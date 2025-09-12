For years, I have been writing article after article about what is alternately called “America the Hegemon” and “the American Empire”. Like most people, I was convinced that the world — and certainly the Western world — was being run by the United States, through the assiduous and fanatical deployment of its military and intelligence services.

I wrote about the Petrodollar and America’s position at the top of the monetary food chain thanks to Bretton Woods, the IMF, World Bank and other mechanisms created in the wake of World War II precisely to put the world under American stewardship.

Roosevelt and Churchill’s secret meeting of 9–12 August 1941 in Newfoundland resulted in the Atlantic Charter , which the U.S. and Britain officially announced two days later. This photo depicts conference leaders during Church services on the after deck of HMS Prince of Wales , in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, during the Atlantic Charter Conference. [Source: US Navy — Naval History and Heritage Command]

And yet such a development should strike any American as odd — that a nation such as the United States would be put in charge of the world, essentially having an Empire handed to it “by default” - by simple dint of the fact that the US was the only industrialised nation to emerge unscathed from the war — indeed to emerge stronger and more prosperous than ever before.

I suppose that as Americans, we weren’t a traditional “empire” in that we assumed our position of hegemony seemingly by acclamation. The war-weary nations of the world were happy enough to subjugate themselves to America’s domination, seeing as we were responsible for the majority of the world’s industrial output and seemed to have endless supplies of money and resources for rebuilding war-shattered economies.

Programs like The Marshall Plan were sold to us as selfless acts of generosity, which we were happy to do given our position atop the hierarchy of nations. We were exercising a sort of international noblesse oblige — our advantageous position made it incumbent upon us to help less fortunate people.

There was no shortage of propaganda around the Marshall Plan. [Source: El Orden Mundial ]

Upon recent reflection, however, it is clear to me that such an imperial office was at odds with US history; America’s founding principles and indeed the very nature of Americanism.

America‘s anti-imperial origins

Like most Americans, I had received an education that taught me about “American values” — values that were based on our Founding Fathers’ liberal view of the world, informed by The Enlightenment and its principles of elevating man, celebrating human endeavour and praising the human spirit in its most noble expressions of individualism, creativity and self-improvement.

The Enlightenment led to many societies and grops of “enlightened” colonial thinkers. [Source; Mountain View Mirror ]

No place for religion in governing

As a liberal, I appreciated the Theist leanings of the Fathers and their refusal to mention “God” in our founding documents. Indeed, in the US Constitution, there is no mention of God, Creator, or Supreme Being, and the word “religion” appears only twice: once in Article VI (no religious test for office) and once in the First Amendment (freedom of religion).

This was because European royal houses used religion as a way to rule the people, to deprive them of dignity and to rob them of the ability to improve their station. “Be happy with your lot in this life”, was the message, “and you will have a better life in heaven”.

In other words: do not question the legitimacy of the King and those who rule over you.

Henry VIII literally created the Church of England. [Source: inf.news ]

Moreover, in the case of England, the primary religious denomination is “Anglican”, denoting members of the Church of England, a religious sect that was established by an English King, Henry VIII. The Anglican religion practised by the Church of England was thus designed to give the British Monarchy sway even over the spiritual life of its subjects.

For this reason, the Founding Fathers were careful not to invoke the Almighty as an intrinsic part of the American System. Indeed, Americanism called on all people to be equal and to improve themselves through such means as entrepreneurial endeavours and education.

Education and elevation of the “common man”

It is no wonder that the United States public education system was unique compared to other countries, but it was also necessary. After all, a “government of the people, by the people and for the people” relied on an educated and competent electorate.

By contrast, the monarchical systems of Europe viewed human beings as beasts. Serfs were tied to the land in the same way that the livestock were, and often slept and lived together in common hovels.

The American System was based on Jefferson’s ideal of a yeoman farmer, a gentleman who cultivated crops as well as his own mind. As Ralph Ketcham wrote in “A Jeffersonian Model of Citizenship”:

Jefferson gave careful, life-long attention to the quality of citizenship attainable in any given society. He did this partly because of his belief that it was essential for individuals to have the widest possible opportunity to fulfil their own potential — and he was confident that such fulfilment would be socially useful.

“The Yeoman Farmer above is what Thomas Jefferson considered to be ideal citizens. Jefferson believed that America should be run based off of farms and that the Yeoman Farmers were the chosen people of God.” [Source: sutori.com ]

This is the crux of the American System: to help every citizen reach their maximum potential. It is, in fact, the exact opposite of the imperial systems that had gone before, in which everyone was born to a station assigned to them by God and had to be content with that.

America had always opposed Empire

The United States of America was born by throwing off the chains of the British Empire; rejecting European imperial structures in favour of an enlightened society in which an educated and competent population governed themselves.

Robert Ingraham, in his seminal book, The Modern Anglo-Dutch Empire: Its Origins, Evolution, and Anti-Human Outlook, explained in 2008:

Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Quincy Adams, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley and earlier generations of Americans all understood precisely that the System of Empire was the mortal enemy of America. They also understood that the Empire had roots which went far back into human history. Tragically, today this knowledge is largely gone.

The so-called “decline” of the British Empire

Among Western societies the narrative persists that, in the wake of WWII, an exhausted and diminished British Empire handed the baton of Western Civilisation to their colonial cousins, the United States.

According to this narrative, a “special relationship” between the UK and the US was developed, with the powerful US as the dominant partner, the “shot-caller” who provided the means necessary for the junior partner United Kingdom to remain relevant.

The CIA and MI6 — who is really in charge

For example, all modern movies dealing with spies and espionage portray MI6 as being directed by, and subjugated to, the American CIA. All such movies and TV series show repeated scenes where the frustrated MI6 operatives curse the fact that they have to do what “Langley” says.

This is HOGWASH.

MI6, formally known as the Secret Intelligence Service, traces its roots back well over a century, to 1909, when it was formed as the foreign section of the Secret Service Bureau. The service grew greatly during the First World War, officially adopting its current name around 1920.

The CIA, by contrast, was not formed until after WWII, as part of the National Security Act of 1947, passed by Congress and signed by President Harry S. Truman on September 18 of that year.

The fledgeling American intel service has much to learn from its “big brother” in London. Indeed, The overall impetus to the founding of the US organisation was due to FDR’s admiration of the success of Churchill’s “Commandos” — those operatives carrying out dangerous missions behind enemy lines.

When it comes to espionage, the UK is “boss” to the US

The British service continues to be the senior player even to this day. For example, the various strikes carried out against Russian forces on behalf of Ukraine are all under the direction of MI6, and it is MI6 (along with the British Special Air Service, or SAS) who provides round the clock security and bodyguard duty to President Zelensky.

Indeed, when it comes to modern war zones, whether in Eastern Europe, the Middle East or Central Asia, it is MI6 who takes the lead, and provides the deep-reaching intelligence, contacts, leads and strategies to its junior American partner.

Partly, this is due to simple seniority: the service known as MI6 was founded as the Secret Intelligence Service in 1909 — several decades before the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was birthed in 1947.

But there are other, far deeper reasons why the two clandestine operators are different; these differences stem from some very basic and profound differences between US and UK societies and governmental structure.

During the Second World War, the British Special Operations Executive (later MI6) carried out clandestine missions to support resistance organizations, inspiring the later Operation Gladio. [Source: ATI ]

The difference between the US and the UK

There is a reason why the United Kingdom is so far ahead of Aerica when it comes to the dark and slimy world of espionage and the “black arts” of covert action.

The British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS), aka MI6, is in “service” to His Majesty’s Government — not the British people. It’s purpose is to achieve the clandestine goals of Empire. By contrast, the CIA, DIA and other American “agencies” are meant to serve The American People. Even if the CIA exists as a special tool of the President; the President himself is responsible to the People. His Majesty the King, however is not.

As such, the American spooks are subject to at least a modicum of public scrutiny and — at least on paper — are monitored by oversight committees in Congress.

The propaganda play of the “special relationship”

The differences between the United States and the United Kingdom are far more profound than many people realise. This is because there has long been a deliberate propaganda campaign that portrays the two countries as being “cousins” and sharing a “special relationship”.

While it is true that the US and UK share many secrets and, due perhaps mostly to the fact that they both speak English, the two countries have an affinity for one another that has only strengthened since WWII.

And yet the two societies are very different. As a monarchy, the UK does not have a constitution guaranteeing the freedom of every British citizen, and there is no English “Bill of Rights”. British people live at the sufferance of the Monarchy. While there may be various acts and laws that have been passed by Parliament over the years, seeking to protect the rights of UK citizens, there is no British equivalent to the First Amendment guaranteeing free speech. Indeed, free speech has become a major issue of contention in England lately, as police are arresting people simply for expressing an opinion — the problem is so bad that even the staid publication The Economist has complained about it.

Indeed, the Editors of the Nordic Times recently opined:

“The signs of democratic decline in the UK are growing. Citizens are now being arrested in their tens of thousands for alleged crimes of opinion on social media, while freedom of expression continues to be curtailed in the country.”

And it gets worse: the UK, for example, has something called “The Official Secrets Act”. Imagine that for a moment. The name itself implies a lack of transparency; a Government that keeps secrets from its own people. This Act allows the UK government to enforce strict secrecy and loyalty, with grievous punishments meted out to any who are perceived to disclose “sensitive government information”.

The United States has no equivalent to this “Act”, this regime of secrecy. Such a thing would be contrary to the principles of limited and transparent self-governance enshrined in America’s founding documents.

US and UK are two systems in existential opposition

Despite all propaganda about “cousins” and “shared Anglo-Saxon values”, the American System is one that is diametrically opposed to the monarchical Empire of Great Britain. Indeed, one could argue that the United States, from a strictly foundational aspect, has much more in common with France or even Russia than it does with the United Kingdom.

For where the US has citizens, the UK has “subjects”.

The British Empire is still in charge

I find it strange that people are still unable to realise that the British Empire is alive and well and pulling the strings around the world. Yes, they have the US with its military and maritime might to serve as a “blunt instrument” when regimes need to be taken down or populations contained, but the British Empire is also a powerful entity on the world stage in its own right, and in insidious and covert ways not easily revealed.

Britannia still “rules the waves”

For example: although Britain no longer has a powerful Royal Navy, they have Lloyd’s of London, which is actually a syndicate of hundreds of agencies operating in over 200 countries. In fact, this London insurance exchange underwrites about 90% of the world’s shipping fleet for liability risks.

So, to put it bluntly: if you are a ship, and the British don’t want you to sail, you will not sail. This is why the tankers that are currently transporting Russian oil outside of the purview of London are called a “shadow fleet” — they are outside the system of imperial control.

Lloyd’s London-based exchange controls 90% of the world’s shipping. [Source: Roberto Herrett/LOOP IMAGES / Getty Images]

Trump bends the knee

President Donald Trump is about to make history by travelling to England for an “unprecedented” SECOND visit to His Majesty King Charles. Trump is flying over to London expressly for the royal audience and then flies immediately back.

Why is Trump, who as the US President is supposed to be “the most powerful man in the world”, going out of his way to bend the knee to royalty in this way? It is because Trump knows where imperial power resides (more on this in Part 2).

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. [Source: Carl Court/Pool via AP]

The Chatham House rule

Transatlantic geopolitical strategy is in most cases shaped by two organisations: Chatham House (the Royal Institute of International Affairs) in London and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Washington. Again, in this relationship the British organisation leads, having been formed in 1920, with the CFR forming the following year.

In 1927, Chatham House introduced “Chatham House Rule” as follows:

“When a meeting, or part of a meeting, is held under the Chatham House Rule, participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, may be revealed.”

Chatham House has been secretly setting policy for the transatlantic coalition for years. [Source: Chatham House ]

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) also uses the Chatham House Rule for many of its meetings and events. According to ChatGPT, CFR explicitly states that its meetings are conducted “on the record, off the record, or on background”, depending on the circumstances.

This is, essentially, a protocol for running a secret cabal. No transparency, no accountability. It is a place where international political schemers operating on both sides of the Atlantic can freely plot and strategise without fear of exposure.

Let’s be clear …

The British Empire did not wither and die during and after WWII. It simply transformed itself into a different entity, a more purely financial and monetary form of Empire whose tremendous wealth and dedication to unbridled, voracious capitalism has kept it in power and calling the tune.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this series of articles: “Follow the Money”, where we look at the historical roots of the Anglo-Dutch Monetary Empire.

#End.

