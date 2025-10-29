EuroYankee on Substack

10h

Great article Euro. I have been reading about similar stuff recently. If you want to go in more details like who precisely the families are that constitute this cabal I would recommend Eustace Mullins' The World Order. Because it is names which are so difficult to find. You would be surprised as to how many aristocrats i.e Dukes,Earls,counts etc. control things in UK and the City. However, I would argue with you on one point that is the American revolution was somehow against the interests of the city cabal. After the victory in the Seven Years War the British signed a treaty with the Iroquois Confederation demarcating their borders. The agreed to not expand beyond the Appalachians. This was obviously due to practical limitations arising from operating an empire across an ocean in the 18th century. But if they were to open a new branch dedicated just for the colonisation of the new world with prople on the ground and with direct interest in the colonisation it would be a very efficient operation. So is it really out of the realm of possibility that they would stage a fake revolution against their own rule, lead by the richest guys in the new colonies who have similar interests to them i.e colonisation, inorder to give this new colony its own myth and legacy which its citizens could believe in. They couldn't form the country on the basis of race or religion since the Americans were already diverse and also it put a limit on labour to be imported to occupy the new territories. Just like any company which might decide to employ people based on their race or religion will have a hard time getting talented workforce. And in hindsight it did work perfectly and reaped massive profits for the city. The fact that they could convince millions for centuries that this new country was based on liberty and freedom while all the founding fathers bar a few, were slaveowners is in itself incredible. It isn't as if they have tried this tactic only once. If you are perceptive you would have recognised the similarities to Israel's independence 'struggle'. The British concieved the idea of israel as a regional ally/base of operations in the middle east. They nurtured it and helped the zionists all along and in the end pretended to fight them so that the Israelis could feel just like the Americans that they had won their 'freedom' with a righteous effort and deserved all the land around them. If you pay any attention to the american revolutionary history what is striking is how much the PM North government was ready to compromise on all the important issues and how much the colonized insisted on small issues and wording. All the protests which were rarely more than a few hundred people getting outraged over extremely petty stuff, shouts of a fake colour revolution the likes of which they do in ukraine or Georgia. It's a similar pattern even now when 'protesters' in these countries get outraged over very minor stuff or the best issue: 'freedom & democracy' no different than the americans way back when. Also the city didn't need a central bank if they controlled all the major banks in the new country or atleast knew its owners intimately. Anyways great article Euro.

2dEdited

Thank-you , Loved the historical background on banking. But it was quote by John Quincy Adams from 1821, which I found the most enlightening!

"America, goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy.

She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all.

She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.”

To think that I was so naive, simply intellectual laziness on my part, Shameful, I thought myself a connoisseur of history, how could I so easy come to believe that Empire`s double speak, and its cognitive dissonance were modern developments.

How is it that an ideology so proudly professed has manifested as such deeply rooted hypocrisy?

