The previous two instalments in this series have focussed on the Monetary Empire, its origins and its opposition to the American System of what can be called “political economy”, where the welfare of the common citizen is prized and all citizens are deemed worthy of “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” — as was expressed in the American Declaration of Independence.

An age-old struggle

This conflict did not start with America, however. These two opposing world views have been around since ancient Greece, where the followers of Plato argued with those of Aristotle.

In a nutshell, the difference between these two philosophers can be expressed in stark terms as follows: when it came to politics, Plato believed that philosopher-kings should rule the ideal state, whereas Aristotle believed that individuals should participate in the body politic in order to cultivate virtue in society.

The School of Athens (Italian: Scuola di Atene ) is a fresco by the Italian Renaissance artist Raphael. It was painted between 1509 and 1511 and depicts a congregation of ancient mathematicians, philosophers, and scientists, with Plato and Aristotle featured in the center.

Plato: the ethical father of the Empire

As stated above, Plato’s idea of the perfect society revolved around the concept of a Philosopher King. Such a system would, he argued, create the perfect form of government.

Plato believed that the greatest pursuit of mankind was that of the “Good”, and that a man can only attain the Good through dialectic and discovery of the intrinsic Good that was innate within them.

Most importantly, Plato maintained that not everyone was able (or destined) to find the Good inside them. He believed that the proper form of society was to have a virtuous and privileged “ruling class” who managed everything under the guidance of a Philosopher King.

According to Wikipedia:

“The concept of a city-state ruled by philosophers is first explored in Plato’s Republic, written around 375 BC. Plato argued that the ideal state — one which ensured the maximum possible happiness for all its citizens — could only be brought into being by a ruler possessed of absolute knowledge, obtained through philosophical study. From the Middle Ages onwards, Islamic and Jewish authors expanded on the theory, adapting it to suit their own conceptions of the perfect ruler.”

Indeed, Platonism is the perfect philosophy for a religion that relies on an all-powerful God the Father whose wisdom and wishes are communicated through a special class of clerics who — unlike their congregants — are possessed of the necessary Good.

Empire’s Platonism in practice

As I have mentioned in my earlier instalments, the Monetary Empire is built on the idea that human beings are beasts, with most lacking in any intrinsic value or virtue. This attitude is reinforced through religions in which the leaders are all knowing and have access to special truths, acting as “shepherds” who are tasked with looking over and caring for their “flock” of bestial humans. The Bible, for example, is full of metaphors in which people are described as “lambs” or “sheep” who must be wary of others who are “wolves”.

So, according to Plato, society needed to be ruled by the superior classes of people who had the wisdom and knowledge innate in their beings, and who by nature or nurture (think expensive private schooling) mastered the more esoteric and “nobler” aspects of humanity and the world.

The Platonic model has always been fitting for Empire because it enshrined the idea of an all-powerful, all-knowing — and in the case of Catholicism, infallible — King who headed a ruling class of nobles (or clergy) who in turn managed their respective “flocks” of bestial, animalistic humans.

Medieval serfs worked the land for their Lord. He slept in the manor; they slept in a barn.

Thus, the Empire has always allied itself with religion and mysticism. It was the “natural order of things” to have an all-powerful, all-knowing God who acted through an all-powerful, all-knowing King, and a nobility who were, by dint of their birth, simply better than the Common Man.

In short: Plato believed that you were either “to the manor born” or your place was with the beasts in the barn.

It wasn’t until The Enlightenment that people began to embrace the Aristotelian ideas of intrinsic virtue and value in all human beings.

The Enlightenment‘s elevation of the Common Man

According to ChatGPT, The Enlightenment “planted ideas that transformed ordinary people from subjects who were ruled into citizens who had rights, reason, and political significance.”

Detail from The School of Athens — Plato (left) is pointing upwards, towards Heaven, whereas Aristotle (Right) is gesturing towards the Earth, indicating the need to concern ones’s self with what is going on in this world, and that happiness can be realised by everyone here on Earth and not in some spiritual realm.

Many make the Platonic point that “God” bestows gifts on us all — just some more than others. And while God may love us all, he has determined that, in this worldly life, some are destined to rule, and others to be ruled. According to the Platonic ideal, peasants, serfs, and the poor had to wait for the afterlife to receive their rewards, when “the last will be first, and the first will be last“ (Matthew 20:16).

To which Aristotle would reply, “poppycock”.

He believed that everyone had within them the power to be noble, virtuous, and above all, happy, and that this noble state could be achieved through virtuous deeds and endeavours.

In other words, when it comes to virtue, Plato would say, “you either have it or you don’t”, whereas Aristotle would say, “virtue is as virtue does”.

The Aristotelian Founding Fathers of America

It is widely acknowledged that the men who founded the United States of America were primarily influenced by The Enlightenment and its many philosophers, such as Locke, Rousseau, and others. But perhaps the most important of these philosophers was Aristotle.

Declaration of Independence, an 1819 painting by John Trumbull depicting the Committee of Five presenting their draft to the Second Continental Congress on June 28, 1776. Image credit: John Trumbull / Public domain.

Indeed, in his seminal work, The First Founding Father: Aristotle on Freedom and Popular Government (PDF), historian Gregory R. Johnson describes the Manichaean intellectual battle that was raging at the time of America’s founding:

“The western tradition of political philosophy can be divided into two opposed strands. On the one hand are the defenders of individual freedom and popular government. On the other are those who subordinate individual freedom to collective goals imposed by ruling elites. These two strands of thought can be traced back to the founding documents of the tradition: elitism and collectivism to Plato’s Republic, individualism and popular government to Aristotle’s Politics.”

Johnson goes on to point out that political theorists such as Hannah Arendt, J. G. A. Pocock, Sheldon Wolin, and Mary P. Nichols “place Aristotle in a tradition of republicanism that stresses active citizen participation in government”.

What is Aristotelian democracy?

There is a quote from Aristotle’s Politics that encapsulates the great philosopher’s best argument for republican democracy: “It is not the case . . . that people come together for the sake of life alone, but rather for the sake of living well”.

THIS is no doubt where Jefferson’s “pursuit of Happiness” phrase comes from.

The importance of public education

One of the most unique aspects of the American System is our time-honoured tradition of Public Education. This, too, stems from Aristotle, who believed that parents alone were not enough to instil in their offspring everything they needed to live happy, virtuous lives.

From Aristotle’s Politics 8.1:

…it is manifest that everyone must also have one and the same education and that taking care of this education must be a common matter. It must not be private in the way that it is now, when everyone takes care of their own children privately and teaches them whatever private learning they think best. Of common things, the training must be common.

Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Rush, Noah Webster, and others promoted schools to create informed citizens, not simply literate subjects. This civic purpose was stronger and more explicit than in most European systems, which were still largely monarchic and less focused on mass political participation.

ChatGPT explains why this is unique:

“Most European nations did not develop mass public schooling until the mid–19th century, and even then it was often driven by nationalism or industrialisation, not democratic citizenship.”

Indeed, tax-supported universal schooling was rare. Many European systems relied on church schools, fees, and philanthropy — all methods that fit in nicely with the Platonic model of the Monetary Empire.

To sum it up: the American System, inspired by Aristotle, is based on public moral education, a means to create a citizenry that is not simply educated, but induced through “training” to be virtuous, contributory participants in not just society, but politics. In fact, Aristotle entitled his work Politics to show that the system with which men govern each other is the supreme goal of life on earth, and that individual pursuits should be undertaken with a view to improve not only one’s self, but also the society at large.

Other unique aspects of the American System

When the Alexis de Toqueville toured the United states in the 1830’s, the Frenchman — who was himself part of the nobility — was astonished at the very unique system that the Americans had created for themselves.

He marvelled at how Americans formed associations for almost every facet of life, and creating such local institutions as:

town meetings

elected local officials

local taxation

citizen participation in everyday governance

Although many Europeans had such things as volunteer fire departments, the idea of locally sourced volunteer teachers and government officials was totally alien to the high-born French count, raised as he was in the luxurious environs afforded by an old aristocratic Norman family.

Alexis de Toqueville by Théodore Chassériau. [Source: Wikipedia Commons ]

In his famous work, Democracy in America, de Toqueville called the American township “the cradle of American liberty” because the habit of self-rule began at the local level, not the national level. He quickly realised that local, voluntary civic participation was the core of American democracy, unlike in Europe where power was centralised.

Like the American revolutionaries of 1776, the French who overthrew their monarchy in 1789 were also heavily influenced by The Enlightenment. Yet, they were more ensnared in the sclerotic European system of landed gentry and Lord/Serf tradition. Unlike their American brethren, they could not embrace Aristotelian thinking as fully, and the promise inherent in their battle cry of Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité went unfulfilled. Although they had succeeded in decapitating a monarchist regime (literally), the French did not take personal rights and responsibilities to the prodigious extent that was practised on the American frontier.

Why America is unique

The Aristotelian ideals imbued in the American System influenced many societies over time. A consultation with ChatGPT results in the following timeline:

Aristotle (4th c. BCE) — Foundations of republican and virtue-based politics Rome (1st c. BCE) — Cicero adapts Aristotle to mixed constitutionalism Islamic Golden Age (9th–13th c.) — Preservation and expansion Scholastics (13th c.) — Aristotle + natural law = common-good politics Renaissance (14th–15th c.) — Civic humanism Early Modern Republicanism (17th c.) — Mixed constitutions, liberty Scottish Enlightenment (18th c.) — Virtue + flourishing reinterpreted American Founding (late 18th c.) — Eudaimonia → “pursuit of happiness,” checks & balances Modern era — Revival of Aristotelian virtue politics

This list gives a thumbnail sketch of how the struggle between Platonic-inspired Empire has, over time, been challenged by various factions throughout the Western world.

With the noted exception of America, however, the Aristotelian rebellions were short-lived, and in each case, the Empire struck back and reasserted its dominion.

That said, even the USA has seen its founding principles at various times obscured, co-opted, warped and downright ignored by the American elite, who have, since the nation’s founding, fought against the rise of the Enlightenment-inspired American System.

Indeed, US Presidents who sought to re-establish the Founding Principles of “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness” found themselves to be either politically out-maneuvered (e.g., FDR, Nixon) or assassinated (e.g., Lincoln, JFK). Some have been subjected to BOTH political and physical assassination attempts (Reagan, Trump).

A personal note

I want to close this pieve with a personal observation (or two_.

As a dual US-European citizen, I have long been pulling for Europe to adopt only the “good” things about America. Instead, the entire EU leadership seems to have been corrupted through the transatlanticist grooming gangs at elite US institutions such as Yale University, the Atlantic Council and the Council on Foreign Relations. In fact, I describe the process of turning European politicians into pro-US “Manchurian candidates” in my article, “NATO is a Farce, Part 2: The Puppet Parade” from September 14, 2023, in which I wrote:

Since the end of World War II, the US has created a veritable industry for producing pliable “leaders” and placing them in key positions in NATO and other “allied” states and organisations in Europe… …Working through a phalanx of “non governmental organisations” such as think tanks, universities and foundations, “emerging leaders” in European government and civil society are schooled in how to promote America’s interests in their home country.

[Source: POLITICO , October 2022 | Illustration by Lucas Peverill]

Still, it was not until I sat down to write this series of articles that I realised just how UNIQUE the U.S. really is. Sure, I had always acknowledged that our widely diverse complexion of immigrant-based populations made us different, but I had never really understood just how RADICAL the Founding Fathers had been in their full-throttled quest for an Aristotelian society, one that truly delivered on the promise of The Enlightenment.

I witness the stark difference between the US and — well, every place else — each and every day, when I read about some poor soul being arrested and facing hard time for something they posted, said, or displayed. Something as seemingly anodyne as “Long live Palestine”, or “Israel is committing genocide” can get you “nicked” in a heartbeat, as the Brits say.

The latter of those utterances should seem especially inane as it has now been backed up by none other that the United Nations. And yet, these EU nations — who claim to embrace the notion of freedom of speech — are locking up people for tweeting such sentiments. In Germany, even wearing a Palestinian flag in the wrong place at the wrong time can get you arrested and thrown in jail.

Then it hit me: NONE of these countries have a First Amendment. Hell, the UK doesn’t even have a Constitution — it is all monarchist bullshit, and the only rights British people have are those that “The Crown” has deigned to give them over time.

And yet we Yanks were born in a place where our God given rights are only up for argument as to whether they are “unalienable” or “inalienable”.

I have been living and working in Europe on and off for 30 years, and people have often asked me whether I would give up my American citizenship. In fact, given the subject and tone of much of my written work (decidedly anti-imperialist and often anti-American), those suggestions often took an accusatory vein, and I was often deemed to be a “traitor” or an “ingrate” towards my home country.

I am now ashamed to say I had given the matter serious thought. I am going to hold onto my passport, thank you very much. And while I may not agree with whomever sits in the Oval Office, while I might be embarrassed from time to time by the amateur antics and bellicose bloviating emanating from the White House, I am proud to have been born in a country that has a First Amendment.

Yes, sometimes it is cringeworthy to be a Yank, but at least MY government doesn’t lock up 90 year old Holocaust survivors for simply holding a sign that says, “Free Palestine”.

A peak ahead: Stay tuned for my take on the recently released U.S. National Security Strategy. This document is historic, and deserves to be recognised for what it is: a big, fat swipe across the mouth of the Monetary Empire.

