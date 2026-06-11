I have written extensively about the various myths surrounding Israel that we in the West — and especially in the United States — have been spoon-fed over the past 80 years. For example, in my article, “Has Israel Lost its Right to Exist?” I wrote about the truths I have learned that refute what we have traditionally been propagandised to believe about Israel.

These include the facts that Israel is NOT a democracy, that Zionism is NOT Judaism; that Zionism is, in fact equal to Nazism; that Israel is committing genocide; and finally, that Israelis are KILLING Christians.

This last truth bomb is particularly relevant to this article, because it flies in the face of what is perhaps the greatest myth we have been taught: namely, that the ideals and tenets of Judaism are somehow aligned with — if not identical to — those of Christianity.

Judaism and Christianity are vastly different

I know this seems self-evident, but there is a large difference between Judaism and Christianity. Much of this difference stems from the particular nature of Christianity, and Christians’ understanding of, and relationship to, the Abrahamic God of the Bible.

For most of the past 2000 years, this difference was taken as a given fact by both Christians and Jews. It is only relatively recently that political leaders in the West — and particularly the United States — have sought to gloss over or muddy that difference for both domestic and geopolitically ideological reasons.

“Judeo-Christian” is a term with no historical or theological origin

Firstly, it is important to recognise that there has never been any sort of mention of the term “Judeo-Christian” prior to the mid-20th century, when it was introduced to the public lexicon for purely political reasons.

Indeed, the first very obscure mentions of this phrase occurred during WWII in America, as a way for decidedly Christian America to express solidarity with the Jews who were being exterminated in Europe. It was aimed to portray the US as a force for religious good, fighting against the evil Third Reich.

A term to fight the “godless” Communists

Still, the term “Judeo-Christian” remained in obscurity until the Cold War in the 1950’s. It was then that it found currency amid the Russophobic anti-Communist fervour that gripped U.S. society at the time.

Many Americans are surprised to learn that the ORIGINAL Pledge of Allegiance that they recited every day as schoolchildren did not contain any reference to God when it was first introduced. In fact, the phrase defining the USA as “one nation, under God, indivisible …” was added in 1954 at the height of the Red Menace.

The U.S. Pledge of Allegiance did not contain any reference to a nation “under God” until 1954.

Likewise, the motto, “In God We Trust” was not added to U.S. currency until 1956, when it was added to further distinguish “God-fearing” Americans from the “Godless Communists” of the Soviet Union.

The religious motto, “In God We Trust” was not added to US currency until 1956.

Solidarity with Israel

The drive to assert that America was a “Judeo-Christian” nation instead of simply a Christian one was also used to generate solidarity with the Jewish State of Israel, an important U.S. ally during the Cold War that served as America’s “unsinkable aircraft carrier” in the Middle East, surrounded as it was by Arab states aligned with the USSR.

Of course, even then the use of the word “ally” to describe the U.S.’s relationship with Israel was misplaced. The Israelis infamously attacked and tried to sink a U.S. warship, the USS Liberty, in 1967. They also spied constantly on the American government, stealing nuclear secrets and even stealing the weapons-grade uranium from American stockpiles in order to build their own nuclear weapons.

The USS Liberty was almost sunk by Israel during the 6-Day War.

Eisenhower’s big mistake

Nonetheless, American Presidents starting with Dwight David Eisenhower have always employed the term “Judeo-Christian values” when talking about America’s moral superiority to its adversaries.

When pressed to defend his use of the term “Judeo-Christian”, Eisenhower explained the role of the term thusly:

“Our form of government has no sense unless it is founded in a deeply felt religious faith, and I don’t care what it is. With us, of course, it is the Judeo-Christian concept but it must be a religion that all men are created equal.”

It is no wonder that Eisenhower invoked the precept that “all men are created equal”. After all, this tenet was first found in the American Declaration of Independence and is at the heart of the American social compact. This fundamental precept extends to all areas of civic life in the USA, such as public schools, the courts and the legal system.

Indeed, the belief that all people are created equal and that all have been endowed by the “Creator” with “an inalienable right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” is seen as a central element in all of America’s founding documents, and have formed a guiding principle of American jurisprudence for the past 250 years.

Jews believe that “some are more equal than others”

Eisenhower’s application of this core principle of equality among people to the “Judeo-Christian concept” is flatly and obviously MISTAKEN.

As many Jews — and most Christians — can tell you, Jews occupy a special place on Earth as “God’s Chosen People”. This sets them apart, makes them unique, and gives them a special relationship with that self-same Creator referenced in the Declaration of Independence.

Therefore, just as in George Orwell’s famous dystopian novella, Animal Farm, we have a country dedicated to the proposition that “all men are created equal” but in which “some are more equal than others” — at least according to the teachings of Judaism.

This belief in the inherent superiority of Jewish people is often described as “Jewish Supremacy”, which is also a foundational principle of Zionism, the belief in a Jewish-only homeland. These views may derive from ancient Talmudic and Torah rulings, prohibiting the mixing of the “tribes” of Jews and Gentiles (or Israelites and Goyim). This is because God made a “Covenant” with Abraham, creating a special relationship with the Israelites that was not extended to other non-Israelite groups.

A split of anti-Israel protesters at New York University. (Source: Fox News )

What it means to be “God’s Chosen People”

At this point we start to see the contours of the many differences between Christianity and Judaism.

Primary among these differences is the idea of EXCLUSION.

Specifically, the Jewish religion is for the Jewish People, the tribe of Abraham, and one’s membership in the Jewish tribe is based on one’s bloodline. Indeed, according to traditional Jewish law (halacha), “Jewishness is passed down through the mother.” This rule is known as “matrimonial descent”:

The Code of Jewish Law clearly states that a child of a Jewish mother is Jewish, regardless of the father’s lineage (or whatever else may show up in a DNA test), while the child of a non-Jewish mother is not Jewish. Matrilineal descent has been a fundamental principle of Torah since the Jewish people came into existence.

Unequal application of God’s law

When Moses delivered the Ten Commandments to the Israelites (Exodus 19–20), these were not meant as universally applicable. Rather, in the Old Testament, the Ten Commandments are part of the above mentioned Covenant specifically between God and the Jewish people. Later Jewish tradition generally understands the commandments as binding on Jews as part of the Torah covenant.

Christians understand the Ten Commandments to be universally applicable to all people, whereas Jews believe they apply only to the Jewish community. The basic moral precepts contained in these laws apply to Jews dealing with Jews, and do not apply to interactions between Jews and Gentiles.

This is why there are Talmudic teachings saying it is acceptable for Jews to own non-Jews as slaves. Also, it is forbidden to steal from other Jews, but not from Gentiles. Other “moral crimes” such as rape or even murder were to be treated differently under Talmudic law when a non-Jew was the victim and a Jew the perpetrator.

The latest implementation of this “two-track” system of justice recently took place in Israel, where the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) passed a law allowing Palestinians to suffer the death penalty, but not Jews. U.N. experts condemned the law as follows:

“We condemn the Knesset’s adoption of this law and call for its immediate repeal,” the experts said. “This law marks a grave escalation in Israel’s discriminatory oppression of Palestinians…A death penalty regime that is discriminatory in purpose, design or effect is incompatible with the rights to life and equality before the law”.

In addition, the Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Israel’s armed forces, came under fire because he declared that it was permissible for a Jewish soldier to rape a Palestinian woman.

More recently, a group of IDF soldiers were released from prosecution for having raped Palestinian prisoners. They immediately became national heroes, even appearing of Israeli TV. In addition, a recent New York Times article revealed that rape and violent abuse of non-Jewish prisoners is “systematic” and acceptable to both the authorities and the general public in Israel.

God is different in the Old Testament

Even a cursory reading of the Bible reveals great differences in the nature of God presented in the Old and New Testaments.

For example, the Hebrew God described in the Old Testament, what Jews refer to as the “Torah”, is a vengeful and wrathful God, one who did not hesitate to punish “his” chosen people. The Old Testament God of the Torah is a God who demands obedience, devotion and sacrifice. The emphasis in the Hebrew Bible is on law, covenant, justice, and judgment. The Jewish God punishes nations and individuals for sin. The focus is on Israel as God’s covenant people, and their special place in His Creation, where obedience to God is paramount.

The wrathful God of the Old Testament as depicted in a fresco on the Sistine Chapel by Michelangelo.

Frequent calls to commit violence and genocide

The Jewish Bible teaches that it is perfectly OK to be violent; to murder and slaughter other people; to visit God’s divine justice on other groups. The tribe called Amalek, for example, are portrayed as the mortal enemy of the Jewish people, one they should neither forgive nor forget (Book of Deuteronomy 25:17–19). Later, in Book 1 of Samuel, God orders his people (the Jews) to wipe out the Amalek completely,. They are told to murder every man, woman and child, and even slaughter their farm animals. In other words, to commit a total and complete GENOCIDE on the Amalek.

