has seen its stock jump almost 180% since the Ukraine conflict started.

The Italian “defence” contractor, Leonardo S.p.A., has seen its stock increase over 1000% just since 2022.

Even Brussels is arming up

Europe’s defence contractors aren’t just exercising influence at the national level. They have also pressured the European Commission and its fascist Prussian President Ursula von der Leyen to arm up.

In March, von der Leyen introduced an €800 billion defence spending plan to “ReArm Europe”.

“We are in an era of rearmament, and Europe is ready to massively boost its defense spending,” Von der Leyen said.

EC President Frau Ursula von der Leyen introduces her €800 billion “ReArm Europe” campaign. [Source: Opposition24 ]

The EU will also bend their budget rules to allow member states to borrow heavily in order to “invest” in armaments:

Brussels is open to increasing the “flexibility” of the EU’s rules governing national debt and fiscal deficits to allow capitals to spend more on defence, in what would be a significant shift from the European Commission, following a summit of EU leaders to “brainstorm” ways to increase the continent’s security.

I have explained the growing tendency of the EU towards militarism in my article, “NATO is a Farce, Part 6: Europe’s New Militarism”. This was accompanied by another article, “NATO is a Farce, Part 7: Europe’s New Authoritarianism”, which details how European governments — and the EU itself — are becoming increasingly authoritarian and autocratic, thereby facilitating the move towards militarism.

In short, Von der Leyen and the other EU leaders are proposing to radically change the nature of the European Union, turning it from a peace project whose main raison d’être was to foster trade and cultural interaction into a war project whose goal is to become a military superpower.

These changes mean misery for Europeans

To non-Europeans, these increases in defence spending may not seem like too big a deal, but to Europeans, especially those labouring under the yoke of the almighty Euro, these increases will mean a devastating decrease in their quality of life.

Unlike the United States, which can “print” as many US dollars as it needs to cover expenses, European countries like France and Germany have no control over the currency they use. They are subject to the whims of the European Central Bank (ECB). Unlike the US, they themselves cannot simply “print” Euros to cover increased expenditures.

This means that to accommodate this armaments spree, European governments will have to either

a) INCREASE taxes,

b) BORROW excessively (using the EU’s new “flexible” budget rules), or

c) SLASH social welfare spending.

Given the Neoliberal nature of the current EU governments, I suppose it is not hard to guess which option they will choose: they will start dismantling the much heralded generous and comprehensive social welfare systems that these countries have cultivated since WWII.

In other words: soon the US will not be the only country where such things as housing, education and health care are not affordable.

I foretold this current downward spiral in the last article of my NATO series, “NATO is a Farce, Part 8: Europe Builds Its Own “Military Industrial Complex”. In it, I explained how the power-mad Von der Leyen and her cohorts in Brussels were determined to create a MIC that rivalled America’s and in so doing were condemning the EU to become what no one ever wanted it to be. As the article’s subtitle sums it up:

The EU is poised to leverage its authoritarian power to become a self-financed supranational entity that more closely resembles a “United States of Europe”.

The US and Europe are in the same (sinking) boat

Like their counterparts in Europe, America’s defence giants have also seen their stock prices double or triple since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. And while none may have seen the dizzying surge that Rheinmetall has, they are nonetheless motivated to exert their influence to see that the armaments gravy train to Ukraine keeps on running.

The “Big Three” EU warmongers (Keir Starmer, Emanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz) have a laugh on the luxurious “gravy train” taking them to Kiev. [Source: EuroNews ]

And while the Biden Administration saw fit to send hundreds of billions of dollars worth of weapons and aid to Ukraine, ordinary Americans were going wanting.

Alas, this is an old, well-known story for American citizens. But it is certainly something new for Europeans.

The “grand bargain” between Europe and the US

Since the end of WWII, America’s relationship with European countries could be described succinctly and yet extremely accurately as one similar to what existed between a feudal Lord and his vassals in medieval times. In short, the US acted as a medieval Lord who extended protection to his vassals in Europe in the form of a nuclear umbrella and massive presence of ground, sea and air forces, combined with technological innovation and R&D investment.

In return, the European vassal states pledged their undying allegiance to the United States, and generally speaking, they could all be expected to side with America and back up the US either diplomatically, militarily or economically whenever called upon.

This arrangement, however, also allowed the European vassal states to focus their energies and their financial resources on other things — namely, on building a Welfare State that offered their citizens an unprecedented level of government-funded services that ensured an equally unprecedented high standard of living.

It was a grand bargain that suited both sides — up until recently.

Origins of the European Welfare State

Post WWII, Western European “democracies” were under a lot of pressure to provide a wide range of socialist programs to ensure the health and well-being of their populations. Pressure came not just from their own “home-grown” domestic Communist and Socialist parties, but also from the socialist regimes just on the other side of the Iron Curtain.

And so Europeans established their own social system, including such things as free universal health care, free university education, generous pensions, months of vacation, comprehensive public housing, and a wealth of other services comprising a “cradle-to-grave” safety net.

Europeans who were born after WWII enjoy a lavish lifestyle with generous pensions and ots of vacation.

Keeping the Commies at bay

Europe’s “Lord” in Washington DC was also drawn — however reluctantly — into supporting the generous social welfare programs of its European “vassals” (in part fuelled by the Marshall Plan and other programs).

The Americans feared that if they left those post-war populations to the whim of the markets, the communist regimes in the Eastern Bloc and Moscow itself would gleefully make propaganda hay out of the people in Western Europe being homeless, sick, ill-fed, unemployed, under-educated and subject to the other predations and economic vagaries of the “decadent Capitalist” system.

And — God forbid — it could even happen that Communist Parties might prevail at the ballot box and seize power. Indeed, that almost happened in Italy: in fact, the 1948 Italian Parliamentary Election is known as the first “coup” action successfully executed by the fledgeling CIA, where the US spent millions and did a “full court press” including media manipulation and all manners of dirty tricks to prevent the Italian Communist Party from coming to power.

Palmiro Togliatti, charismatic leader of the Italian Communist Party (PCI), should have become Italy’s Prime Minister in 1948, but the US intervened in a heavy-handed way. [Source: La Settimana ]

That close call ensured that Western European governments had Washington’s blessing to implement whatever social programs they needed to match the seductive offerings of the Communists in the East.

The end of Western European Socialism?

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, however, the social compact in Western Europe has been under tremendous pressure. Fukiyama’s “End of History” meant that, without the Communist threat of the Soviet Union, there was little to be gained geo-strategically by continuing to lavish all these socialist gifts on Western European populations.

Creeping Neoliberalism has steadily eaten away at Europe’s massive social welfare edifice. For example, it is now becoming increasingly commonplace for universities to charge tuition.

Also, the health care systems in some EU countries are no longer totally free. Private health care systems have become more prevalent, whilst the public “free” systems have become steadily degraded.

For example: just ask a Brit about their NHS (National Health Service) and you will receive a shower of invective.

Benny Hill satirised the sad state of the NHS versus the upscale private schemes availiable in Britain in the 1970’s. [Source: YouTube ]

I myself received a rude surprise this year with my own private EU health insurance: they had introduced a 20% “CO-PAY” on my doctor’s visits!! Such a thing as a co-pay was previously unknown in Europe — or at least to me, and I have been a customer since 2005.

Trump‘s “Americanisation” of EU economies

President Donald Trump, however, has now delivered the coup de grâce to Europe’s Welfare State, by demanding that NATO countries increase their defence spending to 5% of their GDP.

This is an extremely cynical move given that the US itself only spends 3.4% of its own GDP on defence.

Nonetheless, it is driving home Trump’s point: Europe has to stand on its own two feet, and the US is no longer going to play the generous “Lord” whilst the European vassals spend their money on “luxuries” like free health care and university — benefits that American citizens can only dream about.

And NATO has risen to the occasion.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte speaks during a news conference in The Hague, Ju8ne 23, 2025. [Source: NATO

In December, 2024, Mark Rutte, NATO’s new Secretary General, gave his first major address. In it, he warned that the European defense industry has been “hollowed out by decades of underinvestment.” He went on to complain that “on average, European countries easily spend up to a quarter of their national income on pensions, health and social security systems”. He then specifically called on EU states to divert money away from social spending and towards defense.

The following month, Rutte addressed the European Parliament, stressing the same need to reprioritise spending. This time, however, he added a snide warning. He told the Ministers of the European Parliament (MEPs) they needed to vote to shift money way from social programs and into defence, or else they should “get out your Russian language courses or go to New Zealand.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte chastised the European Parliament. [Source: Euromil ]

God help us all

What does all this mean? It means that what we describe as “the collective West” is now on a militarisation spree that is careening out of control.

The Europeans are acting insane and refuse to take their foot off the gas in Ukraine lest their defence industries suffer. The Trump Administration appears to be acting no differently, and Trump himself has reneged on his promises to be a “Peace President”.

Meanwhile, Europe is radically transforming its industrial base. Or, to put it another way: Europe is rapidly deindustrialising.

When the US blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, and the US and EU imposed sanctions on all the cheap, dependable Russian gas that had reliably fulfilled 40% of the EU’s energy needs, Europe fell into an economic tailspin. Iconic German manufacturers such as Mercedes, Volkswagen and BASF are shutting down their German factories because they are no longer competitive.

But you know who’s NOT shutting down factories? Rheinmetall AG.

And there you have it: the Europeans have discovered that national defence is an industrial sector that will abide — even as other sectors die or move on to greener pastures abroad. Soon the EU — like the US — will rely on the production of bombs, tanks, jet fighters and other armaments to provide “good, high-paying jobs”.

And so the EU — like the US — will seek to promote and provoke war around the globe as a way to keep their arms factories humming. Today it’s Ukraine, but Rutte has already set NATO’s sights on China and Taiwan.

THIS is why the West wants war. It’s simple math. Simple economics. and it is simply deadly.

God help us, indeed.

#End

If you liked this post, please consider leaving me a tip! Donations support my independent, ad-free writing.

Buy Joe a coffee

Leave a comment

Share