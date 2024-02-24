EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
Feb 25, 2024

An obvious CIA asset dies in a Russian prison, and is expended one last time to distract us from the sins of Empire in Gaza and the High Court in London, to name just two.

Great post.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Brunoli · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture