John McCain sings “Bomb, bomb, bomb Iran” at a campaign stop in 2007. [Source: YouTube ]

Thomas E. Woods Jr., a libertarian historian and political commentator, is widely credited with coining a fiercely accurate axiom about modern American politics:

“No matter who you vote for,” he opined, “you always get John McCain.”

This was Woods’ way of saying that, when it comes to foreign policy and war, ALL US Presidents act in the same way, and on behalf of the same interests.

And when I say “all”, I mean every President since John F. Kennedy.

Indeed, the John McCain example is incredibly apt. The former Senator from Arizona is also famous for dismissing Russia, a country which has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, as nothing more than “a gas station masquerading as a country” — a backwater ripe for defeat.

And the sad and dangerous thing is that now every leader in the Western world agrees with him. Indeed, they are all just as idiotic as that elitist psychopath was.

John McCain sang about bombing Iran. And Trump finally did it. [Source: BizPac Review ]

Just think about the Presidents of recent memory. George W. Bush ran on a platform of a “humble” foreign policy, not war. He rejected the idea of “nation building”. In fact, he sharply criticised President Bill Clinton for “misusing” the military to get engaged in permanent adventures abroad. He criticised his opponent, Al Gore, as follows: “I am worried about the fact that I’m running against a man who uses the military and nation-building in the same breath.”

AND YET — Bush got us involved in two long-term nation-building efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

George W. Bush declares “Mission Accomoplished” in Iraq, 01 May, 2003. [Source: Salon.com | Photo: STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images]

Barack Obama was an even more egregious example. While John McCain was talking about bombing Iran, Obama was running as a peace candidate, promising to END the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan (he did neither). Obama, who was actually awarded the Nobel Peace Prize upon entering office, turned right around and started bombing 7 countries.

In fact, Obama dropped more bombs than his predecessor, the “warmonger” George W. Bush. According to the Brussels Tribunal, Obama “ordered nearly 100,000 bombs and missiles delivered against defenceless targets, a total greater than that of the more widely-recognised warmonger George W. Bush’s total of 70,000 against five countries.”

No doubt the vanquished John McCain was smiling bitterly to see his wildest and most bellicose dreams come true.

President Barack Obama explains why the US needs to bomb the shit out of Libya and kill Muammar Gaddafi, March 28, 2011. [Source: CS Monitor | Photo: AP]

Putin calls it

In 2017, President Vladimir Putin of Russia explained how and why all US Presidents pursue the same foreign policy:

“A certain person may be elected by the public on the basis of his merit and ideals — but rarely is this person able to formulate policy,” Putin explained. “I have already spoken to three US Presidents. They come and go, but politics stay the same at all times. Do you know why? Because of the powerful bureaucracy. When a person is elected, they may have some ideas. Then people with briefcases arrive, well dressed, wearing dark suits, just like mine, except for the red tie, since they wear black or dark blue ones. These people start explaining how things are done. And instantly, everything changes. This is what happens with every administration.”

There is no doubt that what Putin is describing here is something that many call “The Deep State”.

Putin knows more about how the US REALLY works than anyone else. And why shouldn’t he? He has been tricked, lied to, misled, and played by various US leaders for 30 years. [Source: Washington Standard ]

JFK: the last independent POTUS?

“How could I have been so stupid as to let them proceed?” President John Kennedy asked his advisers following the CIA’s infamous fiasco at the Bay of Pigs in April 1961.

Indeed, as he processed the implications of the failed invasion, Kennedy vented his desire to “splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the winds.”

That was in 1961. And we all know what happened to JFK in 1963. And while I will not delve into any of the conspiracy theories surrounding Kennedy’s assassination, one thing is clear: he was the last US President to at least attempt to:

Stand up to Israel and demand they come clean about their nuclear weapons program

Rein in the CIA and make it subservient to the State Department and not a rogue independent entity

Seek a true and just peace with the Soviet Union and a reduction of strategic weapons globally

And let’s be honest: a POTUS pursuing any of these activities today would probably get assassinated. Certainly we have not seen any President since Kennedy attempt to do any of those things on a serious scale. Yes, Reagan signed treaties with the USSR, but he still called them the “Empire of Evil”.

JFK and Allen Dulles, head of the CIA whom Kennedy fired, and who later ran the Warren Commission investigating Kennedy’s assassination. [Source: canadianpatriot.org ]

The fact is, Presidents today are quickly called to heel by the elites, the Deep State. Unfortunately, Bill Hicks had it right:

The late comedian Bill Hicks has a bit on how US presidents are elected. He introduces his theory by saying that he’s not a conspiracy nut, but that he’s sure that “a very small elite” runs and owns the media and business interests in the country. Once elected, those interests invite the new president “into a smoke-filled room” and say: “Roll the film.” Then, Hicks says, “this little film screen comes down [ … ] and they show you the Kennedy assassination from an angle you’ve never seen before”. “Any questions?” they ask, as the screen goes up again.

It’s almost as if Putin had seen Bill Hicks’ comedy routine, and in describing what he called the “men in dark suits”, Putin was just explaining what Hicks, in his own comedic style, was also documenting.

Trump must also bend the knee

I feel sorry for all the people who voted for Trump thinking they would finally have a “peace President”, a man who was outside of the system just enough to engender REAL CHANGE.

How sad must it be for them to find out that Trump, in reality, is just as much of a warmonger as Biden was. That Trump has, in fact, alsways been a warmonger, and also dropped a massive amount of bombs and missiles in his first term.

It must be maddening to see that on literally all fronts — from Ukraine to China to Africa to Hungary to Iran — Trump is ramping us up for war. And not just a small war. Trump seems to want a BIG war — even a nuclear war. As was revealed on the Joe Scarborough Show in 2016:

“Several months ago, a foreign policy expert on the international level went to advise Donald Trump. And three times [Trump] asked about the use of nuclear weapons. Three times he asked at one point if we had them why can’t we use them,” Scarborough said on his “Morning Joe” program.

Perhaps Trump did have a change of heart since then. But it doesn’t really matter now, because Trump is being told what to do. I am sure, like every other POTUS since Kennedy, he is complying, and dare not even raise “any questions.”

#END#

If you liked this post, please consider leaving me a tip! Donations support my independent, ad-free writing.

Buy Joe a coffee

Leave a comment

Share