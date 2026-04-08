Henry Kissinger once famously said that “to be an enemy of the U.S. is dangerous, but to be an ally of the U.S. is fatal.” Unfortunately for the Gulf states currently under attack by Iran, they have learned the hard way that Kissinger was telling the truth.

For decades, the United States has relied on its allies in the Persian Gulf to host its military facilities, air bases and naval bases. Indeed, the U.S. Navy Base in Bahrain is home to America’s Fifth Fleet, and the Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, Qatar is one of the largest U.S. combat air commands outside the U.S. itself, and even serves as the HQ of America’s Central Command (CENTCOM). Kuwait hosts no less than three U.S. Army bases and an air base, and additional bases are located in the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

These states are all now paying a heavy price for their alliance with the United States. In the early hours of the current war, Iran struck most of the U.S. facilities in the Gulf, totally flattening many of them. For example, the huge naval port in Bahrain has been totally incapacitated, forcing U.S. ships to sail all the way to India to be resupplied and refurbished.

Dubai’s Torch Tower burns for a second time during the current conflict. [Source: BBC ]

Paying the price of being America’s “ally”

The Gulf states themselves are paying an incredibly high price for their alliance with the United States. Iran is attacking their luxury hotels, shutting down their airports, and choking off their economic life’s blood — the energy sector.

For example, the U.A.E. is currently losing “$1 million every minute — nearly $10 billion per week, excluding losses in tourism, hotels, and other sectors.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said at a press briefing:

“There are attacks on infrastructure. There are attacks on our residential areas. And the effects of these attacks are very clear. When it comes to possible retaliation, all options are with our leadership.”

Aftermath of an Iranian attack on Qatar. [Source: Wall Street Journal ]

Gulf allies are the targets of Iran’s wrath

A destructive pattern has emerged: the US strikes Iran, and Iran retaliates by striking U.S. Gulf state allies. And most surprisingly, the US has proven itself unable to adequately defend their Gulf allies from Iran’s missile and drone barrages. The vaunted Patriot and THAAD air defense systems have almost completely broken down due to the Iranians having destroyed their radar detection systems in the opening days of the war.

The Gulf states never asked for this. In fact, they had been warning the US not to attack Iran because of the danger the Islamic Republic posed to their countries and the world economy. Their warnings were ignored and the U.S. attacked without even alerting or informing their allies of the operation ahead of time.

Lack of consultation s not the only complaint from U.S. Gulf allies. They are also complaining about the lack of defense the U.S. is giving them. “Two weeks into Operation Epic Fury, the shield that was supposed to make the Gulf impregnable is thinning“, wrote the House of Saud.

Saudi Aramco’s petroleum storage facility, after an attack, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. [Source: Onmanorama | Photo: Reuters]

U.S. “cannibalises” Asian air defense inventory to resupply Israel

As mentioned above, the air defense systems that were supposed to protect America’s Gulf allies have largely failed due to a lack of radar coverage and a dangerously depleted supply of interceptor missiles. Virtually all the U.S. military bases in the Gulf were struck in the first hours of the conflict, when the Iranians strategically knocked out the billion-dollar radar systems that enable the interceptor missiles to do their job.

The U.S. has reacted by removing the Patriot and THADD systems from South Korea and Japan and shipping them to …. ISRAEL. Meanwhile, the Gulf states have to limp along with what they have. U.S. “Secretary of War”, Pete Hegseth, offered America’s allies in the Gulf nothing but cold comfort:

Hegseth indicated the U.S. would be able to help with resupply or “crossload for allies, if need be, always ensuring that our forces and our troops and our bases [and ISRAEL — ed.] are taken care of first.” And he said that “where we can help allies, we will.”

THAAD air defense missile system is loaded on a cargo plane for transport to Israel. [Source: FOX News ]

The lesson for Europe: adapt to multipolarity

The current conflict with Iran is exposing the limits of America‘s power — and desire — to protect its allies around the world. The Gulf allies are learning that Kissinger’s admonition still obtains: being America’s ally can have deadly consequences.

What does this mean for Europe?

The horrible situation in which the Gulf states find themselves is due to their failure to adapt to a “multipolar world”. Everyone (including the Trump Administration) seems to agree that we are now in a multipolar world, but not everyone seems to grasp what that means in real terms for many nations on earth. Yes, the U.S. has to get used to the fact that they are no longer the “sole superpower”, but America’s allies need to change their worldview as well.

We live in “a multipolar world, multi-great powers in different parts of the planet.” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the obvious in an address in February 2025. {Source: Newstarget ]

Multipolarity means regional superpowers

America’s “allies” in both the Gulf and in Europe face the same problem: for decades, they have relied upon a global superpower tens of thousands of kilometres away to protect them from the regional superpower in their own backyard.

They should have realised long ago that their “alliance” was never about protecting them, but rather about serving the very specific and rapacious global interests of the United States.

Why NATO is naked

For Europe, this sad state of affairs has been an open secret for a long time — ever since the US dragged their vassals in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation into offensive operations in Serbia, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and other theatres far outside anything that could remotely be called the “North Atlantic”. These conflicts were all wars of choice: illegal, immoral and meant only to strengthen America’s increasingly tenuous hold on the world’s economy.

Mark Rutte, the current Secretary General of NATO, stated clearly in a recent interview on Newsmax:

“NATO…is a platform for the United States to project power on the world stage.

Of course, for my loyal readers, you read all about this international protection racket in my 8-article series, starting with “NATO is a Dangerous Farce — and We All Know It”.

President Trump is causing quite a stir with his repeated threats (veiled and otherwise) to pull the U.S. out of NATO. In addition, Trump’s determination to annex Greenland from NATO-ally Denmark threatened to cause an open fracture in the alliance.

And most recently, Trump has called on his NATO allies to “come help” the U.S. to re-open the Strait of Hormuz. The Europeans said “no”, which angered the U.S. President, who then proceeded to call them “cowards” and to openly call in to doubt the very “future of NATO”. In fact, he may try to cancel the NATO treaty despite Congress — because, why not?

Moreover, the US is planning to divert weapons from a fund specifically set up for Ukraine with NATO to resupply the US forces in the Middle East [i.e., ISRAEL]. This has left the NATO “allies” in shock, clutching their pearls as they stand by impotently.

Gulf states have been at risk since the Cold War

NATO should have paid particular attention to the sea change that seized US foreign policy since the fall of the Soviet Union.

That was when NATO ceased to have any valid defensive role to play, and became instead a simple OFFENSIVE “platform to project power on the global stage”, as Mark Rutte put it. The fact is (and I have described this in depth in my aforementioned series of articles), the US has neither the will nor the means to provide any viable defense on the European Continent.

For the Gulf states, the situation is even more dire. In the 1970’s, the U.S. saw military colonisation of the Persian Gulf as a way to further encircle and hem in the USSR. This strategy of “containment”, first developed by famous cold warrior George Kennan, and was practised on a global scale.

Of course, the U.S.’s fears of Russian encroachment on West Asia via Afghanistan and Central Asia were always unfounded, and it was primarily the UK and Israel that whispered those threats into the Americans’ collective ears. Nonetheless, the states of the GCC could count on a strong US military presence to replace the UK one in the post-WWII environment.

Now that particular game is done, and we are seeing just how much the U.S. is willing to neglect and even imperil those erstwhile Gulf “allies”.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was dumb enough to say the quiet part out loud about the truth of what NATO is. [Source: Serbian Times ]

The lesson for NATO: make friends with Russia NOW

Faced with the impending implosion of their economies and their very societies, the Gulf states are starting to make deals of accommodation with Iran. Truthfully, they should have done this long ago. As the regional superpower, Iran is best placed to provide real benefits in terms of trade and even protection.

NATO had best pay close attention to the regional developments in the Gulf, and take a lesson. The Europeans need to develop a modus vivendi, a regional security and trading system that includes the largest European country.

Like Iran, Russia is a regional and continental superpower that is immune from U.S. maritime dominance, and is a resource-rich powerhouse that can provide the energy and other raw materials to pull Europe out of the economic collapse in which they currently find themselves.

#END

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