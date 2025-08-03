EuroYankee on Substack

Yeah ok. But at the least, she should have said “let me show you the REAL food of Marrakesh, of MY people.” Or something to that effect.

The idea that KEBAP and CousCous is now the “REAL food” of Italy is what set me off.

Also let’s not forget who has actually LIVED in Italy. I saw my little town in Italy transform in the space of a few years - and not in a good way. The closest you ever got to living in Italy was hanging out at Pizzaland in Jersey.

Alright Yankee,

So you watched Equalizer 3, saw Denzel strollin’ through Italy eatin’ shawarma instead of spaghetti, and now you're writin’ obits for Western civilization?

C’mon, paisan.

Yeah, I saw it too. The Amalfi Coast lookin’ gorgeous, Denzel lookin’ cool, and instead of some Nonna bringin’ out a tray of baked ziti, you got a chick servin’ kebab like it’s the new national dish. So what? That ain’t a sign of civilizational collapse.

It’s lunch.

Hollywood screws up everything anyway. Half of 'em think "Rome" is in upstate New York.

But since we’re throwin’ around history, let’s talk real culinary treason:

Marco Polo. That’s right, we stole macaroni from the Chinese! Noodles came from the East, baby. They didn't come from Naples.

You think rigatoni fell from Heaven like manna? Nah, it rode in on the Silk Road and got an Italian makeover. We just made it better, louder, and served it with a bottle of red.

Same goes for tomatoes—from freakin’ Peru. Eggplant? India. Coffee? Africa. Parmesan? Okay, that one’s ours. But the point is, Italian culture didn’t get strong by building walls—it got strong by takin’ what worked and makin’ it beautiful.

Now you’re mad 'cause you saw kebab in Campania? Buddy, let me tell you something: Italy’s been invaded more times than my Aunt Rosa’s refrigerator on a Sunday. Arabs, Normans, Greeks, Austrians, the Pope, Mussolini, even freakin’ Napoleon had a go. And yet—you ever try findin’ a good croissant in Palermo? Fuggedaboutit. But pasta? Everywhere. We win.

And don’t give me that “replacement” talk like you're on some message board in your underwear. Italians ain’t gettin’ replaced. It might be they’re just sharin’ a dinner table.

The only war goin’ on is between your stomach and your nostalgia.

Look, I’m all for protectin’ culture, pride, and Mama’s meatballs. But cryin’ about kebab in a movie scene? That’s like complainin’ the Pope drives a Hyundai. Times change. But as long as there’s a Nonna somewhere yellin’ at a kid to stir the sauce, Italy’s doin’ just fine.

Now eat somethin’. You’re gettin’ cranky.

14 replies by EuroYankee and others
