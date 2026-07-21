On the far eastern edge of the Mediterranean sits a tiny country that has been a strategic linchpin in geopolitics since the end of WWII. For decades, Lebanon has been torn apart both from within and without.

The 1970’s in Lebanon were characterised by a savage civil war that saw the country’s Christian population at war with the Palestinian Muslims who had fled to Lebanon after being ethnically cleansed from Israel.

During this period, Israel armed, trained, financed, and coordinated with Maronite Christian militias from roughly 1976 through the mid‑1980s because it saw them as allies in their fight against the PLO, Syrian influence, and other hostile Muslim forces in Lebanon.

Map of Lebanon showing the various ethno-religious populations. {Source: CIA via ChatGPT]

Israel’s invasions of Lebanon in the 1980’s

Lebanon figures prominently in Israel’s plans to create Eretz-Ysrael, or “Greater Israel”. According to Israeli dogma, God promised Abraham the land from the Nile to the Euphrates, and so Israel has had its long term sights focused on acquiring the land of Lebanon as one of the first steps to achieving the goal of a Greater Israel.

The attempted Israeli conquest of Lebanon started when Israel launched Operation Peace for Galilee, invading Lebanon on 6 June 1982. Israeli forces advanced to Beirut, expelled the PLO leadership, and occupied parts of Lebanon for years afterward.

Reagan reins in the Israelis

During this time, Israel carried out repeated air strikes, artillery barrages and ground operations. At one point in 1983, Israel launched a 17 hour long air strike and artillery barrage against residential areas in Western Beirut.

U.S. President Ronald Reagan was briefed on the slaughter, and was shown graphic photographs of civilians blown apart by Israeli bombs. He was outraged. He immediately called up Menachim Begin, Israel’s then Prime Minister, and told him to cease all air strike and artillery attacks against Lebanon. In no uncertain terms, Reagan informed Begin that Israel’s future relations with the United States were at risk if this “Holocaust” did not stop. Yes, Reagan deliberately used the word “Holocaust” to describe the Israeli terror campaign.

Begin immediately ordered an end to the operation.

Israel’s PM, Menachem Begin with US President Ronald Reagan.

Israel’s liquidation of the PLO leads to new powers emerging

By 1985, an increased number of Islamic militias began operating in South Lebanon, launching guerrilla attacks on Israeli positions. In a vacuum left by Israel’s removal of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the disorganised Islamic militants in South Lebanon began to consolidate. It was during this time that Hezbollah emerged, soon to become the preeminent Islamic militia, and one that had the blessing and support of the Lebanese government.

Who is Hezbollah?

The name “Hezbollah” in Arabic literally means “Party of God”. And, although mostly renowned for its armed wing, the group is also a legitimate political party, representing the Shi’ite population of Lebanon. In fact, Hezbollah currently has over 10% of the seats in the Lebanese legislature, along with multiple Cabinet Ministers.

The official “launch” of Hezbollah was in 1985, when the group published its manifesto, which they called The Hezbollah Program. Major points included in this document include a condemnation of the “hated” American hegemony and imperialism, and also claims that Israel is nothing more than an extension of the U.S. empire in the Middle East. The manifesto states:

“We see in Israel the vanguard of the United States in our Islamic world. It is the hated enemy that must be fought until the hated ones get what they deserve. This enemy is the greatest danger to our future generations and to the destiny of our lands, particularly as it glorifies the ideas of settlement and expansion, initiated in Palestine, and yearning outward to the extension of the Great Israel, from the Euphrates to the Nile.”

It should be noted that the last sentence is a reference to the Greater Israel project discussed above. It shows that the Lebanese knew exactly whom, they were dealing with: a violent, expansionist “Zionist entity” that does not recognise its own borders, and instead sees the entire region as its divinely gifted property.

Hezbollah‘s only mission: kick Israel out of Lebanon

This means that Hezbollah was founded with the knowledge of Israel’s Greater Israel project, and thus the founders of the group knew that Israel coveted the land of Lebanon for itself. Hezbollah’s one military aim, then, has always been to liberate Lebanon from Israeli occupation— especially Southern Lebanon, which holds the majority Shia population of the country, ands where Israel is constantly invading. Indeed, the Israelis have permanently occupied Southern Lebanese territory since the 1980 ‘s (e.g., Shebaa Farms).

A bombed-out Christian church in Lerbanon.

Hezbollah first fought the Israelis from the time of its founding until 2000, when Israel mostly withdrew from Southern Lebanon. The struggle, however, did not end there. Hezbollah must remain vigilant and active, as there are still frequent Israeli incursions. In addition, Israel has continued to occupy various parts of Lebanon, and makes frequent attempts to grab more Lebanese and.

Hezbollah is similar to Hamas

I recently wrote an article entitled, “Why I Refuse to Condemn Hamas”, in which I explained how Hamas is an acronym in Arabic that stands for “Islamic Liberation Movement”, or Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiya. We can see from the name alone how Hamas and Hezbollah are alike in their mission, which, in both cases, is solely targeted at Israel and focussed on liberating their respective territories from Zionist occupation.

Indeed, the Hamas Charter is similar to Hezbollah’s Program, and its first paragraph states:

“The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” is a Palestinian Islamic national liberation and resistance movement. Its goal is to liberate Palestine and confront the Zionist project.”

The flags of Hezbollah (L) and Hamas (R)

Hezbollah, Hamas and the “Axis of Resistance”

There has been much discussion lately about what Iran calls the “Axis of Resistance” or sometimes the “Arc of Resistance”. This term refers to the alliance of forces that have united to fight against Israeli conquest and occupation — in short, to fight against the establishment of “Greater Israel”.

This group is composed primarily of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas . The Yemenis (Houthis) are also participating, although they have not had to fight against Israeli occupation directly — unlike their compadres in Hazbollah and Hamas. This Axis of Resistance also includes the Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

Iran has been quite open about their material and logistic support for Hezbollah, Hamas and the other groups aiding their struggle against Israeli hegemony.

Axis of Resistance or Ring of Fire?

Not surprisingly, Iran’s support for the various resistance movements opposing Israeli occupation has elicited visceral hatred and almost cartoonish condemnation from the Israelis, who reject the term “Axis of Resistance” and instead accuse Iran of financing and supporting a “Ring of Fire” around Israel.

This “Ring of Fire” narrative is designed by Israel to make it seem — as always — that Israel is the victim, when in reality the Israelis are the victimisers.

Hezbollah is not like ISIS or Al Qaeda

At this point, it is also important to note another part of the Israeli hasbara false narrative about Hezbollah, in which the Israeli propagandists seek to portray Hezbollah not as a popular local resistance movement formed to fight only against Israeli occupation, but rather as an international jihadist terrorist group determined to attack enemies everywhere, including in the USA.

In other words, Israelis are constantly comparing and conflating Hezbollah with international Sunni Jihadist terror organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda. Westerners — especially Americans — must resist Israeli attempts to portray Hezbollah and Hamas as groups that pose a threat to the West in general and not just Israel in particular. If anything, Hezbollah and Hamas have more in common with popular resistance groups like the IRA in Northern Ireland, who were formed to fight the British occupation of their land.

Hezbollah is a national liberation and defense organisation that would not even exist if it were not for Israeli invasions of Lebanon. [Photo source: CNN ]

Why Lebanon is crucial to both Iran and Israel

Lebanon has played a critical role in international geopolitics for much of the past 100 years. During the Cold War, Beirut was second only to Berlin in the amount of East v. West spy games that were going on. As Lebanon was not aligned with either the U.S. or Soviet blocs, the spheres of interest on both sides of the Iron Curtain stretched to encompass Beirut. In fact, the city, which had often been referred to as “the Paris of the Middle East” for its beautiful architecture and lively social scene, came to be known as “the spy capital of the Middle East” during the 1950’s.

1960s Beirut, Lebanon, which was known as the “Paris of the Middle East” [Source: Turkiye Today | Photo via Twitter/@tarihiiimerak]

As the Cold War wound down, however, Lebanon became less stable, and civil wars and sectarian conflicts flared up, destroying much of the city and making it a dangerous place to be.

Nonetheless, Lebanon has continued to play an important role in Middle East geopolitics, especially for Israel and Iran, whose respective interests in the country both derive from the same “root causes”.

The role of Lebanon in the Greater Israel project

Israel has long coveted Lebanon because it represents the first step in the establishment of “Greater Israel.” In this context, it is always important to keep in mind that Israel has no officially recognised borders. In fact, the Israeli government, in all its official documents and communiques, has never actually defined the “territory of Israel”.

This means that, to the Israeli mentality, Israel’s borders are able to constantly expand, and indeed, the Greater Israel project demands that the territory of Israel be constantly expanded. Naturally, this means a constant state of war, and the messianic Religious Zionists in power in Israel are perfectly happy to stay in a permanent state of war, as long as it is in service of that messianic vision.

Lebanon and Hezbollah provide a defense force for Iran

As we have seen in the recent Middle East war, Hezbollah in Lebanon provide a critical defense flank and attack vector for Iran in their conflict with Israel. This is why Iran is insisting that Lebanon be included in the scope of any cease-fire or peace agreement.

This relationship belies the false narrative pushed by Israeli and Western propaganda, which always refers to Hezbollah as a mere “proxy” or “puppet” of Iran. The fact is that Hezbollah has its own core mission, but finds itself to be a natural ALLY of Iran, in that they both oppose the common threat of Israel — not unlike how the USA and USSR were allied against Nazi Germany in WWII.

Why Lebanon must survive

Lebanon, as the host of the only sizeable Christian enclave in the Middle East (thanks to the French colonialists), serves a special and unique role in the politics of the Middle East. Part of that role is to show by example that Muslims and Christians can not only live together in peace, but can govern together peacefully as well. Admittedly, the cooperation between the various factions has often been problematic, but this power sharing arrangement has nonetheless succeeded in preventing another civil war.

Lebanon has a unique form of government designed to provide proportional representatioon for its largest ethno-religious populations.

Most importantly, Lebanon — via the Hezbollah resistance movement — has succeeded in confronting Israel and, until now, has been successful in preventing Israel from realising the first step in annexing the territory in the region that the Zionists deem to be part of “Greater Israel”.

It is for this reason that we must support Lebanon in their struggle against Israel. The Zionist entity must learn that seizing other people’s land and ethnically cleansing the local population is not only despicable and illegal, but it is fully unattainable.

#END#

If you liked this post, please consider leaving me a tip! Donations support my independent, ad-free writing.

Buy Joe a coffee

============================================================================

Leave a comment

Share