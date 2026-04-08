EuroYankee on Substack

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
Apr 11

“To be an enemy of the U.S. is dangerous, but to be an ally of the U.S. is fatal.”

This is the only truth Henry Kissinger ever uttered. The US has done more to destroy the fragile economies of the Gulf states in the last month than any other country would have ever done. Let's just hope that our "fatality" works on our ally Israel very soon!

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1 reply by EuroYankee
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tre peperoncini
Apr 9

Its an informative post, and its really important that such details are explain, and explained frequently because the masses will never learn any of this from Corp or State media.

Now I have ask, given the history of NATO members and their vassal/occupied "Allies" do you really think any of them can learn a lesson of any sort?

Its beyond me how any nation can claim to sovereign when a foreign nations military is station on you lands?

I live in Japan, and I am amazed how ignorant the Japanese population are, its 80 years, and the American are still here, Their still in Germany, Their in Italy.

If your European, Korean, Japanese, or a citizen of one of the Arab State which see themselves as American Allies; my father would have said "poveri cristi" which was derived from the Latin phrase "Christianos ad leones!"

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