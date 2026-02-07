The recently released trove of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein reveal shocking truths that no one could have dreamed of — no one, it seems, except Vladimir Putin.

Putin’s frequent condemnations of “Western decadence” are nothing new; after all, such accusations have been common among Russian leaders dating back to the earliest days of the Soviet Union.

The “Golden Billion”

Still, there has been a decidedly different tone to these critiques over the past decade or so — a time during which Putin and other Kremlin leaders have cultivated the concept of what they call the “Golden Billion”, a Western society led by a ruling class that is barbaric, cruel and avaricious almost beyond belief. These “degenerate” leaders are the ones that instituted slavery, and now continue to physically and financially exploit the Third World (also known as “The Global South”) for their own greedy purposes.

The goal of these “globalist” elites, according to Putin, is to create a world that is perpetually unjust and unbalanced, ruled by a cabal of ultra-powerful oligarchs —a group which is often portrayed, for example, as the attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

World Economic Forum Executive Chair Klaus Schwab delivers a speech, Jan. 17, 2023, at the group’s conference in Davos, Switzerland. [Source: AP]

The fear of globalists such as George Soros and Klaus Schwab has become a topic of conspiracy prevalent in the West these days, but the Golden Billion theory has been popular in Russia for decades. According to Wikipedia, it was coined by the Russian writer Anatoly Tsikunov in the late 1980s and the early 1990s, who expounded on his idea in the book The Plot of World Government: Russia and the Golden Billion.

When criticising the West, Putin is always careful to differentiate between the Golden Billion cabal of elites and the normal, everyday people who live under their rule — people that Putin appears to consider as good, “God-fearing” Christians. Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club in 2022:

“The way other states run their lives is none of our business. However, we see how the ruling elite in many of them are forcing societies to accept norms and rules that the people — or at least a significant number of people and even the majority in some countries — are unwilling to embrace.”

Putin’s “two Wests”

Putin explained his bifurcated view of Westerners at a national security conference in 2022. As the New York Times reported at the time, the Russian President claimed that there are “at least two Wests”:

One, he said, is a West of “traditional, mainly Christian values” with which Russians feel kinship. But, he said, “there’s another West — aggressive, cosmopolitan, neocolonial, acting as the weapon of the neoliberal elite,” and trying to impose its “pretty strange” values on the rest of the world.

President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia speaking at the annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow in October, 2022. [Source: New York Times | Photo: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin, via Reuters]

Putin: Pedophilia among Western elites is “normal”

The “strange”” values of the Western elites has become a common theme in Putin’s public utterances. In a speech to the Russian Parliament in 2023, Putin was merciless in his condemnation of the Western leaders and the powerful elites who control them:

“Look what they [the elites] are doing to their own people. It is all about the destruction of the family, of cultural and national identity, perversion and abuse of children, including pedophilia, all of which are declared normal in their life.”

Note that Putin is not saying that pedophilia is normal in Western society in general — rather, he is saying that for the elites in the West, pedophilia is so rampant as to have become the norm.

Certainly, pedophilia and child abuse have been shown to be “normal” in the lives of Jeffrey Epstein and those thousands of powerful elites to whose perversions he catered. Indeed, the abuse of children of all ages figures prominently in the so-called “Epstein files” that have been recently released.

Putin gives an interview to Russian reporter Dmitry Kiselev, in which he proclaims that the Western elites’ “vampire ball” is coming to an end.

Putin: Western elites feast on human flesh

One of the more vivid — and at the time, seemingly outlandish — comments by Putin regarding Western elites occurred in an interview he gave to a Russian reporter in 2024, just days before he launched his fifth electoral campaign to become President.

“…there is a very strong desire in Western elites to freeze the current unjust state of affairs in international affairs. They’ve spent centuries filling their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money. But they must realise that the vampire ball is ending.”

When I first heard this I thought it must be a metaphor, certainly Putin did not mean that the Western elites were literally practising cannibalism. The recent revelations from the Epstein files, however, now indicate that Putin may have been closer to the literal truth than anyone, including myself, suspected at the time.

There have been many allegations in past years of elite rituals in which people consume “adrenochrome”, which is an oxidation product of adrenaline: a “deep-violet” coloured compound whose chemical makeup is C₉H₉NO₃. It is supposed to give those who consume it longer lives.

Those who ascribe to the adrenochrome narrative maintain that this compound is “harvested” from young children who have been tortured in order to cause the production of the adrenaline-based compound, which they call Ambrosia (“food of the Gods”).

Smoke but no fire

At this point, I should note that the accusations of cannibalism in the Epstein files consist of unverified eyewitness accounts. There have not been any formal charges filed indicating that cannibalism ever took place in Epstein’s circle.

The Russians have known for a long time

Regardless of the veracity of the cannibalism allegations, what is clear is that the Russian critique of Western society, namely that we are ruled by a cabal of degenerate pedophiles, is absolutely true, and is being proven in real time by the Epstein files.

Indeed, the portrayal of the West as being led by a satanic cult of rich perverts is an integral part of the Kremlin’s narrative. Putin and other Russian leaders maintain that the Western elites are promoting the so-called Golden Billion to the detriment of all other peoples of the world. Moreover, it is up to the unabashedly religious, God-fearing Russian people to stand up to the satanic forces which seek to destroy Mother Russia.

Putin: the Good Guys are winning

Having studied transcripts of Putin’s speeches, I can attest that the Russian President includes two main points in most major addresses. The first is that the “hybrid war” being waged by the US and NATO represents an existential threat to the Russian people, and losing to the satanic Western forces is not an option, as it would signal the triumph of no less than Satan himself.

The second point, of course, is that Russia is winning the war. And indeed, the actual situation on the Ukrainian battlefields supports this assertion. Putin’s remarks in recent years have become even more pointed, however, in predicting the general collapse and the fall of the Western elites, the “end of the vampire ball”, and the ultimate triumph of Good over Evil.

Anyone who has immersed themselves in the morass of depravity and degradation that is the Epstein files should admit that Putin is right.

