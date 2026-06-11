EuroYankee on Substack

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
4d

Thanks for this well-thought-out and researched piece. I've always wondered where this term "Judeo-Christian" came about. I'm not surprised to learn it came about AFTER the establishment of the state of Israel in an attempt to sell the idea to Americans. Israelis really have been using their propaganda/hasbara on Americans for quite some time, haven't they?

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Annabel's avatar
Annabel
4d

I agree that Christianity and Judaism are different religions.

Not to digress, Buddhism preaches that there is no righteous anger. All anger is liable to turn violent and therefore must be subdued by the application of wisdom and compassion.

Buddhism can be understood as a school of Hinduism, or, as a doctrine (the Buddhist doctrine) delivered in a Hindu environment, thus including ideas about reincarnation and karma that are not central to it at all, IMHO.

Accordingly Jesus delivered a strikingly similar doctrine, possibly the same doctrine, but in a different environment.

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