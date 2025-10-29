In this article I will talk about the Anglo-Dutch Monetary Empire, but in reality all Empires are monetary ones — even if there is no such thing as currency, cold, silver, jewels, or even livestock must all flow back to the Empire.

But what people tend to overlook is that money made Empire itself more portable.

NOTE: most of the material in this article is derived from the book, The Modern Anglo-Dutch Empire: Its Origins, Evolution, and Anti-Human Outlook by Robert Ingraham (available on Amazon).

This book is a fascinating and comprehensive work, for which the following article serves but as a small primer.

Cover of the book available on Amazon .

The first inheritor of Empire: Venice

The Roman Empire did not fall — not all at once. Its remnants settled in Venice, where Empire thrived through money-lending and other financial dealings.

As Robert Ingraham describes:

Venice’s first partners in creating their empire were drawn from the Norman nobility of Europe, particularly from France and Angevin England. It was the Normans who acted as the cannon fodder for Venice’s wars of conquest, known as the Crusades. Venice also controlled the Black Guelph (Welf) party of the northern Italian cities, allied with the papacy. This Venetian-controlled alliance of the northern Angevin/Norman nobility, the Guelph-dominated Lombard League, and the Vatican, ruled over Europe, and through the power of the banking houses of the Lombard League, imposed a financial system based entirely on extreme usury and economic looting.

In fact, the term “Lombard Banking” is still in use today to describe various types of money-lending. It is also used as a derogatory expression to describe a money lending scheme that is particularly usurious.

According to Wikipedia:

In Dutch, the name for a pawn shop is still lommerd. In Ukrainian, Polish and Russian, a pawn shop is similarly called lombard.

Another example: the financial term “bankrupt” originates in the Italian term “Banca Rotta” which was used to describe an insolvent money house whose trading bench was destroyed by the representatives of the Venetian Doge.

Sculpture “Banca Rotta” depicts a money trader’s board (“banca”) that has been broken by the Venetian Doge’s authorities (“rotta”). [Source: Stockholm School of Economics ]

The threat of the Renaissance

By the 1400’s the Renaissance posed a threat to the Venetian monetary Empire. The precepts of the Renaissance were all a celebration of man, an uplifting, elevation of mankind — a direct refutation of the oligarchical model of the Empire, in which men were beasts and slaves.

Venice had to react quickly. The nation -states of Italy were quickly becoming sovereign commonwealths. The result was a new type of banking oligopoly.

As Ingraham explains:

“Under this new banking system, all of the pre-1400 usurious practices of the Lombard bankers were retained, but, essentially, rather than have private family banks loan money to the state, the innovation was to have the financial oligarchy simply take over the state, i.e., to eradicate any principle of national sovereignty, to eliminate the idea of the Common Good, and to make the state itself an arm of the financial oligarchy. That, in essence, is the core principle of what would become the Anglo-Dutch financial system.”

A pre-cursor to a central bank

This revolution by the Venetian money lenders led to the founding of the first “public” bank in Venice, called the Banco della Piazza di Rialto, which became famous for being Europe’s first national bank and an innovator of non-redeemable debt-based money. This was followed, in 1619, by a second bank, the Banco Giro, which gradually absorbed the former and came to be known simply as the Bank of Venice — an apt name since the bank soon the bank came to trade almost exclusively in Venetian government debt. The Bank of Venice became the direct inspiration for the 1609 Bank of Amsterdam, and together, these two banks were the model for the Bank of England in 1694.

The idea of “public banking” spread to other cities in Northern Italy, such as Genoa. The premise ws irresistible as the Italian medieval city-states accrued more and more debt.

Rialto Square in Venice, where the bank operated. [Source: Wikipedia ]

The first Fed

In Venice, these new banks were granted a monopoly by the Venetian government on the issuance of bank notes and bills of credit. The notes of these banks were declared legal tender by the Venetian government, and they circulated publicly as the legal equivalent of money.

Ingraham continues:

“This was the new paradigm, from which everything later developed. As a consequence of the massive new financial resources at its disposal, during this period Venice made the shift from a commercial economy to primarily a rentier and speculative economy. By 1620, Venice had become the foremost European center as a clearinghouse for Bills of Exchange. “With the creation of the Banco della Piazza di Rialto, and its later imitators in Amsterdam and London, the oligarchy had invented, not national banks, but the beginnings of what we would call today private central banking.”

Banco di San Giorgio in Genoa. [ Source: meer.com ]

Empire moves to Amsterdam

The first alliances between Amsterdam and Venice date back to the 1600’s, and reflect a very momentous few decades for the City of Amsterdam.

In 1601, the Dutch East India Company (VOC) was founded…1606 saw the first known voyage of Dutch slave ships. In 1608, the New Bourse was opened in Amsterdam…In 1609, the Bank of Amsterdam was founded, modelled on the practices of the Bank of Venice.

The Bank of Amsterdam was called “Wisselbank” in Dutch, Wissel being the Dutch word for all manner of credit notes.

Later that same year, the Treaty of Antwerp was signed, whereby the Spanish officially recognised Dutch independence. Most notably, it was Venice that had the distinction of being the first government in Europe to recognise Dutch independence, and it was Venice that was the first government to which the Dutch sent an ambassador.

Ingraham describes the new tools of the Empire:

The Wisselbank was, like the Bank of Venice, a privately owned public bank; i.e., it had a monopoly on all exchange of specie [coins], and trade in precious metals; it was a clearinghouse for bills of exchange; and it handled the debt of the Dutch government. But it was privately owned! And, as in Venice, this arrangement represented the handing over of sovereign control over economic and monetary policy to an oligarchical elite.

Several Dutch-Venetian treaties and alliances were subsequently signed throughout the 1600’s (according to Ingraham), not the least of which included the Venetian Empire pledging its great Navy and its military might to help Amsterdam and protect Dutch financial interests.

The Anglo-Dutch Monetary Empire

Though the transfer of the Empire from Venice to Amsterdam was facilitated by treaties and agreements, the subsequent move by the Empire from Holland to London was effected through war.

Such an internecine conflict among Empire factions was inevitable, as both the Dutch and the British were competing for maritime supremacy on a global scale. Both had mighty merchant fleets which were armed and acted on a mix of government authority and fealty to their shareholders — always with wealth and treasure at their heart.

That rivalry took a drastic turn in the late 17th century.

In 1688, the Dutch from the Court of Orange were preparing to invade England with a massive force of 21,000 troops on 500 ships, accompanied by heavy artillery. All in all, the Dutch invasion force dwarfed the dreaded Spanish Armada of 100 years earlier, which was just one fourth the size of the Orange fleet.

The invasion, led by William of Orange, was supported by traitors in Britain. These included William Cavendish, Lord Orford (Edward Russell), Lord Sunderland, and Bishop Compton, all of whom were pro-Dutch, but also in what Ingraham calls “the Venetian orbit”. After William landed in England, others rallied to the side of the Dutch, including Churchill’s ancestor, Marlborough, as well as the Earl of Portland, and Lord Halifax. These pro-Dutch Aristocrats became known as the Whig Junto and went on to govern England under the tacit reign of William.

The Whig Junto {Source: Flickr ]

London’s monetary regime is “revolutionised”

Over the ten years following the Dutch invasion, the Whig Junto, with the help of such pro-Dutch Venetian agents such as John Locke, Charles Montagu, and Isaac Newton, among others, “revolutionised” London’s financial and monetary affairs. This revolution culminated in 1694, with founding of the Bank of England. The English even set up their own powerful new East India Company (EIC) in 1698, modelling it on the Dutch example.

Ingraham notes how the seizure of the British Empire by oligarchical interests became complete:

“There was a saying in the mid-18th century that the three pillars of British rule were ‘the Bank, the East India Company, and the Exchequer.’ Two of those three pillars were in private hands, beyond the reach of sovereign control, and the Exchequer (together with the Treasury) was effectively a fifth column of the oligarchy within the state institutions.

An Empire birthed in War

Between 1689 and 1763 Britain and France fought four wars, lasting a total of 29 years. These were global conflicts. At the conclusion of the War of Spanish Succession in 1713, Britain was given the Asiento de Negros (lit. ‘agreement of blacks’) a monopoly over the importation of African slaves into Spain’s Ibero-American colonies. They would hold this monopoly in the African slave trade for most of 18th century.

Ingraham recounts:

“The fourth English-French war (The Seven Years War) ended with the overwhelming defeat of France, the annihilation of the French navy, the bankruptcy of the French state, and the loss of the French colonies in India and North America. The Empire project was seemingly complete. The new London-based Empire was triumphant, and pre-eminent in power among all nations of the earth.”

England owed its victory over the French to its integration with Amsterdam. By the 18th century, the marketing of British Government and Bank of England bonds to Dutch speculators was indispensable to the financing of Britain’s wars with the French — as well as those with the American colonists. Interestingly, between 1723 and 1794, neither England nor Holland attempted an independent monetary policy. They each relied on the other to keep the wheels turning, in one giant, oligarchic monetary Empire.

The Empire as the first “self-licking ice cream cone”

The key to the integration of the London and Amsterdam markets was the trading in the stocks of the 5 big companies — the ones who wielded more power than the countries themselves. These were: the Dutch East India Company (VOC), the Dutch West India Company, the British East India Company (EIC), the Bank of England, and the South Sea Company.

Ingraham points out:

“By no later than 1723, the two markets were tightly integrated. The two exchanges, in Amsterdam and London, functioned together, with daily shipments of financial contracts transported by ship between the two cities. Amsterdam speculators could take positions in the London exchange through corresponding attorneys, and vice-versa. There was a certain division of labor between the two, and not surprisingly, it was Amsterdam that was the center of futures and options trading for all five companies.”

England versus America: the war of ideologies

In the first article of this series, I made the point that the US and the UK are two systems in existential opposition. Whereas England has built its oligarchic, monarchic power through the subjugation of its own people and the peoples of other lands, the US is built on the sovereignty of its people and of itself.

John Quincy Adams expressed this in a speech on July 4, 1821, celebrating American independence:

“[America] goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own.”

Placing happiness above property

In writing the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson deliberately modified the precepts of noted English philosopher John Locke’s assertion that government existed to secure people’s natural rights to “Life, Liberty and Property” and instead declared that people were endowed with the God-given rights to “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” This phrase represented the uniquely American argument that people had a right to pursue their own happiness, and corollary to this dictum was the implied right to rebel and overthrow any government that impinged on these “inalienable rights”.

Thomas Jefferson (L.) and John Locke (R.) [Source: Chronicles ]

It should be noted that when America’s slave-holding states rebelled and formed the Confederate States of America (CSA), they rejected the Jeffersonian idea of the pursuit of happiness and instead reverted to the monarchic ideal of placing property above all. The Constitution of the CSA states that no one should be “deprived of life, liberty, or property” and especially that “the right of property in…slaves shall not be…impaired”.

The Empire weighs in on the Civil War

As mentioned above, the Anglo-Dutch monetary Empire was the primary facilitator of the transatlantic slave trade, and the right to profit from the buying and selling of human “property” was an important part of the oligarchic world view. Indeed, although Britain “officially” claimed neutrality in America’s Civil War, British civil and mercantile society worked actively to support the Confederates in their struggle to maintain slavery in America.

America is just the latest chapter …

But the existential difference between the American system and that of the Monetary Empire is only one small part of a greater struggle — a struggle of manichaean proportions between two widely divergent views of humankind.

One side, the American side, sees humans as intrinsically sovereign, independent and worthwhile beings empowered by God to achieve great things; the other side — that of Empire — sees human beings as little more than beasts to be subjugated and even enslaved in service to a more well-deserving upper class.

This struggle literally dates back to the dawn of civilisation, starting with Plato and Aristotle, and we shall explore this historical aspect of Empire in the next article, The Great Cabal that Rules the World, Part 3: The Historical Struggle of Empire and Those Who Oppose It.

