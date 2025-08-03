Official Trailer photo for “Equalizer 3". [Source: YouTube ]

I am a Denzel Washington fan. And one of my favourite characters is that of Robert McCall, the ex-CIA assassin who acts as a knight errant, helping the powerless, defending right, and exacting a cruel — and extremely violent — justice on villains of all types.

Washington plays McCall in a trilogy of films known as The Equalizer. The third instalment in this series (“Equalizer 3”) takes place in Italy. It is supposed to take place in the fictional town of Altamonte on the outskirts of Naples, but in reality the film was shot in several locations along the Amalfi Coast.

Full disclosure about me — and “La Cucina Italiana”

I am a dual citizen, and one of my passports is Italian. I LOVE Italian food. Growing up in the States, I was raised on Polenta e Salsicca, Risotto alla Milanese and other Northern Italian specialties.

Risotto alla Milanese - just like Mamma used to make!

But I have also been to Amalfi. It is spectacular. And like all destinations in Southern Italy, one of the outstanding aspects of this area is its CUISINE.

Indeed, this area of Italy (Campania) is known for not just the best seafood, but the best pasta. There are exotic dishes like Ndunderi, an ancient pasta dish that resembles ricotta gnocchi, that originates from the coastal town of Minori on the Amalfi Coast. There is also one of my favs: Spaghetti al Limone (Amalfi is famous for its lemons).

Ndunderi , s special ricotta-based pasta typical to the place where “ Equalizer 3 " was filmed

In short, there is no end to the wonderful culinary delights that you can find in the area around Naples and the Amalfi Coast.

So I was excited when, at one point in Equalizer 3, a local restaurant waitress named Aminah invites Roberto (Denzel) to dinner:

“I would love to show you the REAL FOOD of Altamonte”, she says with a smile.

My mouth watered at the invitation. I expected something special. Something local. At least something Italian.

But what I saw instead left me slack-jawed and outraged at the same time.

Who knew: the “REAL food” of Italy is … KEBAB!

The next scene showed the couple strolling along the beach past some “beach food” stands, featuring one vendor carving up Shawarma on a spit and piling it onto pita bread, and another with a Moroccan Tagine with Arabic food.

So — instead of feasting on Vermicelli Di Positano or Melanzana al Cioccolato, poor Robert McCall was handed a plate of North African finger food.

“What is this?” asks a bewildered McCall.

“Kebab,” explains a triumphant Aminah.

Equalizer 3 — “The real food of Altamonte (Naples) is …KEBAB!

Only the bad guys eat Italian food

The plot to Equalizer 3 revolves around the town of Altamonte and its poor town-folk, who are being terrorised and threatened by a local mafia family. In rewatching the film, I was looking to spot a place where the actors were actually eating Italian food.

I finally found one scene.

The bad guys — the mafiosi — are depicted in one scene standing around a table wolfing down spaghetti.

And that’s it.

Mobsters scarf down a plate of late night spaghetti. The only Italian food shown on the movie.

Yep — the bad guys — you know, the vulgarians who smoke and ride motorcycles with no helmet and kill people — also like to shovel down the “spaghett’”.

There are other scenes that take place in a restaurant or at a dinner table, but you don’t really see anything Italian. Indeed, when Robert (who calls himself “Roberto” in Altamonte) goes shopping, we only see him buying fish.

And there was nothing distinctly Italian about the two Sea Bass he took home.

Worse than a stereotype

It’s bad enough that the people who exhibit what one might have called “typical” Italian behaviour just a few decades ago (I mean the smoking and eating spaghetti and the stubborn eschewing of helmets, not the killing!) now are the ones who are reprobates and unfit for modern society.

Rather, it is the multicultural newcomers who are the “good guys” — American Robert McCall and the exotic (Arabic?) Aminah.

I was sceptical of the whole “globalist conspiracy” of mass migration in Europe — but no longer. It is here — and even Hollywood is getting in on the act.

The globalist agenda is REAL

The message conveyed in Equalizer 3 is clear: the “REAL food” of Italy is no longer Italian - it is whatever you want it to be. It can also be Arabic, Moroccan, Asian … whatever you want it to be, because Italy is just one big multicultural melting pot, with mosques and minarets standing next to Catholic cathedrals.

The immigrant flood and what it means for Europe

I suppose my scepticism was borne of a uniquely American naiveté, believing that immigrants come to a country in order to assimilate, seeking to escape persecution or hardship in their own country. That is, after all, the American Story. My grandparents came from Italy and sis their best to become American, giving their children American names and insisting that everyone speak English. My uncles and my father volunteered for military service. My aunt married outside the Catholic faith, to an actual WASP (White Anglo-Saxon Protestant). In doing so, she embodied the successful assimilation of our clan in a single generation.

European immigration is different. Immigrants from Africa, the Middle East, Asia are flooding into Europe, but they are not coming because they want to become European. They are bringing their culture with them, and creating their own enclaves wherever they land. They work and often commute between their home country and the EU country they are using to make money.

I myself witnessed this phenomenon in my own little adopted home town in Northern Italy. Although sporting a population of 8000 people, we nonetheless became a host to several enclaves of foreign immigrants. The town changed. Drugs and crime became more prevalent. Women were harassed when they went walking. It was a typical story, one which is being played out all across Europe. Indeed, the year after I bought my house in that little village, there was a mass Muslim “pray-in” in front of the Duomo cathedral in Milan.

Thousands of Muslims pray in front of Milan’s famous Duomo Catholic cathedral in January 2009. And its only gotten worse. [Source: Dinah Lord ]

News Flash: Europe is NOT America

I came to realise that Europe is not America. While this may seem self-evident, for many Americans, we have been taught to believe that immigration is only positive. That “immigrants are the backbone of our economy” and “diversity is strength”.

And of course there was the mantra heard in every campaign in every election season: “We are a nation of immigrants”.

What the globalists want

I came to realise what the globalists want: they want to turn every European country into a “nation of immigrants”, a country with so many diverse elements that it is close to impossible to unite the population in any political cause or campaign, where the population can be easily kept docile through financial and societal pressures coupled with a media landscape that replaces what was once a common culture.

In Italy, for example, it will no longer be the “Catholic” church that unites people; it will be what’s streaming Number 1 on Netflix. Italians, like Americans, will be eating their dinners of “ethnic” delivery food while watching a screen.

Hell, it’s already happening. I recently sold my house in that once-quaint little Italian village, but not before the first kebab shop had opened up downtown.

—- END — -