EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tricia D's avatar
Tricia D
7d

I think in some areas of Europe there were some sort of city leaders (burghers) who had authority over the community. I think it is worthwhile to research the history of Wurtemburg/ Swabia in this regard. In the film "Jude Suss", there was a City Council (or Estates of Württemberg). This council functioned as a representative body for the citizenry and had a role in the legal and governmental structure of the Duchy of Württemberg at the time. Although the film itself was a fictional work, it seems the conflict between the Duke and the city council was true. There are two versions of the fictionalized story of Jude Suss, the first based on a Marxist novel which casts the citizen's council negatively and the second film created in response to the first shows the citizen's council in a positive light.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christy Matter's avatar
Christy Matter
7d

America was those things...it no longer is. It is now worse that England and most of Europe. American citizens are being locked up because of the colour of their skin. At facilities like Alligator Alcatraz people are being locked up without trial and tortured and starved to death and then erased from ledgers so their families search in vain to find their loved ones.

Your countrymen and women have elected a convicted felony as president and your whole system is devoted to capital.

Your country has killed more innocent civilians in more depraved ways than any other empire ever to exist.

Your delusional. America is rotten and has been for decades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EuroYankee
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Brunoli · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture