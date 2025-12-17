EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Hagge's avatar
Linda Hagge
Dec 17

Have you read the book The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber? It's about early societies which lived out the values you describe. Graeber was a libertarian anarchist, and his goal was to show that such societies are possible.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EuroYankee
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Brunoli · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture