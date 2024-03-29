I believe that most thinking people know that Zionism does not equal Judaism. After all, Zionism did not start until the middle of the 19th century, whereas Jews have existed for thousands of years.

But there is a fundamental problem with Zionism, one which every supporter of Israel must either cover up or deny in order to justify the existence of what they call a “Jewish State”.

There is a contradiction that lies at the heart of Zionism: the inherent conflict between Judaism the religion, and the Jewish ethno-nationalism, or “peoplehood” that is the very foundation of Zionism.

Sociopathy is built into Zionism

For the purposes of Zionism, it has always been vitally (even existentially) important to promulgate the concept of the Jews being “one people” with a “shared ancestry” that ties them back to the “Land of Israel” that God bequeathed to Abraham in the Bible‘s Book of Genesis:

On that day Hashem made a covenant with Avram, saying: “To your descendants I have given this land, from the river of Egypt to the great river, the River Euphrates — 19 the Kenites, the Kenezzites, the Kadmonites, 20 the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Rephaim, 21 the Amorites, the Canaanites, the Girgashites, and the Jebusites.” - Genesis 15:18–21 “I assign the land you sojourn in to you and your offspring to come, all the land of Canaan, as an everlasting holding”. (Genesis 17:8)

So it became a foundational narrative of the Zionist project that:

(1) the Jews are all one people and

(2) the entire area of Palestine — plus more of the surrounding nations — has been granted to that unified Jewish people by God, and

(3) God’s law supersedes the laws of Man, so Jews have a right to take all that land by force and expel all the non-Jews living on it.

Below is a map of the Land of Israel that God “promised” to the Jews according to the above mentioned Bible verses, which includes all or part of modern Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Turkey and Lebanon:

Map of “Eretz-Israel”| (Greater Israel) according to the biblical promise God made to Abraham. [Source: Medium.com ]

Israelis take this land grant SERIOUSLY:

An Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) soldier was photographed wearing a uniform patch depicting a map of "Greater Israel" during operations in Gaza. [Source: Roya News ]

There is just one thing wrong with this narrative: it is FALSE.

Myth Nr. 1: All Jews share a common ancestry

A DNA project was published in 2012 by Dr. Eran Elhaik at the McKusick-Namans Institute for Genetic Medicine at John Hopkins University School of Medicine. Elhaik’ concludes that Ashkenazi Jews never migrated from the Middle East:

Instead of being primarily the descendants of the 12 tribes of Israel, present-day Jewish populations are, finds Elhaik, primarily the children of a Turkish people who lived in what is now Russia, north of Georgia, east of Ukraine. This civilisation, the Khazars, converted from tribal religions to Judaism between the 7th and 9th centuries.

Not the “Sons of Abraham” after all?

Elhaik maintains that the Jewish populations of America, Europe, and much of Israel are descendants not of Abraham but of the people of ancient Khazaria. According to Elhaik, these Turkic peoples were pagans who converted to Judaism, which was at that time a proselytising religion like Islam or Christianity. Because of their conversion, they called themselves “Jews,” but, they had no original “Jewish” blood.

In fact, Jews are of “mixed” blood

As Dr. Elhaik says in an interview with Haaretz:

“The various groups of Jews in the world today do not share a common genetic origin. We are talking here about groups that are very heterogeneous and which are connected solely by religion.” The bottom line, he claims, is that the “genome of European Jews is a mosaic of ancient peoples and its origin is largely Khazar.”

“The royalty and nobility of Khazaria , an empire of the Turkic speaking Khazars from the 7th to the 10th centuries, converted to Judaism in the 8th century” [Source: exchersonesusaurea ]

Another study in 2013 was conducted by Martin Richards, an archaeogeneticist at the University of Huddersfield in England. He also determined that many of the Ashkenazi Jewish population descended from converts:

“Though the finding may seem intuitive, it contradicts the notion that European Jews mostly descend from people who left Israel and the Middle East around 2,000 years ago. Instead, a substantial proportion of the [Ashkenazi] population originates from local Europeans who converted to Judaism”.

An Orthodox Jewish man with the traditional peyos, or long sidelocks. [Source: Live Science | Photo: Kobby Dagan / Shutterstock.com ]

Elhaik’s and Richards’ pronouncements are a scientifically based argument of what had been a well-accepted precept in historical studies. In fact, Elhaik was not the first Jewish scientist to put forth the Khazar hypothesis.

Yitzhak Schipper, quoted extensively by Jacob Litman in his 1984 book, The Economic Role of Jews in Medieval Poland, also believed that Jews were Khazars.

Perhaps one of the best known cases of the “Jews are actually Khazars” theory came in 1976, when a Zionist Jew named Arthur Koestler wrote a book titled The Thirteenth Tribe, which advanced in detail the theory that many Ashkenazi Jews descended from the Turkic Khazars. In fact, during the course of the book, Koestler quickly gets into the habit of using “Khazar” and “Jew” interchangeably.

Apparently, Koestler had meant for his work to be a refutation of Hitler and the Nazis. In fact, he declared the Jews to actually be at least partially of Aryan origin:

“The large majority of surviving Jews in the world is of Eastern European — thus perhaps mainly of Khazar — origin. If so, this would mean that their (the Jews) ancestors came not from Canaan but from the Caucasus, once believed to be the cradle of the Aryan race, and that genetically they are more closely related to the Hun, Ulgur, and Magyar tribes than to the seed of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob…The story of the Khazar Empire, as it slowly emerges from the past, begins to look like the most cruel hoax which history has ever perpetrated.”

Unfortunately, Koestler’s book had unfortunate, unintended consequences. The poor guy thought he was doing his fellow Jews a service by claiming they were actually Aryan, but he was unmercifully attacked by other Zionists for having questioned a major tenet of Zionism, namely the direct descent from Abraham, which justifies the Jews’ “God-given” right to claim Eretz-Israel and all of Palestine as their “ancestral home”.

Arthur Koestler’s The Thirteenth Tribe earned him wides[read condemnation by Zionists [Source: Amazon ]

Shlomo Sand, a history professor at the University of Tel Aviv who also believes in the Khazar origin theory, explains the importance of the Zionist Abrahamic heritage myth in his 2007 book, The Invention of the Jewish People:

“Without the Old Testament in its hand and the exile of the Jewish people in its memory, Israel would have no justification for annexing Arab Jerusalem and establishing settlements in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, the Golan Heights, and even the Sinai Peninsula.”

In Wikipedia, Sand argues that it is likely that “the ancestry of most contemporary Jews stems mainly from outside the Land of Israel”, and that a “nation-race” of Jews with a common origin never existed.

In fact, Sand believes that, just as most Christians and Muslims are the progeny of converted people and not of the first Christians and Muslims, Jews are also descended from converts:

According to Sand, Judaism was originally, like its two cousins, a proselytising religion, and mass conversions to Judaism occurred among the Khazars in the Caucasus, Berber tribes in North Africa, and in the Himyarite Kingdom of the Arabian Peninsula.

Sand has been widely attacked for his theory, just as anyone who dares to question the “shared heritage” theory promulgated by Zionists is immediately and roundly condemned.

“We are a mongrel and widely scattered people” asserts Shlomo Sand. [Source: Amazon ]

Modern Hebrew, the official language of Israel, is an artificial construct that did not even exist before 1900. Spoken and written Hebrew became extinct as a language around 200 A.D. (CE), according to Wikipedia.

“[Hebrew] was supplanted by Western Aramaic, a dialect of the Aramaic language, the local or dominant languages of the regions Jews migrated to, and later Judeo-Arabic, Judaeo-Spanish, Yiddish, and other Jewish languages. Although Hebrew continued to be used for Jewish liturgy…it became extinct as a spoken language.”

The revival of Hebrew as a spoken language is mostly due to the travails of one committed Lithuanian Zionist named Eliezer Ben-Yehuda. Like most early Zionists, Ben-Yahuda was a secular Jew who did not practice Judaism, but rather saw Zionism as a way to “embrace Hebrew without religion.”

Ben-Yahuda came to Palestine with the First Alliyah and began his project to revive the Hebrew language:

“Arriving in Jerusalem in 1881, Ben-Yehuda immediately put his plan of Hebrew revival into action. He left behind his birth name and with his wife, Deborah Jonas, he created the first Modern Hebrew-speaking household. He also raised the first modern Hebrew-speaking child, Ben-Zion Ben-Yehuda.”

Of course, due to centuries of extinction, the Hebrew language had to be more created than revived. Ben-Yahuda had to invent many words that did not exist in the sacred texts of Judaism. For example, he came up with Hebrew words for objects such as eggplant (aubergine), tomato and maize (corn), as well as things like electricity.

In the land of the famous Jaffa oranges, Ben-Yahuda had to invent a Hebrew word for orange!

The enterprising young Zionist met resistance, however, from the local Jewish community. The religious ultra-Orthodox Jews living in Jerusalem, for whom Hebrew was used only for holy purposes such as studying Torah, realised Ben-Yahuda’s secular-nationalist intentions, and rejected him and his language, declaring a herem, excommunicating Ben-Yehuda.

That did not deter him, however, and he and his Zionist comrades eventually convinced the British Mandate Authority to officially recognise Hebrew as an official language in Palestine in 1922.

Ben-Yahuda’s cause became that of other Zionists like Menachem Begin and David Ben Gurion, a fellow atheist who rejected the Jewish religion as a national unifying force, declaring instead that “the cultural binding of the Zionist society must be the Hebrew language,” rather than Judaism.

This is why Yiddish is “forbidden” in Israel

In 1867, the Jewish scholar Abraham Harkavy, in his book, The Jews and Slavic Languages (Ha-Yehudim u-Sefat ha-Slavi), posited that the Yiddish language, spoken by the Ashkenazi Jews, came from the Khazars.

To put it bluntly: the speaking of Yiddish and the very existence of Yiddish-speaking Jews was “proof” that the Ashkenazi Jews were descended from the Turkic Khazars and not from the ancient Hebrews.

It is no wonder, then, that Yiddish is practically banned in Israel. All Jews must learn Hebrew. David Ben Gurion, who saw Hebrew as being integral to the cohesion of the Israeli state, condemned Yiddish as “a grating, foreign language“.

Yiddish is “a foreign language” in Israel. David Ben Gurion in his office September 1, 1949 in Tel Aviv. [Source: Jacobin | Photo: GPO via Getty]

Even before the founding of the Israeli state, those who spoke Yiddish in Palestine were attacked and beaten up by Zionist Jews.

For the atheistic Zionists, Hebrew, not Judaism, would be the cultural glue to hold together the State of Israel.

This is why Israelis have to change their names

In order to create a narrative and a sort of Hebrew, Semitic mystique, Ashkenazi Israelis who have European family names are encouraged to give themselves Hebrew names.

Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, the “inventor” of modern Hebrew, was one of the first to undergo such Hebraicisation. He was actually born Eliezer Yitzhak Perlman. But many others followed.

David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s “founding father”, was actually named David Grün.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s real last name is Mileikowsky (his father started using Netanyahu when he emigrated from Poland). Still, Bibi’s made-up name did not stop him from using his fake Hebrew name to impress an “easily dupable” American audience:

In a speech to AIPAC in 2010, Netanyahu shocked delegates with an incredible announcement: “In my office, I have a signet ring that was loaned to me by Israel’s Department of Antiquities. The ring was found next to the Western wall, but it dates back some 2,800 years ago, two hundred years after King David turned Jerusalem into our capital city. The ring is a seal of a Jewish official, and inscribed on it in Hebrew is his name: Netanyahu. Netanyahu Ben-Yoash. That’s my last name”.

A Hebrew seal found in Jerusalem from the First Temple bearing the name “Netanyahu”. [Source: Israel365News ]

Be sure to read my follow-on post where I do a deep dive into the Zionists’ use of language to eradicate Palestinian culture and identity:

Why are DNA tests are restricted in Israel?

Popular ancestry DNA self-testing platforms like 23andMe are prohibited in Israel and Israeli consumers can only get such a test if they obtain a court order. The ban could have arisen because 23andMe caused a scandal when they told Ashkenazi Jews that they were of Khazar descent.

In any case, when you have a “national origin myth” like Israel does, it does not serve your purpose to have people discover that they are of Mongol, Turkish or Khazar origin rather than Semitic Israelites.

It even becomes awkward when — according the Times of Israel — the Israeli genetic testing company MyHeritage itself is banned in its home country.

Myth Nr. 2: Israel is a “democracy”

The State of Israel does not have a constitution. While both American and Israeli politicians like to talk about “shared values”, the nature of the Israeli state is radically different from that of the United States:

“Israel is governed by a changeable, ever-growing body of what are called “basic laws” — “Chukei Ha-Yesod” in Hebrew. The basic laws were passed individually over the past 73 years, beginning with one two-page law that described the makeup of Israel’s legislature, the Knesset, and citizens’ voting rights.”

This lack of a constitution is not just an oversight. Indeed, Israel was supposed to have a constitution, as stipulated in United Nations resolution 181, and in Israel’s Declaration of Independence. So why, after 75 years of existence, does Israel still lack a constitution?

The answer, in large part, lies in the many conundrums involved in the founding of the State of Israel. Not least among these was the challenge of how to define a citizen in a nation state that is supposed to be “Jewish” in nature.

“Under a portrait of Theodor Herzl, David Ben-Gurion on May 14, 1948, declares the establishment of a Jewish state to be known as the state of Israel”. [Source: The Conversation | Photo: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images ]

A core problem: What is a Jew?

Unlike the United States, Israel has never officially defined the relationship between religion and the state. Is Israel founded on the Jewish religion? Or is it a secular state that is home to “ethnic” Jews, with non-Jewish minorities?

That question has never been completely answered, nor has the underlying question of what it means to be Jewish. Is a Jew defined by his adherence to Judaism? Or is being Jewish an ethnicity, like being German or Italian?

If a Jew becomes an atheist, or if a Jew converts to Christianity, is he still a Jew?

The original Zionists were squarely in the “Jewish ethnicity” camp.

Theodor Herzl, the widely accepted “founder” of Zionism, was an avowed atheist, as was David Ben Gurion, Israel’s first Prime Minister, as well as Golda Meir, Moshe Dyan and other early leaders of Israel. They believed that Israel needed to be a secular state that was majority “Jewish” and so they needed a constitution. But that meant defining what it meant to be “Jewish”, if it was not to be defined by religion.

“An article by Zionist Theodor Herzl for the London-based Jewish Chronicle, Jan. 17, 1896”. [Source: The Conversation | Image: Wikipedia ]

To even further complicate matters, the religious parties themselves argued that the Jewish people already has a constitution, the Torah.

When it came time to form the Jewish State, Ben Gurion (the first Israeli Prime Minister) decided that, in order to unite the country and move forward, it was best to leave these questions — and their associated arguments — for later.

According to Yaniv Roznai, an Israeli political historian:

“Some people, like [Israeli founding father David] Ben-Gurion, objected to the idea of a constitution because they feared that if you would have now to sit and debate all the contentious issues regarding the nature of the state, this would cause great division among the people at a time when the nation must be united against different forces”.

Can a state be “Jewish” and “democratic”?

Eran Kaplan is the Rhoda and Richard Goldman Chair in Israel Studies at San Francisco. In his 2023 article, “On its 75th birthday, Israel still can’t agree on what it means to be a Jewish state and a democracy”, he observed that the basic contradiction that defined the birth of Israel was still in force.

Kaplan explains that now, 75 years on, we can even talk about “Post-Zionists” and “Neo-Zionists”:

“From the 1970s through 2000, much of the post-or-neo-Zionist divide was over the occupation of the West Bank…Could there be peace between Israelis and Palestinians? “Post-Zionists wanted peace, seeking a two-state solution that would see a Palestinian state next to Israel. Neo-Zionists rejected any territorial compromise with the Palestinians.”

The rise of “Religious Zionism”

Kaplan declares that the argument at the center of the Zionist Israeli project, namely the role of religion in defining a citizen, has been resolved in favour of a conservative, religious interpretation of what it means to be an Israeli.

This dynamic has been reinforced through the “settler movement”. The Israeli settlers who are stealing the land from Palestinians in the West Bank are radical extremists who adhere to the Zionist myth that, even though they are descended from white Europeans, the land of Palestine (“from the river to the sea”) was promised to them by God, and so the native Palestinians are interlopers who have been “squatting” illegally on Jewish land for centuries and so must be driven out or otherwise eliminated.

For these radically religious Zionists, Israel must be an “ethnically pure” Apartheid state in which only Israeli Jews have full citizenship, and only a small minority of non-Jews is tolerated as an oppressed group of “second class” citizens.

Kaplan concludes his article with a question:

“Israel may no longer be a fledgling state — but it has yet to overcome the basic contradiction that has defined it from the very beginning: Can it be Jewish and democratic?” For the Religious Zionists who are running, Israel, the answer is clear: it is more important to be Jewish than it is to be democratic.

Myth Nr. 3: “Jewish Supremacy”

Zionists are sociopathic charlatans who have denied their origins and sought to hide their ancestry because they have invented myths about their own histories in order to elevate themselves above their fellow human beings.

As Shlomo Sand explained, Zionists need to promulgate the Big Lie of a single ancestry for all Jews, one that is tied to the “Land of Israel”, in order to justify their robbing the land from the Palestinians.

Cynical use of the Bible and Christianity

And even though the Zionist founders of Israel were secular and in many (if not most) cases actual atheists, they were insistent that the Jews had a “supra-legal” right to the land of Palestine, “from the river to the sea”, because GOD had “assigned” it to the Jews, and as the unified descendants of Abraham, all Jews everywhere had a right to live on that land, and to expel any non-Jews who were already living on it.

These secular atheists were also quite content to cultivate and encourage the Christian Zionists who live in places like the US and UK. Such Christian organisations such as Christians United for Israel are virulent pro-Israel Zionists who believe that the Jews must return to the land of Israel in order for Christ to return and rapture the righteous to Heaven.

Of course, upon His return, the Jews will all be either killed or converted, but that doesn’t seem to bother people like secularists like Netanyahu, who are more than happy to cynically leverage and encourage groups like CUFI.

John Hagee, leader of Christians United for Israel, marching in Jerusalem to celebrate the relocation of the US Embassy there in 2018. [Source: Times of Israel ]

The Big Lie as public policy

For decades, Zionism’s Big Lie of a shared, God-given ancestry was incorporated into Israel’s Declaration of Independence and has since been buttressed by such government initiatives such as “Birthright Israel”, the Israeli “Law of Return”, and other programs which sought to establish and strengthen the ties for each individual Jew everywhere to the Land of Israel.

Rooted in biblical history, these public policy initiatives were necessary to reinforce the Zionist narrative that Jews were different, that they were unique, and that they had a special relationship not just to the land, but to God himself; that Jews were “God’s Chosen People” and as such they did not have to obey the laws of men — or the United Nations.

Indeed, as historian Ilan Pappé points out, Israel’s Law of Return represents the height of undemocratic hypocrisy and a rejection of international law:

“This law…is a flagrantly undemocratic one, for it was accompanied by a total rejection of the Palestinian right of return — recognized internationally by the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948. This rejection refuses to allow the Palestinian citizens of Israel to unite with immediate family members or with those who were expelled in 1948. Denying people the right to return to their homeland, and at the same time offering the right to others who have no connection to the land is a model of undemocratic process.”

Judaism is a religion just like others — and what’s wrong with that?

The evidence is mounting that Judaism is a religion like many others, a belief system that has spread through proselytisation to many different peoples in many different lands over the centuries.

In this way, Judaism is similar to its Abrahamic cohorts, Islam and Christianity, who all believe in the same God as the Jews do.

And yet this idea is anathema to Zionists. No, they say, Judaism is unique, Jewish people are unique, and — here’s the kicker — not only unique, BUT BETTER.

Jewish “uniqueness” and the “victim narrative”

That the Jewish people are unique is an intrinsic part of the Zionist narrative, and one that is necessary to support other pillars of Zionist mythology.

For example, Jews are not the first religious or even ethnic group to be persecuted. Christians, Muslims, Mormons, Hindus, even Buddhists have all been persecuted at one time or another. Ethnic groups have also been murdered, and many genocides have been committed against many groups over the years.

There can only be one “genocide”

However, Zionism maintains that “not all genocides are equal”. There is a determined effort among Zionists to enforce the narrative that the Holocaust is “unique” and the only genocide that should be recognised officially.

For example, in regards to the Armenian genocide perpetrated by the Ottomans in 1915, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres famously said:

“We reject attempts to create a similarity between the Holocaust and the Armenian allegations. Nothing similar to the Holocaust occurred. It is a tragedy what the Armenians went through, but not a genocide”.

Defending the “particularism” of the Shoah

As historian Eldad Ben Aharon wrote in Haaretz:

…there’s a basic, fixed issue, far less influenced by outside parties and events, but one that uniquely influences Israeli policy in regard to recognition of the Armenian genocide: the memory of the Holocaust as “unique”.

Each year in the Knesset, members of the (liberal) Meretz Party bring up a bill to recognise the Armenian genocide of 1915. And each year that bilkl is defeated by conservative Zionists who are loathe to “share” the badge of victimhood with another group.

Knesset member and Meretz party head Tamar Zandberg introduces a bill to recognise the Armenian genocide, in 2018. [Source: Haaretz | Photo: Yitzhak Harari/Spokesman]

As Ben Aharon explains, “genocide denial” (for non-Jews) is also a tenet of Israeli Zionism:

“In Israel, there is a commitment to ‘never again,’ a watchword in Israeli society, politics, and diplomacy ever since the birth of the State of Israel. But it has been embraced in its particularist form: “never again” to Jewish vulnerability in the face of murderous antisemitism, rather than the “never again to anyone,” the form in which it is widely understood in, for example, the liberal American Jewish community.”

This Zionist rejection of other genocides has a dark, ironic side.

Zionism itself is custom-built for committing genocide

Zionists simply cannot accept equality with other people, other religions. Their belief in their own uniqueness prevents that. Their belief that they are “God’s Chosen” prevents that.We see how the Zionist Israelis treat Muslims, Palestinians and even Christians with disrespect, disdain, even hatred.

In short: for Zionists, non-Jewish lives simply do not count as much as Jewish lives do. And we are seeing this cold calculus play out in the genocide that Israel is perpetrating on Gaza today.

The genocide in Gaza demands the end of the Zionist project

The world is watching in horror as the Israeli Zionists exterminate the Palestinians in Gaza.

The crimes committed by Zionist settlers in the West Bank are also a horrific indictment of the radical, ethno-nationalist state that Israel has become under the Zionist leadership.

But it’s not just the Israeli leadership that is the problem. It is the Israeli people themselves.

It is telling that the VAST MAJORITY of Israelis SUPPORT what the IDF is doing in Gaza. In fact, only 2% of Israelis believe the IDF is using “too much force” in Gaza, according to a recent poll.

“People assess the damage caused by Israeli bombardment in Deir al-Balah”, central Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2024. [Source: Truthout | Photo: MAJDI FATHI / NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES]

Getting rid of Netanyahu is not a solution. The problem goes far deeper and wider than just Bibi. All of Zionist Israeli society is in trouble.

Moreover, Israel is not an established, democratic and liberal nation that has succumbed to temporary madness. There is not a centuries-long tradition of “Israeli” liberalism that can be revived through rehabilitation.

Can Israel exist without Zionism? No.

After Mussolini, Italy was able to re-establish its socialist self and live in peace alongside its neighbours. After Hitler, Germany was able to once again become the nation of Goethe and Schiller through a program of de-Nazification that turned post-War Germany into a pacifist democracy that reclaimed Germany’s liberal roots.

Unlike Germany or Italy, however, Israel cannot be rebuilt through some sort of program of “de-Zionisation”. This is because Zionism was the founding philosophy, the foundational firmament upon which the Israeli state was built. The State of Israel has never had any other tradition upon which it could fall back.

It turns out that the Zionists were wrong: Jews are not like Germans or Italians. It turns out Shlomo Sand was right: Israelis are an artificial nationality, a people who, as Sand said, were “invented”.

There is only one solution to the excesses, the crimes, the cruelty, the bellicosity, and the criminality of the Zionist Israeli state: it must go away.

The Dark Fate of the Zionist State

According to Kaplan, Israel’s founders even believed that Zionism would at some point have to be dismantled because it simply made no logical sense:

“David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister, suggested that once the country was created, Zionism would wither away. The nation, as a Jewish state with laws that protect minorities, would resolve the contradictions inherent in Zionist ideology.”

Alas, that was not to be.

Instead, the Israeli state has gone in the opposite direction, becoming a theocratic ethno-nationalist state increasingly intolerant of minorities, with a judiciary that is under attack by religious extremists who seek to make Israel an ethnically and religiously “pure” society.

Rather than becoming less Zionist over time, the Israelis are now in full on extreme religious Zionist mode, and it is driving them insane.

The Israelis are also victims

It is hard to watch the crazed, psychopathic atrocities that Israelis are committing in Gaza every day.

It is even harder to believe that 98% of the Israeli population wholeheartedly endorse such atrocities.

I believe that the pressure of embracing the Big Lie of Zionism has caused Israelis to become psychotic. Imagine the suppressed shame of having to reject the language of your forefathers and the true origins of your ancestors; the need to change your name in order to play-act as a member of a mythical people; the burden of having to believe that you are God’s Chosen and better than everyone else just by the accident of your birth.

I believe that holding all of these lies and contradictions in their collective head has pushed Israeli society into its own death spiral — one that is being accelerated by a terrible, existential fight that it cannot win.

Israel is fighting a “six front war”

Many people do not realise that the war that has consumed the Zionist state goes far beyond the borders of Gaza. In fact, Israel is now fighting a war on six fronts, facing off against a regional “Axis of Resistance” that is supported by Iran.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attends a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, December 2023. [Source: Times of Israel | Photo: Shahar Yurman/Israel Defense Ministry]

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant recently told a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee:

“We are in a multi-front war. We are being attacked from seven different arenas: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, [the West Bank], Iraq, Yemen, and Iran…We have already responded and acted in six of these areas”.

In fact, Israel is currently bombing three to four of its neighbours on a daily basis [Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq]. But how long can Israel keep this up?

Members of the Lebanese Shiite Muslim Hezbollah movement carry the coffin of their comrades, who were killed in Israeli strikes in Syria in August 2023. Hezbollah has fought two wars and various skirmishes with Israel. [Source: Newsweek | Photo: AFP/GETTY IMAGES]

Thomas Friedman, writing in The New York Times, also acknowledged the dire multi-front struggle in which Israel finds itself , warning: “Israel cannot win this six-front war alone. It can win only if Israel — and the United States — can assemble a global alliance”.

Friedman goes on to describe another manifestation of the contradictory and dissonant motivations that undergird the Zionist state:

“If Israel is asking its best allies to help the Jewish state…while asking them to look the other way as Israel builds a settlement kingdom in the West Bank with the express goal of annexation, that is strategically and morally incoherent.”

An existential “battle of national determination”

Friedman’s “global alliance” will never happen, since the world is now allied against the Zionists. Israel has become a pariah, an international rogue and a criminal state condemned by the vast majority of the world’s people. They stand alone against the world.

Well, ALMOST alone.

The only country that seems willing to accept the wildly incoherent and unhinged Israeli narrative regarding the current conflict is the United States. But is that enough?

Warning that the war could last “months or years”, Defence Minister Gallant continued:

“We need determination, endurance, strength, and national cohesion with the goals. It is a battle in which the one who survives is the one who is stronger at the national level, in its values, and in its unity. This is a battle of national determination”.

Gallant knows that even with the aid of the mighty United States, Israel cannot survive without “national cohesion” and a unified Israeli public.

But Ilan Pappé, the famed Israeli historian and political activist, maintains that the war against the Palestinians is the ONLY thing that can unite Zionist Israelis:

“…a political entity, a state, that has to maintain the dehumanisation of the Palestinians in order to justify their elimination is a very shaky basis…This structural weakness was already apparent before 7th October and part of this weakness is the fact that if you take out the elimination project, there is a very little that unites the group of people who define themselves as the Jewish nation in Israel.

In other words, the current conflict is existential and will lead to the destruction of Israel no matter what the outcome is. If Israel loses, the State will cease to exist, having its destruction imposed externally. But if Israel wins, the absence of the threat posed by the Palestinians will lead Israel to tear itself apart from within — the “unity” and “national cohesion” Gallant talked about will cease to exist.

A new “Exodus” is already underway

In fact, the great “division” of Israeli society may be already underway. The past decade has seen a surge in Israelis seeking to emigrate. As the country has drifted ever more to the extreme religious right, secular Israelis are leveraging their European ancestry to obtain second passports and leave the country.

Among those who have been monitoring this phenomenon are the embassies of France, the Netherlands, Romania, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Italy, which announced that, during the past months, there has been an increase in requests to obtain their passports.

it is estimated that 250,000–300,000 Israelis are holding dual citizenship with the US living in Israel. [Source: Times of Israel ]

An economic collapse?

A recent BBC article cites a survey that shows that more than a third of young Israeli doctors and medical students said they planned to leave the country soon.

In the article, Professor Alon Tal, head of the public policy department at Tel Aviv University, explains how the age-old conflict between religious and secular Zionists has led to a looming exodus of the latter that could destroy the Israeli economy:

“When the truly talented people, who carry on their shoulders the innovation and the economic development that this country is so dependent on, when they decide they’ve had enough and they don’t want to live in a country that no longer represents them, then we could see a collapse, an economic collapse,” he says.

Secular Israelis march against the far right Religious Zionists currently running Israel. [Source: BBC ]

A “violent end” to Zionism?

It is a fact that for the US armed forces fighting Nazi Germany, the bloodiest month of the war, the month in which they lost the most men, was April 1945 — the month just prior to the collapse of Nazi Germany.

I believe that we are witnessing a similar phenomenon with the Zionist project in Israel. It has gone too far to the extreme right; the government of Israel is essentially non-functional, and the Israelis themselves, from the far right nationalists in the Knesset to the bloodthirsty settlers in the West Bank, have gone over the edge.

The result is that, like the Nazi regime in Germany, the Zionist state in Israel has become ever more violent, ever more cruel, and ever more desperate. No atrocity is too barbaric; no war crime too heinous. All is permitted. The “final victory” must be achieved at all cost, lest the State disappear.

Or as Defence Minister Gallant put it:

“Without meeting the goals of the war, we will find ourselves in a situation where… the problem will be that people will not want to live in a place where we do not know how to protect them“

In other words, failure in any of those 7 fronts means another reason for Exodus.

And so Israel lashes out:

Ilan Pappé has also predicted that the Israeli Zionists are moving quickly towards self-destruction:

“I am saying this as a scholar of Israel and Palestine with all the confidence of my scholarly qualifications. On the basis of sober professional examination, I am stating that we are witnessing the end of the Zionist project, there’s no doubt about it. “This historical project [Israel] has come to an end and it is a violent end — such projects usually collapse violently and thus it is a very dangerous moment for the victims of this project, and the victims are always the Palestinians along with Jews, because Jews are also victims of the Zionism“.

A new kind of “decolonialisation”

If the establishment of the State of Israel represented the last, deplorable example of Western imperial settler colonialism, then Pappé believes that a new state formed in its place could form the very best example of a former colony finding its own way in a humanistic and egalitarian manner.

When it comes time to create a new state, Pappé suggests that the Arabs and Jews living in Palestine could benefit from looking at “local models” from the recent and more distant pasts of the eastern Mediterranean and the Arab world.

These models can help us build a very different kind of society that respects collective identities as well as individual rights, and is built from scratch as a new kind of model that benefits from learning from the mistakes of decolonialisation in many parts of the world, including in the Arab world and Africa. This hopefully will create a different kind of political entity that would have a huge and positive impact on the Arab world as a whole.

I know Pappé’s ideas may sound naive and fanciful, especially given the current state of affairs. But one thing is certain: the world should start preparing for the collapse and dissolution of the Zionist entity, because a society built on a lie cannot last, and a nation state with 90% of the world aligned against it cannot survive.

#End

