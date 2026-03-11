All the warning signs were there. Geopolitical analysts were warning for months that Iran was preparing for a “long war” and one that would see the Islamic Republic exhaust all its resources and military might in what it considers an existential struggle against the USA and Israel.

Indeed, Iran had warned the West that any attack it suffered, whether from Israel or the U.S. or both, would trigger an “all-out” response aimed at Israel as well as all U.S. military assets in the Gulf.

The warning signs were ignored, and Trump and Netanyahu launched their “civilisational war” against Iran, a country which they have been demonising in the most abhorrent and unfounded terms for months, if not years.

An ugly, illegal war

Now the United States — and indeed the world — finds itself embroiled in a globe-straddling conflict, one which sees two nuclear-armed states waging a truly unprovoked war, a war of choice, upon a non-nuclear power. Civilian populations in both Iran and Israel find themselves under almost constant bombardment from hailstorms of missiles. The two sides continue to launch wave upon wave of ballistic ordnance, with no let up in sight.

Israel’s vaunted air defense system, the Iron Dome, buttressed by U.S. air defense systems like the Patriot and THAAD, is proving ineffective against the hypersonic missile and cluster warhead technology deployed by Iran. The damage is so severe that Israel has imposed a total communications blackout, and blocks anyone posting images of the carnage being wrought by the Iranian barrages.

In Iran, the casualties are mounting quickly. All of Iran’s most prized military facilities, armaments caches and manufacturing factories are located deep underground and impervious to bombs and missiles, so the U.S. and Israel have resorted to “hitting soft targets” — a euphemism for blowing up hospitals, schools, apartment buildings and other civilian structures — all with the accompanying loss of women, children and the elderly.

The United States, for its part, is seeing all of its military bases “obliterated” by Iranian missiles, and the vaunted — and strategically important naval base in Bahrain, host of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet Headquarters, now looks like Gaza.

Why did this catastrophe happen?

The Zionist reasons behind the Iran war

One thing we know for sure: the Trump Administration cannot give a cogent reason for starting the war with Iran. Sometimes we are told it is to “eliminate their nuclear threat”, which has gone from being “obliterated” last June to now being “imminent” (or “eminent” if you are Trump). Other times the reason is given that we need to destroy their ballistic missile facilities, which — we are told — would soon be able to reach the United States.

And other times we are assured that the goal is “regime change” — that the Ayatollah Khamenei is a “one of the most evil people in History” and his government is composed of “bloodthirsty thugs” and “lunatics”.

None of these explanations hold water, however — not least because they change every five minutes. So WHY did the United States embark on this disastrous course of action?

The U.S. is subservient to Israel

As I have detailed in my articles, “Israel and the US : A ‘Master Blaster’ in the Global Thunderdome” and “Israel, America and the ‘Unbreakable Bond’ that Threatens the World”, Israel is in complete control of American foreign policy, and America has been reduced to acting as a sort of military Shabbat goy to serve Israel’s geopolitical interests.

In fact, the U.S. has gone to war on Israel’s behalf several times over the past decades. To help Israel, the U.S. has launched military operations against Iraq, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — to name just a few.

And now the U.S. finds itself once more serving Israel’s interests by attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran.

But all this prompts the question: WHY does Israel have such a burning need to attack and destabilise all its neighbors?

Iran is part of the “Greater Israel” project

The reason that Israel is so bellicose towards its neighbours in the region is NOT because “they live in a dangerous neighborhood”. It is because they want to steal their neighbors’ lands.

There is a reason that Israel does not acknowledge any official borders to its territory. In fact, Israel remains “strategically ambiguous” on where its borders are, shrouding its territorial rights in vague, somewhat mystical or messianic language, such as this section of the country’s Basic Law (which serves as a quasi-constitution), updated as of 2018:

“The Land of Israel is the historical homeland of the Jewish People, in which the State of Israel was established.”

The “strategic ambiguity” that Israel persistently maintains regarding its territory means that Israel is free to annex, conquer, seize or simply occupy any territory it wants. And it wants A LOT.

Just as the Nazis spoke of “Greater Germany” (Großdeutchland), which included most of central Europe, the Israelis (including the highest Israeli officials) often openly refer to “Greater Israel” (Yretz Israel), an expansive territory that encompasses all or parts of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Turkey, Iraq, Egypt, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

In fact, the proposed boundaries of Greater Israel were laid out by none other than Theodore Herzl, the universally recognised “founder” of modern Zionism, who wrote in his diaries in the late 1800’s that the Jewish state should stretch “from the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates”.

The phrase is taken from Book of Genesis in the Hebrew Bible or Tanakh, where God grants Abraham and his descendants a vast expanse of land stretching “from the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.”

David Ben Gurion (born David Grün), the first Prime Minister of Israel, confirmed the Zionist vision of Greater Israel in a speech in 1937:

“We shall accept a state in the boundaries fixed today, but the boundaries of Zionist aspirations are the concern of the Jewish people and no external factor will be able to limit them.”

In fact, it was Ben Gurion who insisted - against opposing voices - that the Israeli Declaration of Independence make no reference to borders.

And make no mistake, the goal of Yretz Israel is shared by all Zionists, not least of which are those in the IDF, who wear a patch on their arm showing just what they are fighting for:

An Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) soldier was photographed wearing a uniform patch depicting a map of “Greater Israel” during operations in Gaza. [Source: Roya News ]

One by one, Israel is removing all obstacles to its achieving the “dream” of Yretz Israel. In some cases, they destroy countries (e.g., Lebanon) and in others they simply turn countries into political basket cases (e.g., Syria) who are so weak they cannot resist the Israeli incursions and the slow, methodical takeover of their land by the Zionists.

Indeed, I described these efforts in detail in my article, ‘The Greater Israel’ Project Is Now in Full Swing”.

In August 2025, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu stated clearly that he was personally dedicated to the “vision of Greater Israel”.

Iran is the prize

Despite decades of war and land-grabs, however, there had always remained one seemingly insurmountable obstacle to the Zionist quest for Lebensraum: the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is Iran, after all, who funds and supports Resistance Movements like Hamas and Hezbollah, both of whom have sworn to expel the Zionists from the lands that Israel had illegally seized (Palestine and Lebanon, respectively).

Totalitarian leaders of hegemonic regimes always have a nemesis, a great enemy that opposes their ambitions for regional or global domination. For Hitler and Nazi Germany, that enemy was the Soviet Union. For Israel and Netanyahu, it’s undoubtedly Iran, the only regional player that can challenge Israel’s military and strategic domination of West Asia (a.k.a. the Middle East).

Iran, therefore, had to be confronted and defeated.

Trump and Bibi were betrayed by their own racism

It is no surprise (especially if you have been following my writings) that the Israeli regime is a racist one whose white, Eastern European leaders practice Apartheid and genocide on brown people, namely the Arab and Muslim populations who are truly indigenous to the region of Palestine and West Asia.

Netanyahu and Trump have portrayed the war against Iran as a civilisational struggle. On March 20, 2026, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu told a group of international press:

“We have to be more powerful than the barbarians, or they will crash our gates, destroy our societies”

Unfortunately — and to the unending shame of the American power elites — this racist attitude and its attendant institutional violence has begun to invade U.S. society as well. While much of American history is rooted in racism, those increasingly dormant roots have been reinvigorated and strengthened over the past decades — thanks to Israeli influence.

In a recent post on social media, President Trump wrote:

“Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today … They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

Unfortunately — and to the unending shame of the American power elites — this racist attitude and its attendant institutional violence has begun to invade U.S. society as well. While much of American history is rooted in racism, those increasingly dormant roots have been reinvigorated and strengthened over the past decades — thanks to Israeli influence.

In fact, I wrote about the pernicious influence and the infiltration of brutal Israeli methods of population control into American law enforcement agencies here: “Police Brutality ‘Made in Israel’”.

During the “BLM” racial justice protests of 2020, the police corralled demonstrators around New York City and arrested them en masse, a practice known as kettling, including on June 4 in the Bronx. [Source: The New York Times | Photo: Stephen Yang]

One could say, then, that the vile and violent brand of racism that infests the Zionist project has also permeated the power structures of the United States. And the most recent case in point for this fact is the decision by Netanyahu and Trump to take their countries to war against Iran.

The Zionists’ racist reasons for assassination and “decapitation”

Everyone knows (or should know) that the Israelis have an obsession with assassination. They have been assassinating the leading figures of Hezbollah and Hamas for decades. They have also been conducting assassinations in Iran for many years, “eliminating” important politicians as well as nuclear scientists and engineers.

This obsession with targeted killings is just another facet of the Zionists’ deep-seated, racist views towards the indigenous peoples of the Middle East. Israelis see Muslims as tribal, primitive people— especially when compared to Jews.

This is because Zionists and their leaders like Netanyahu are — either essentially atheistic in their world view (like the founders of the Jewish State), or else they are so-called “religious Zionists” who truly believe that they are “God’s Chosen People” and everyone else is worthless and expendable.

From left to right: Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben Gvir, Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu, and Religious Zionism head MK Bezalel Smotrich, in 2022. [Source: The Times of Israel | Photo: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90]

For Zionists like Netanyahu and his cabal of racist murderers, Muslims are thus subhuman primitives who are incapable of thinking or reasoning for themselves, and so they blindly follow “fanatical” religious leaders like “dumb” lemmings or sheep.

According to this racist view, removing the leaders of Muslim societies or groups is bound to send the general population into disarray, leaving the people disorganised and vulnerable to exploitation or even extermination by the “superior” Israelis.

The Israelis cannot, apparently, conceive of a Muslim group that is sophisticated, with a durable organisational structure that includes a viable plan for continuity and survivability. They believe that an intelligent, industrious and well-organised Muslim leader must be a unique individual, a “one-off” that is literally irreplaceable.

Zionists and Nazis think alike

In this way, Netanyahu is not unlike Major Strasser of the Third Reich in the classic film, Casablanca. When he is confronted by Victor Laszlo, a famous Resistance leader, Strasser the Nazi expresses his belief that removing Lazlo and the other Resistance leaders would incapacitate the entire Resistance movement. But Laszlo fires back:

“And what if you track down these men and kill them? What if you murdered all of us? From every corner of your Republic, thousands would rise to take our places. Even Nazis can’t kill that fast.”

“Even Nazis can’t kill that fast”. Victor Laszlo explains the facts to Major Strasser of the Third Reich in the film “Casablanca”.

How Netanyahu convinced Trump to attack

Unfortunately for us all, this Zionist decapitation dogma found a willing and receptive audience in President Donald Trump.

Bibi knew that Trump wanted a quick operation — in/out regime change, a blitzkrieg attack that would leave Iran stunned, in disarray, and unable to function, allowing Trump to declare an easy victory and go home.

Netanyahu assured Trump that a so-called “decapitation strike” against the top leadership of Iran would leave the nation paralysed and unable to function. The country would immediately become a failed state, like Syria. Warring factions would start fighting, reducing the country to a disjointed mess, like Libya after the 2011 NATO air strikes.

This all sounded good to Trump.

The way Netanyahu presented the plan was perfect: Trump could have his short engagement and declare victory before the Congress could even organise to stop him.

Their Islamophobic racism is killing the world

Now the world faces disaster, thanks to the racist and unprovoked war launched by Netanyahu and Trump. Their expectations of a societal and governmental collapse following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader did not materialise. Indeed, quite the opposite happened: Ali Khamenei’s death served only to unite and fortify the Iranian people.

The United States has lost all its military bases in the Gulf states, and Israel is subjected to daily bombardments of Iranian missiles and drones. Israelis are spending night after night huddled in air raid shelters.

Iran has closed the straits of Hormuz, allowing only Chinese and Russian vessels to transit. Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf oil producers are now stopping their pumping operations, as their storage facilities sit full, with no way to ship the precious oil to market.

Is this the beginning of World War III? I honestly don’t know. But one thing is for sure, this marks the beginning of a global energy crisis and a recession that will rival, if not surpass, that of the 1930’s.

All thanks to the depraved, racist caprices of two psychotic Western leaders.

#END

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