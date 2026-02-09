EuroYankee on Substack

ChatterX
1h

They also tried to build so-called "Scandinavian" Socialism (called "Social Democracy") for their own working class based on Imperialism, actually.

However, once the USSR collapsed and there was no longer any alternative (competitive) system - this veneer of "Socialism" has been dismantled.

***

youtu.be/w4glOA3MGuw?t=327

ChatterX
1h

"The Marshall Plan… is not a philanthropic enterprise… It is based on our views of the requirements of American security"

-Allen Dulles, CIA director, 1949

***

How The US Destroyed Europe (The Marshall plan):

youtube.com/watch?v=-Kvqe2iY0aU

