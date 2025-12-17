In my previous article, I included a ChatGPT-produced list of historical instances in which Aristotelian virtues of personal sovereignty, constitutionalism, and Eudaimonia, or the “pursuit of happiness” were adopted and made real.

Unfortunately, these instances were in each case either ephemeral or only partially realised. The last of these occurrences was what ChatGPT calls the “Modern era” in which we see a “Revival of Aristotelian virtue politics” — in other words, that politics and education should aim at forming good character and promoting human flourishing, rather than remaining morally neutral or purely procedural.

Aristotelian ideas today

A recent example of this resurgence could be found in the American and European discussions of such controversial topics as “trans rights” and “gay marriage”. The new Aristotelian movement would, for instance, assert that anyone with a Y chromosome should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports. Moreover, these Modern Era Aristotelians — such as we find in “America’s Heartland” but also abroad in places like Russia and Hungary — would also maintain that marriage is defined as the union of a man and a woman.

For now, I will leave such discussions to others. My focus is on the American System of political economy and how it is opposed to the Monetary Empire in the Modern Era. This topic is particularly timely as the political revitalisation of the Aristotelian ideals that guided America’s Founding Fathers has found a home in, of all places, the Trump Administration.

How America got off track

Many people have pointed out to me (for example, in the comments to my articles) that America is no longer the Aristotelian ideal that the Founding Fathers imagined. Indeed, America itself has become an Empire, and Presidents of theModern Era — with the exception of such notables as JFK and Reagan — have sought to expand American Empire. For the past 80 years, the US government has been all too happy to throw John Quincy Adams’s advice to the winds.

Specifically: then Secretary of State Adams made a famous speech to Congress on the Fourth of July, 1821. The climax of his address included the powerful declaration that America “goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy”, indicating that America was an inwardly focused nation that sought to perfect its own democracy rather than impose its virtues on others.

Indeed, Adams warned that such an America, one that aspired to world domination, would lose her way:

“The fundamental maxims of her policy would insensibly change from liberty to force. The frontlet upon her brow would no longer beam with the ineffable splendor of Freedom and Independence; but in its stead would soon be substituted an Imperial Diadem, flashing in false and tarnished lustre the murky radiance of dominion and power”.

In short, Adams foresaw that such an America “might become the dictatress of the world”, but in so doing, “She would be no longer the ruler of her own spirit”.

One cannot help but think Adams was harkening back to the biblical maxim from Mark (8:36): For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?

By the second half of the 20th century, however, neocon warmongers were intent on doing exactly what Adams warned against. They were eager to go abroad “seeking monsters to destroy”, whether those monsters be Communists or Terrorists.

John Quincy Adams served as U.S. Secretary of State before becoming President in 1825. [Source: jqas.org ]

Under the sway of those neocons bent on world domination, America found herself in the state Adams had predicted: in the rush to become a “superpower”, America embraced globalism and lost her original spirit.

How FDR invoked the founders

Unfortunately, the past century has witnessed few exceptions to this expansionary trend. One such exception was FDR, who despite shepherding the US through the Second World War, is most remembered for his social welfare works, enhancing American lives through programs such as Social Security and public works agencies such as the Works Progress Administration (WPA).

President Roosevelt signs Social Security Act, August 14, 1935. [Source: Wikipedia ]

In fact, Roosevelt invoked the Founders’ will in his 1944 State of the Union address, in which he proposed a “Second Bill of Rights”. In this speech, he acknowledged that America was built on the rights enunciated in the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights, but argued that these rights did not go far enough — he wanted to add to them.

The most famous passage from that speech was the following:

“We have come to a clear realisation of the fact, however, that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence. Necessitous men are not free men. People who are hungry, people who are out of a job are the stuff of which dictatorships are made.”

Alas, Roosevelt’s Second Bill of Rights was never enacted. Neocons in Congress were already looking (hungrily) outward, not inward. In the wake of WWII (and FDR’s Presidency), American Empire shifted into high gear. Left unscathed by the ravages of wartime bombardments, American industry — especially the military industry — were ready to supply their products to the world. And covert agencies like the CIA were enthusiastic in their plotting and executing coups and regime change operations to facilitate such sales.

Indeed, one could say that the entire godforsaken imperial attitude of the USA can be traced back to that post-war high, when the CIA was formed as part of the National Security Act of 1947.

President Harry S. “Let’s drop another A-Bomb” Truman signs the 1947 National Security Act. [Source: jcs.mil ]

As summed up by The Institute of World Politics:

By 1947, the critical year, the U.S. became a “superpower” both in name and reality, a time when both the Truman Administration and the Congress needed the legal authority to “govern” the world when Britain no longer could. After nearly two centuries, the “new” world finally relieved the geopolitical duties of the “old” world. The first indication of this came via the National Security Act of 1947, which may be the most important legislation in American history.

Indeed, the National Security Act of 1947 marked the turning point in which America formally abandoned its old Aristotelian ideals of isolationism and focussing resources to develop a healthy, happy and prosperous citizenry and instead focussed on making sure other countries had Western-oriented, US-friendly, and above all Capitalist systems of government that would support and enhance the burgeoning post-war American Empire.

America expanded its influence, and client states like Israel stood ready to help. Hundreds of foreign U.S. military bases popped up around the world like mushrooms after a spring rain. Europe became a totally colonised outpost of American power, with European states becoming nothing more than weak, dependent vassals bending the knee before American might.

America, for its part, offered them an umbrella of protection as it squared off against the Soviet Union in the Cold War.

John F. Kennedy — the tragic exception

During the Cold War era of American Empire, John F. Kennedy stands out as a marked exception to Presidential imperial swagger. His Inaugural Address in 1961 rang out with the return to Aristotle’s ideals of a virtuous society, when he uttered what may have been his most famous words:

“My fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”

JFK wanted to promote peace, not war, and his initiatives such as the Peace Corps inspired millions of young Americans to want to give something back to their society and to also represent their nation abroad in helping other peoples to live better, happier lives. These were what Kennedy in his Inaugural called the “new generation of Americans — born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage.”

Surely there was no better example of a President wishing to turn around the ship of state. He even wanted to dissolve the CIA. Unfortunately, JFK was blocked at every turn, and many people believe he was eventually assassinated for his attempts to undo the imperial regime and return to a truly “America First” government.

“…ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” JFK gives his Inaugural Address at the Capitol on January 20, 1961. [Source: InsideHook ]

Alas, what followed JFK was a parade of spineless warmongers — Presidents who were all guilty of war crimes, starting with LBJ and Vietnam.

As a Boomer, I have had the misfortune to grow up during that violent, embarrassing period. I must say, I never thought I would see another Kennedy, but I hoped that the pendulum would eventually swing back to where America was no longer the “world’s policeman” but rather took care of its own.

And I NEVER thought that the person leading that change would be Donald J. Trump.

Trump — the unlikely hero of Aristotelian ideals

The National Security Act of 1947 has particular relevance today, as the Trump Administration has issued its own National Security Strategy, which is in many ways a complete repudiation of many of the precepts set forth in the 1947 legislation.

TheTrump Administration issued its “National Secuirty Strategy” in November 2025.

Indeed, whereas the Truman Administration’s 1947 National Security Strategy outlined the arguments for projecting American power and influence worldwide, Trump’s 2025 strategy mandates “pulling in the horns” of American foreign policy, a return to core values and a revitalisation of the Monroe Doctrine from the early 1800’s.

No longer seeking monsters abroad

James Monroe is not the only early American politician that Trump’s Strategy echoes. The document clearly says that America will no longer go abroad “seeking monsters to destroy”. The strategy makes it clear that America’s priority is once again AMERICA. We are no longer obsessed with global hegemony — we will content ourselves with regional dominance of our own cozy little hemisphere.

Trump’s National Security Strategy for 2025 addresses this change straight on:

“After the end of the Cold War, American foreign policy elites convinced themselves that permanent American domination of the entire world was in the best interests of our country. Yet the affairs of other countries are our concern only if their activities directly threaten our interests.”

In fact, Trump starts his strategy document with a broadside shot at the Monetary Empire and its neocon and neoliberal lackeys in previous Administrations:

“Our elites … placed hugely misguided and destructive bets on globalism and so-called “free trade” that hollowed out the very middle class and industrial base on which American economic and military preeminence depend…And they lashed American policy to a network of international institutions, some of which are driven by outright anti-Americanism and many by a transnationalism that explicitly seeks to dissolve individual state sovereignty.”

To which I say, “hear, hear!!”

Trump’s team goes on to describe what they call a “welcome correction” to the neoliberal internationalism and transatlanticism of previous Administrations:

“First and foremost, we want the continued survival and safety of the United States as an independent, sovereign republic whose government secures the God-given natural rights of its citizens and prioritizes their well-being and interests.”

Trump’s strategy document continues in a distinctly Jeffersonian vein:

“The U.S. economy is the bedrock of the American way of life, which promises and delivers widespread and broad-based prosperity, creates upward mobility, and rewards hard work… We want the world’s most robust industrial base. American national power depends on a strong industrial sector capable of meeting both peacetime and wartime production demands…Cultivating American industrial strength must become the highest priority of national economic policy.”

We can see here that for Trump, like Jefferson, National Security policy is inextricably tied to economic policy. And in so doing, he embraces the Aristotelian goals of a virtuous and industrious citizenry:

“Finally, we want the restoration and reinvigoration of American spiritual and cultural health, without which long-term security is impossible…We want a people who are proud, happy, and optimistic that they will leave their country to the next generation better than they found it. We want a gainfully employed citizenry — with no one sitting on the sidelines — who take satisfaction from knowing that their work is essential to the prosperity of our nation and to the well-being of individuals and families. This cannot be accomplished without growing numbers of strong, traditional families that raise healthy children.”

I know these words will seem quaint to some, old fashioned or even hackneyed to others. And those cultural liberals who thought the old days of promoting the nuclear family as a standard were behind us will no doubt howl with outrage.

To which I say, “tough shit”.

I myself do not have children, but even I know that the strength of a society is based on healthy families with healthy children. That’s just the way it is.

America is getting its clock cleaned by the likes of Russia and China, countries in which “traditional families” are the mainstay of societal life. I agree that we need to go back to these goals, and undo the damage that was caused by the post-war “ME” generation, who dominated the social milieu “at a time when ‘self-realisation’ and ‘self-fulfillment’ were becoming cultural aspirations to which young people supposedly ascribed higher importance than social responsibility.”

In other words, these were Boomers like myself who want to see our public money spent on golf courses, not on “schools to teach other people’s kids”. You know the type, the ones that happily drive around with bumper stickers that say, “I’m spending my kids’ inheritance”.

Boomers: more golf courses and campsites, fewer schools and playgrounds. [Source: The Costa Rica News ]

The fact is, we are all in the same boat; we need to start rowing together, and in the same direction. Personal freedom does not mean undermining the society and the generational cohesion of the nation that affords you that freedom.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Russian Orthodox Archbishop of Odintsovo and Krasnogorsk Foma (Nikolay Mosolov), left, pose for a photo with the families of military personnel who died in combat at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. [Source: theworld.org | Photo: Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin/Pool/Photo/AP]

Trump the Socialist?

Under the “Principles” section of the Strategy document, I found an eye-popping paragraph that really made me stop and think:

“Pro-American Worker — American policy will be pro-worker, not merely pro-growth, and it will prioritise our own workers. We must rebuild an economy in which prosperity is broadly based and widely shared, not concentrated at the top or localised in certain industries or a few parts of our country.”

I don’t think even a President Bernie Sanders could say it better. This is Trump taking on the oligarchs, giving a slap in the mouth to those “billionaires” that Bernie railed against. He is telling them that the off-shoring of jobs will no longer be tolerated, and Labour has to have a seat at the table. Indeed, Trump’s strategy specifically calls for policies to “re-shore” strategic industries.

Trump is starting to sound like Bernie Sanders? [Source: FOX news]

I know, I know — these are just words. But this is not from a Bernie Sanders type politician who is out of power and running for election. This is from a man who cannot run for election, a man who is already in the White House. And let us not forget: in 2020 and 2024, Bernie was the sole Democratic candidate that Trump feared. “His crowds were almost as big as mine”, Trump bragged — which means they were actually way bigger.

This should not be a surprise, however. Trump and Sanders had similar messages and were both trying to appeal to the working class. The Democrats were successful in sabotaging Bernie’s candidacy, but Trump was able to do an end run around the GOP machine and capture the Oval Office.

A turning point in the Trump Presidency?

Many of us were hopeful when Trump won in 2024. I myself did not vote for him, but as an ex-Bernie fanboy I harboured hope that not all his populist campaign rhetoric was bullshit. I must say that Trump’s first 11 months in office did not give me much hope (in fact, none), but this National Security Strategy seems to be signalling a massive change in attitude.

There is even more to love under the document’s section on “Priorities”. Again we are treated to promises to restore and secure “the God-given natural rights of American citizens” — as opposed to the citizens of Empire.

Remember what J.Q. Adams told us in an that famous address in 1821:

America, with the same voice which spoke herself into existence as a nation, proclaimed to mankind the inextinguishable rights of human nature, and the only lawful foundations of government.

By contrast, JQA notes the difference between Americans and their British “cousins”:

“The people of Britain, through long ages of civil war, had extorted from their tyrants not acknowledgements, but grants, of right. With this concession they had been content to stop in the progress of human improvement. They received their freedom as a donation from their sovereigns…”

As I have stated throughout this series of articles, the idea that people have God-given rights — not the rights granted them by a king or a lord — is a major difference between the American System and the system of Empire.

The fact that references to these “natural rights” are so prevalent throughout his National Security Strategy makes it clear that Trump is declaring war on the monarchist Empire.

And if it wasn’t clear enough, the Trump Strategy warns:

“We will oppose elite-driven, anti-democratic restrictions on core liberties in Europe, the Anglosphere, and the rest of the democratic world, especially among our allies.”

So — where are we now?

Trump’s targeting of Europe and the Anglophone countries of the world is not by chance. These countries are all cracking down on free speech and personal freedom. As I mentioned in my previous article, America is indeed unique in having a Constitutional right to freedom of speech. In the United Kingdom, they don’t even have a written constitution, let alone a free speech clause. They have only a series of laws, each one prying rights from the hands of the aristocracy and enumerating various “rights” that have been granted by “the Crown”, who must approve each such bill in order for it to become law.

Turns out it’s called “His Majesty’s Government” for a REASON — and if the King (or Queen) doesn’t like what you are saying, you are going to get locked up — or worse.

The German government, it seems, is suffering from two simultaneous conditions at once: on one hand, it is riddled and wracked with such guilt over the Holocaust that they have given Israel a blank check to commit genocide, and if anyone even mentions Palestine or utters an anti-Zionist word, they will go to jail.

On the other hand, the German government is suffering from collective amnesia about WWII: they seem to have completely forgotten all the events that led up to the Holocaust. Their leaders boast of having “Germany in charge again” with the “strongest army in Europe”. They fantasise about marching East to defeat Russia. And they are not alone. It seems anyone who opposes these warmongering Europeans or dares to suggest that they should not go to war is condemned by their leaders. One Austrian NATO official even suggested that such troublemakers be “put on cattle cars east”. Oscar Schindler, where are you?

[Source: Twitter/ X.com]

So: Trump is right to pull away from Europe.

America should be friends with countries that embrace the same concepts of “natural rights” as we do, and should use our power and prestige to influence those who don’t. We should not accept illiberal regimes among our allies.

I know, I know: what about Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States?

To which I say, “give it time”.

The long and winding road

Let’s be clear: I do not support a lot of what the Trump Administration has done and is doing. But this National Strategy document does provide concrete and formal declarations of the intent to reclaim America’s heritage of freedom and prosperity.

It’s just going to take us a while to get there.

An old saying (attributed to an unnamed Irishman) claims that “you can depend on Americans to do the right thing when they have exhausted every other possibility.”

Perhaps this is happening again. Perhaps after experimenting for 80 years with neoliberal imperialism, the United States will go back to its roots. “Make America Great Again” is not a bad rallying cry, if “again” means we go back to a time when public universities were free or affordable, and a single breadwinner could buy a house and raise a family, and mothers were able to stay home and raise their children.

A time when Americans were a nation of “joiners”, when people didn’t bowl alone, but rather joined clubs and civic organisations, and groups like the Lions Club and Rotary Club were popular venues for people to meet, exchange views, and engage in projects and activities that directly helped their communities.

I myself was lucky enough to have been born into such an America. I would like to see future generations of Americans have what I had. And Trump’s MAGA-inspired, economics-driven National Security Strategy lays out a pretty good blueprint for achieving just that.

#End