It is no wonder, then, that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu often calls upon Israelis to “remember Amalek” when killing the Palestinian or Lebanese people.

As others quickly pointed out, God commands King Saul in the first Book of Samuel to kill every person in Amalek, a rival nation to ancient Israel. “This is what the Lord Almighty says,” the prophet Samuel tells Saul. “‘I will punish the Amalekites for what they did to Israel when they waylaid them as they came up from Egypt. Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys.’”

The battle between the Israelites and the Amalekites

Moreover, In passages such as Deuteronomy 7 and Deuteronomy 20, Israel is instructed to drive out or destroy several peoples living in Canaan, including Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites, and Jebusites.

The Book of Joshua describes a series of other violent campaigns against cities such as Hazor, Lachish, Libnah, Debir, and Makkedah. Many of these are described with language such as “left no survivor” or “utterly destroyed.”

To put it bluntly, genocide can fairly be described as a common precedent in Jewish religion and history.

We see this tradition carried out today, as the Israelis commit genocide against the Palestinians, whom they describe as “Amalek”.

The Christian God is one of Love and Forgiveness

In stark contrast to the vengeful God of the Hebrew Bible, the Christian God of the New Testament is loving and forgiving. He is not exclusionary, as in Judaism: anyone can become a Christian and find redemption and salvation. We know from the Gospel according to John that “Whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Forgiveness instead of revenge

The Jews believe in vengeance, in killing and absolutely destroying those people who have mistreated them — — like the infamous Amalek. But Christianity specifically rejects such vengeful violence. Indeed, Jesus told his followers to forgive those who wronged them.

A primary example of this philosophy is the Lord’s Prayer, the cornerstone of Christianity, which Jesus taught to his disciples and which the Catechism of the Catholic Church describes as “ the summary of the whole Gospel”. The prayer ends with the words: “Forgive us our sins, as we forgive those who sin against us”.

Jesus teaching his disciples The Lord’s Prayer (inspired by Matthew 6:9–13).

This precept is repeated in Matthew 5:43–45, when Jesus says:

“Ye have heard that it hath been said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour, and hate thine enemy. But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.”

Likewise, in Luke 6:27–29, Christians are taught not just to forgive, but to actually love their enemies:

“Love your enemies, do good to them which hate you, Bless them that curse you, and pray for them which despitefully use you… And unto him that smiteth thee on the one cheek offer also the other.”

How different is this from the Jewish “tradition” of extermination and genocide against one’s enemies?

Israeli attitudes towards Christians

One of the most obvious and dangerous proofs of the difference between Christian and Jewish values is the way that Christians are regarded - and mistreated - by Zionists in Israel.

For many religious Israelis, anything having to do with Christianity is treated with vicious and often violent contempt. In Israel’s old holy cities, Christian priests and nuns are attacked and spat upon by Jewish Israelis. Meanwhile IDF soldiers go out of their way to deface and destroy Christian monuments and shrines.

An IDF soldier damaging a Jesus statue in southern Lebanon. (Source: NBC News )

Something that never makes it into the Western media is the fact that the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and radical Israeli settlers frequently target and destroy Christian enclaves, Christian monuments and Christian holy artifacts.

Scores of Christian churches and even entire Christian villages in Gaza and Lebanon and even the West Bank have been wiped off the map by the Israeli forces.

The Blessed Sacrament is seen amid the devastation in the Maronite village of Qaouzah. (photo: Courtesy of Father Toni Hannéh)

The Talmud told them to

The source of this contempt may lie in some of the teachings of the Talmud, a Jewish holy reference book and the so-called “primary text of Oral Law” in Judaism that contains rabbinical pronouncements - not necessarily the Divine word of God, but rather findings issued by Jewish scholars over the centuries.

Judaism’s Talmud teaches that a sorcerer, through necromancy, raised Jesus Christ from hell where He was boiling in hot feces.

Gittin 57a:3-4

“Onkelos then went and raised Jesus the Nazarene from the grave through necromancy… What is the punishment of that man, a euphemism for Jesus himself, in the next world? Jesus said to him: He is punished with boiling excrement.”

The Talmud often describes Jesus as a sorcerer and idol worshipper who led the Jewish people astray.

Sotah 47a:14

“Jesus … went and stood up a brick and worshipped it as an idol … he caused the masses to sin … Jesus the Nazarene performed sorcery, and he incited the masses, and subverted the masses, and caused the Jewish people to sin.”

Mary was a whore

Of course, the Talmud also rejects the Christian belief in the “Immaculate Conception”, teaching instead that Jesus’s mother was unfaithful to her husband:

Shabbat 104b:5

“Didn’t the infamous ben Stada take magic spells out of Egypt … His mother’s husband, who acted as his father, was named Stada, but the one who had relations with his mother and fathered him was named Pandeira … his mother Miriam … This one strayed from her husband.”

Given that the Talmud is the work of highly placed Jewish leaders, who probably wished to dissuade their people from converting to Christianity, such villainous slander against Jesus may be understandable - and seemingly effective. It is probably such stories that have led to many modern Jews in Israel having nothing but contempt and hatred (as well as spittle) for Christians.

Israeli Police released a video that documents spitting incidents at church entrances in the Old City of Jerusalem. Faces have been blurred by Israeli Police in the video provided. (Source: Israeli Police/Handout)

No such thing as “Judeo-Christian” values

Based on the above, one can easily see that the idea of common “Judeo-Christian values” is a falsehood, a fabrication. In reality, the two faiths are very different from each other. One religion is restricted based on genetic exclusivity; the other is open to all people. One religion believes in genocide and killing those who have wronged you; the other demands that we forgive and even love those who have done us wrong.

In fact, the founding precept of the United States expressed by President Eisenhower, namely that “all men are created equal” is consistent with Christianity but NOT with Judaism, which holds as its foundation the belief that God made a Covenant ONLY with “His Chosen People”, the Jews.

A special closing note on Judaism in America

First, I want to make it very clear that neither I nor this article are anti-semitic in nature. The United States is a place where ALL religions are welcome, and I do not want my Jewish friends and relatives to misunderstand what I am saying.

Jews make up only 2% of the U.S. population, but they are an incredibly powerful cohort (often described as the Israel Lobby, as depicted in the book by that same name by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt) that controls not just the Congress and the White House, but much of our Media as well. The result has been a non-stop tsunami of Israeli hasbara (pro-Israel) propaganda. America has little to no special national or geo-strategic interest in the Middle East; yet we continue to go to war there over and over again at the behest of Israel.

The threat of “Religious Zionists”

Obviously, not all Jews believe in the traditions that I have outlined above. Many are secular Jews, or Reformed Jews, who take a more “Christian-like” attitude towards their fellow human beings. The problem we face today, however, is that the Israeli communities in Israel - and virtually all who are in the above mentioned Israel Lobby - are in the grip of “Religious Zionists” who believe in wrathful violence and vengeance, and have, for the past several decades, pursued a policy of constant war, occupation, ethnic cleansing and genocide worthy of the Israelites in the Old Testament.

Examples of such fanatics are Israel’s current leadership class, such as Benjamin Netanyahu, Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. This Religious Zionism has also taken hold of America’s leadership class through prominent members of the American Israel Lobby, to include Miriam Adelson, Larry Ellison, Howard Lutnick, Lee Zeldin, Marc Rowan and many others.

Miriam Adelson, Israeli widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, welcomes former US President Donald Trump to the stage to speak before prominent Jewish donors at an event on 19 September, 2024 in Washington, DC. Adelson is among a number of Jewish supporters in Trump's inner circle. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Source: The Jewish Chronicle )

To sum up …

My main message is this: The USA is not Israel, and Israel is by no means the USA. We are two very different societies based on very, very different historical, religious and philosophical traditions. Israel’s priorities are NOT American priorities. The Israeli worldview is NOT the same as the American one.

In short, Judaism is NOT Christianity, and we should reject any propaganda that says it is, as well as fight against any narrative that says Israeli values are the same as American values.

#END

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AUTHOR’S NOTE:

I was motivated to write this article by two disturbing developments. First, I could not understand how a country based on a set of religious beliefs could commit the genocide and appurtenant atrocities that we are witnessing in Israel, Palestine and the Middle East. Having been raised on the concept of “Judeo-Christian values” I believed that the State of Israel must then — according to that precept — believe in the same things that the USA does, namely that all men are equal, all people have rights, that racism is wrong, and that — of course — the killing of innocents — women and children — is an unconscionable crime. I thus could not understand how the “God-fearing” people of Israel could commit these crimes.

Secondly, I ws disturbed by the way that President Trump, having run on a platform that specifically precluded the possibility of “more Middle East wars” could then turn around 180 degrees and pursue such a plainly unnecessary and disastrous policy such as that of his conflict with Iran, a conflict which clearly has no benefit to the USA, but is rather in the interests of the Greater Israel Project.

I believe that in researching this article, looking at the background and roots of Judaism and how it contrasts to those of Christianity, provided me with some answers. I hope the reader will think so as well.

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