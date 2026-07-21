EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

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Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
4dEdited

Thanks for this—a really clear and concise explanation of a complex situation long deliberately obfuscated by western media.

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
3d

Thank you for this piece, translated in French here : https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/revue-de-presse-j-144-big-nimporte

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