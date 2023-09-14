EuroYankee on Substack

Kojo
Jun 14, 2024

Also worth nothing on this point is when you see obvious and illogical EU self-harm like this:

https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/view-eu-impose-duties-up-38-chinese-electric-vehicles-2024-06-12

"....June 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it would set provisional duties of up to 38.1% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles, a move likely to draw possible retaliation from China...."

You can also trace it down to this:

"...Joint Declaration on EU-NATO Cooperation by the President of the European

Council, the President of the European Commission, and the Secretary General

of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.."

Signed at Brussels on 10 January 2023 in triplicate.

Charles Michel -President of the European Council

Ursula von der Leyen - President of the European Commission

Jens Stoltenberg - Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/api/files/attachment/874309/EU-NATO%20declaration_EN.pdf

https://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/official_texts_210549.htm

Also worth looking more closely at von der Leyen's CV. If you find one the detailed ones, I believe you'll see she spent an unexplained year in the Bay Area, later on in adult life.. My guess is being indoctrinated by her spook handlers and getting brainwashed at Stanford.

Berger aude
Sep 24, 2023

Bien avant 2014 un ami d'Andalousie me montrait un reportage édifiant : la préparation de la révolution orange en Ukraine, des think tank préparaient des tracts qu'ils distribuaient à Kiev, des tee shirts aussi, il fallait voir la campagne de propagande qui coûte les yeux de la tête ( je dis cela par rapport au visuel de la marionnette Zelensky ) et quelques mois plus tard, des relations dans le monde artistique se montraient sur la place Maïdan au risque de se faire tuer, une amie d'Italie qui livrait une pièce à une russe ( rdv à Kiev, hôtel sordide) était morte de peur et demandait si elle devait vite quitter Kiev, je lui ai dit que oui, j'étais en relation avec sa fille via FB qui me disait " maman prend des risques " elle a vite pris son avion, le lendemain Kiev était à feu et à sang mais jamais le peuple n'aurait ainsi pris les armes de la sorte, ils avaient tout orchestré et des tireurs d'élite s'entretuaient, on accuse ensuite la Russie mais des amies fuyaient bel et bien en Serbie ( depuis Odessa ) ; de tout temps toutes ces prétendues révolutions et guerre sont fomentées depuis l'extérieur, en traduisant ainsi des articles d'une telle envergure, tu reprends le flambeau, dans la continuité et lignée de ce que faisait Assange, en somme une contre information, tes visuels sont très bien choisis, le seul hic c'est que ce sont toujours les mêmes personnes bien informées qui vont le lire mais de plus en plus de personnes finissent par admettre que quelque chose ne va pas, Valérie Bugault en parle aussi de façon explicite, ces vassaux prêts à tout qui réactivent l'esprit faussement patriotique de tous ces gens qui se lèvent pour défendre leurs intérêts, leurs populations, ignorant que dans l'ombre, ces va t - en guerre préparent tout bien à l'avance dans les réunions sordides cf Bilderberg qui ne sont d'ailleurs plus un secret pour personne ( encore que ) le jour où beaucoup comprendront qu'il n'y a plus ni Etat ni nation, nous ferons un grand saut en avant ... merci pour ce travail très bien documenté.

