Andy
Sep 12

Hey Euro, I think you are wrong on one point here. The Lloyd's of london currently controls a significant but small part of the global shipping insurance market.

Once upon a time they did control 90%of the world's shipping insurance however not anymore. It is precisely the reason that they weren't able to cripple russian oil & gas exports. They call it russia's shadow fleet because it is not insured by London. If they had controlled it trump wouldn't have to bother tariff countries like India & China. Otherwise you are pretty much on spot. The British empire gave up controlling colonies directly because it couldn't turn a profit after deducting the costs of occupation and the lowering revenues from its over exploited colonies. Through this new model of financial colonialism it lowers the bottom line and is also good for PR. An excellent book about this would be John Perkins' The Economic hitman on how the west conducts its neo-colonialism. I am glad that you have caught up to this issue and have not been decieved as to where the true power lies. This is the same trap most people fall in to regarding the US-Israel relationship where they similarly believe that the US is controlled by Israel whereas its always been the opposite.

John Visher
Sep 12

Every empire is a commercial operation, their wars are mercenary struggles. Jews run commerce. The European empires and the US empire are controlled and directed by Jews. The white man is the problem, because the white man does what the Jew tells him to do.

