In my January 25 article, “Israel Has a Nasty Habit of Killing Its Own”, I explained how the Israelis have policies and practices of sacrificing their own people in the pursuit of a greater Zionist strategy.

Chief among these policies is the despicable “Hannibal Directive”, a military policy drafted in 1986 which decreed that no Israeli soldier was to be taken alive; that all possible measures would be taken to kill the enemy captors, even if it meant killing the captured soldier.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have since said that the Hannibal Directive was revoked, but several sources within the IDF have since confirmed that the Hannibal Directive was invoked on October 7, to apply to civilians captured by Hamas.

The result is that hundreds of Israeli civilians at the Nova Music Festival and in the nearby kibbutz settlements were killed by Israeli tanks and Apache helicopter gunships.

Vehicles stacked up near the southern Israeli town of Netivot, near Gaza, in November. They were destroyed by the IDF soon after Palestinian fighters began taking captives on October 7. [Source: The Electronic Intifada | Photo: Jim Hollander/UPI]

Hostages face greater danger from Israel

Unfortunately, the active — even aggressive — disregard for the lives of the hostages did not end with the Hannibal Directive in October 7, 2023. Since then, Israel has continued to pursue their military objectives in Gaza with no thought whatsoever given to the safety of the Israeli hostages being held there, often among the civilian population.

Hostages die from “friendly fire” that is anything BUT

In my earlier story, I described how the IDF gunned down Israeli hostages trying to escape, even as the shirtless escapees were screaming “help us” in Hebrew.

Samer Fuad El-Talalka, Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz — three young Israeli hostages shot dead by the IDF “just to be safe” [Source: Haaretz ]

I also described how the IDF killed multiple hostages with poison gas when Israel gassed the tunnels in which they were held.

The three hostages who died in captivity, from left to right: Elia Toledano Ron Sherman and Nik Beizer. [Source: Haaretz ]

The latest outrage

In August, 2024, the IDF recovered the bodies of six more Israeli hostages who had died in the tunnels of Gaza from IDF shelling that caused a fire in the tunnel resulting in their death by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtab, Yoram Metzger, Chaim Peri, Abraham Munder, Alex Dancyg. [Source: ynetnews.il | Photos courtesy of the families]

As with all the hostages that the IDF kills, their deaths are being reported officially as having “died while in Hamas captivity”.

Nonetheless, the statistics are damning:

A 10/1 ratio of alive to dead is not a good one. [Source: Sophonisba via Twitter/X ]

There are reasons why hostages cannot talk to the media

Hostages released by Hamas are usually put under a struct media blackout when they are recovered. This is so they can be “de-briefed” by IDF officials, who tell them what to say and — more importantly — what NOT to say.

In those first heady days wen the “big” hostage release happened, there were 116 freed Israelis all talking willy-nilly to the Israeli and international media.

Here is what they had to say:

They were well-treated: they all looked to be well-fed and well-taken care of; elderly hostages reported how their captors secured their needed medications for them. One elderly woman even shook the hand of a Hamas guard as she left, telling him”Shalom”. The Hamas guards did their best to protect them from the IDF bombardments (which were constant). IDF knew that the Hamas fighters would be where the hostages were, and targeted accordingly; just like they target mosques at prayer time, or family dwellings at meal time or night time. Despite the efforts of Hamas, hostages died during the Israeli air strikes. While Hamas did admit when some hostages were killed by Hamas guards (in retaliation for Israeli “massacres” of Palestinian civilians); the vast majority of the 38+ hostages that have died over the past ten months died when their captors did, i.e., from Israeli airstrikes, missiles, bombs and gas.

Yocheved Lifshitz at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, where she related how well she and the other hostages had been treated by Hamas. [Source: NBC News | Photo: Jenny Yerushalmy / Ichilov hospital via AP]

It is hard to find those stories today. In the intervening 8 months, the Israelis have done an impressive job of scrubbing the Internet and making sure that only the “correct” stories make it out.

This story from NBC seems to be the only unfiltered report available now:

Lifshitz said she and four other people from kibbutz Nir Oz were given medical help and medications. They slept on mattresses, Lifshitz said, and Hamas cleaned their toilets and shared food with them. There was always someone guarding them, and they were treated well, she said. “They took care of all our needs. To their credit, they were very kind.”

The “dramatic” hostage rescue raid

Noa Argamani, the young Israeli woman who was kidnapped on video at the Nova Music Festival, became “the face of the Nova music festival hostages” during her captivity, and has become a celebrity since she was rescued in June, in what Benjamin Netanyahu has called “a breathtaking commando rescue operation”, one which Netanyahu claimed to have personally authorised.

“Breathtaking” is indeed a good word for what turned out to be one of Gaza’s deadliest days. Indeed, thanks to that bloody excursion, almost 300 Palestinian civilians will never take another breath at all.

The Israeli Air Force indiscriminately carpet-bombed the area in Nuseirat to cover the retreating ground troops as they exfiltrated four hostages, of which Noa was one. In all, at least 250 air strikes rained down on Nuseirat over a three hour period.

A Palestinian girl walks over rubble in the aftermath of Israel’s raid on Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza on June 9, 2024. [Source: The Intercept | Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hamas also claimed that other Israeli hostages also being held in the area died during the onslaught:

“What the Zionist enemy carried out in the Nuseirat area in the heart of the Strip is a compound war crime, and the first who suffered from it are hostages,” Hamas military spokesman Abu Obeida said in a Telegram post.

In other words, the Hannibal Directive was in force once more. Save four and kill — how many? We will never know.

We do know that the four hostages rescued were staying with Palestinian families, above ground, in a residential environment in which they were even allowed to go out and walk around freely. It was that permissive environment which made the rescue operation so attractive to Netanyahu.

That will never happen again, according to Hamas. Hostages will be kept in “more secure” settings.

Which means that there will be no more hostages rescued or released. Here’s why.

Netanyahu doesn’t want the hostages back

By now it should be obvious to everyone that Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli leadership do not want to get the hostages back.

Or to be more precise: continuing the total genocide of Gaza is more important to Israel than getting the remaining hostages back.

For several months now, Hamas has made it clear that they are willing to return ALL the remaining hostages if Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire.

A Hamas official told Reuters in June that its demands are simple and consistent: that a ceasefire “must lead to a permanent end to hostilities in Gaza, withdrawal of Israeli forces, reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave and release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel”.

But all that is, apparently, a non-starter for Israel.

Hamas offered to return all the hostages in October

Haim Rubinstein, ex-spokesman of the Families Forum, an organisation representing the families of the Israeli hostages, told The Times of Israel of a meeting he had with Israeli leaders:

“We left the meeting very disappointed because Netanyahu talked about dismantling Hamas as the goal of the war. He didn’t promise anything regarding the demand to return the hostages. He merely said a military operation in Gaza was needed to serve as leverage for the hostages’ release. “We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the government rejected the offer.”

Haim Rubinstein, spokesman for the Families Forum, told reporters that Netanyahu turned down a Hamas offer on October 10 to return all the hostages if Israel stayed out of Gaza. [Source: The Times of Israel ]

Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in May

In fact, they seem to have caught Israel, the US and the West by surprise in May when Hamas announced that they agreed to an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal.

Momentary jubilation in Rafah at the news that Hamas had agreed to an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal. Unfortunately for these people, the attacks on Rafah never stopped . [Source: Al Jazeera | Photo: AFP]

Indeed, the Israelis were caught on the back foot, but quickly regained their composure and roundly rejected the ceasefire deal - the one they had helped draft, saying it “came up short”

One month later, the UN Security Council ratified another, US-backed ceasefire proposal — and once again, according to CNN, “Hamas welcomed the adoption of the UNSC resolution” while Israel rejected it — and when back to bombing the shit out of Rafah.

Negotiations resumed a week later, with Hamas accusing Israel of introducing new conditions. Negotiators who have dealt with Israel say that this is a classic Israeli negotiating tactic: they refuse things they previously agreed, and constantly introduce new conditions designed to scuttle negotiations.

Nonetheless, Hamas was starting to become more compliant, and sought to accommodate Israel’s ever-shifting positions. Pressure on Israel increased all throughout July to accept a ceasefire proposal.

By the end of July, peace was in danger of breaking out — the Israelis needed to do something to keep the genocide rolling.

The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh

The Israelis were getting desperate: their standard tactic of prevarication and introducing new demands and conditions was wearing thin, and Hamas was starting to seem the more reasonable and accommodating party to the talks. This could not stand.

So, on August 1, 2024, Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas and the person responsible for the peace negotiations. It had been Haniyeh who negotiated previous hostage release deals, including the ”big” one in November 2023.

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 20, 2024. [Source: TIME | Photo: Arif Hudaverdi Yaman — Anadolu/Getty Images]

The ultimate distraction

Haniyeh was leading the Hamas delegation in the current ceasefire talks, and killing him would almost certainly derail the talks. Certainly the decision to kill Hamiyeh while he was in Iran was designed to distract attention from Gaza, as Iran is now forced to respond, and so instead of the world complaining abut Israeli intractability, or the Israeli genocide in Gaza, everyone is worried about a wider regional or even a global conflict.

The “defense chiefs” had a Hannibal plan

I am not the first person to theorise that the assassination of Haniyeh was designed to scuttle the ceasefire talks and the hostage release.

Zvi Bar’el, writing in the Israeli daily Haaretz, wants to blame the Israeli government for deliberately trying to derail the peace talks by assassinating Haniyeh in the most provocative manner possible.

Bar’el writes about what he calls the “defense chiefs” — namely, the Mossad director, the head of the Shin Bet security service, the IDF chief of staff and the defense minister. These men, according to Bar’el, “were the last remaining moral heroes”:

“They were the only ones who dared to tell the prime minister the truth and demand that he stop planting roadside bombs along the path to a hostage deal.”

The plotters — Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, Mossad director David Barnea and IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi. Did they suggest that assassinating Ismail Haniyeh might scuttle a hostage deal? [Source: Haaretz | Photo: Olivier Fitoussi]

But these are undoubtedly the same men who are responsible for the assassination of Hamas’s top hostage deal negotiator.

“Did they suggest that killing Haniyeh might scuttle the deal? Or did they simply jump on the intelligence and operational opportunity and unanimously decide to go for it? “Did they predict that this “achievement” would send Israel and the entire region into a tailspin, sow existential fear and leave the hostages in Gaza’s dark tunnels for more months of suffering?”

Bar’el’s questions, given what we know, now appear rhetorical.

Designed to cause an impasse

Haniye was seen as the most moderate and accommodating of the Hamas leaders, and stayed far away from the violent actions of the Al Qassam Brigades, the Hamas armed wing that had led other Palestinian factions in the October 7 attacks.

Michael Milshtein, a Hamas expert at Tel Aviv University, told the Associated Press that Haniyeh had a commanding role in the group’s foreign policy and diplomacy, but was less involved in military affairs.

“He was responsible for propaganda, for diplomatic relations…From time to time, Sinwar even laughed and joked: ‘He’s the more moderate, sophisticated leader, but he doesn’t understand anything about warfare.’”

His replacement, Yahya Sinwar, is seen as more militant and recalcitrant. And the fact is that the murder of Haniye has set everything back and enraged the Palestinian people in general. These things cast a pall over the negotiating atmosphere.

Images of Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader who was assassinated in Iran on August 1, 2024, at a square in Tehran. [Source: The New York Times | Photo: Arash Khamooshi for The New York Times]

Hamas balks at Israeli dirty tricks

Following the assassination of Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar reiterated Hamas’s desire for a deal. This put the Israelis back in a tight place, so they reverted to their old tricks of introducing new conditions.

Yahya Sinwar speaks during a rally to mark annual al-Quds Day in Gaza, on 14 April 2023. Sinwar is the more militant leader of Hamas. [Source: Middle East Eye | Photo: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

In fact when ceasefire talks resumed, Netanyahu showed up with no less than five new demands, according to The New York Times.

This tactic of “moving the goal posts” has angered Hamas, however, who say they will not return to the negotiating table until all sides agree to go back to the deal that was on the table in July, prior to Haniyeh’s murder.

Netanyahu “not interested” in a deal

Ahmad Abdul Hadi, a Hamas representative in Lebanon, told Sky News:

“Netanyahu is not interested in reaching an agreement that ends the aggression completely…but rather he is deceiving and evading and wants to prolong the war and even expand it at the regional level.”

Indeed, this seems to be the obvious Israeli strategy at this point.

Netanyahu is “deceiving and evading”. Ahmad Abdul Hadi during an interview with Iranian TV. [Source: Press TV ]

Giving up on the hostages

The Hannibal Directive now seems to have become a permanent part of Israeli strategic planning. In more and more ways, the Israeli leadership is showing the world that they are willing to sacrifice their own people to achieve a strategic goal.

In this case, that goal is the genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza. Israel will not stop until they render Gaza uninhabitable, so that any surviving Palestinians can be forcefully relocated “on humanitarian grounds”.

This plan precludes any deal to release the hostages in return for a permanent ceasefire.

“Commemorating” hostages that are still alive

The most telling indication that Israel plans to sacrifice the remaining hostages is the scandal that has erupted over a “commemoration day” the Israeli government plans for the one year anniversary of the October 7 attacks. The ceremony will commemorate those who died on that day and since.

But the government also wants to “commemorate” those hostages that are still in captivity.

“You don’t mourn the living” — Families of hostages speak outside Israel’s defense ministry complex in Tel Aviv, demanding the government sign a deal to release hostages in Gaza. [Source: Haaretz | Photo: Hadas Parush]

Some of the hostage families’ representatives “vehemently opposed this idea”, according to a report in Haaretz:

“Live people aren’t commemorated; you don’t hold ceremonies for them,” said Yehuda Cohen, the father of kidnaped soldier Nimrod Cohen. “Living people should be released,” he said.

The Hannibal Directive is still in effect

In writing about the scandal over “commemorating” hostages that are still alive, Max Blumenthal of the GrayZone tweeted:

“It has never been more obvious Israel’s ‘mass Hannibal’ policy of killing its own citizens to deny political leverage to Hamas continues to this day”

Max is 100% correct. Those “defense chiefs” have decided that the hostages are an acceptable price to pay for “ultimate victory” in Gaza — which means a successful genocide or ethnic cleansing of the Gazan population. It should also be “obvious” that the Israeli forces have no plan to ever leave Gaza, and the radical Zionist settlers are already “snapping up” plots of land in the soon to be annexed Gaza Strip.

[Source: Younis Tirawi via Twitter/X]

Israelis should be outraged. As Ziv Bar’el’s piece in Haaretz shows us, there should be more protests, more anger at Netanyahu’s foot-dragging and sabotaging of the ceasefire and hostage negotiations.

There is a dark reason behind the lack of consequent action on the hostages.

Israelis SUPPORT the Hannibal Directive

Firstly, there is broad public support in Israel for the Hannibal doctrine. Indeed, according to Haaretz, although the legality of the directive is highly questionable, the Israelis themselves seem OK with it.

When the existence of the Hannibal Directive was first made public, there was no pushback or scandal from the Israeli public:

“Despite the controversy and furious media debate that ensued, there was no public backlash against the IDF. It seemed that many Israelis understood there was a necessity for such an order. That putting an Israeli soldier’s life at risk was a reasonable measure to take in order to prevent him falling into the hands of Hamas or Hezbollah.”

The hostage families must feel frustrated at the fact that this tolerance for death, the ability to accept “writing off” people for the “greater good” in the apocalyptic battle with Israel’s enemies.

Israelis want the killing to continue

But there is another dark reason for their frustration: the fulsome, enthusiastic support by the vast majority of the Israeli public for continuing the genocide in Gaza.

A demonstration in support of the war in Gaza in Tel Aviv. [Source: VOX | Photo: Lior Mizrahi]

Indeed, VOX reports that 95% of Israelis support the war in Gaza. Moreover, a poll has shown that, when asked about the “level of firepower” the IDF was using in Gaza, almost 2/3 of Israeli Jews (58%) said that the IDF was actually going TOO EASY on the Gazans, and that “more firepower should be used”.

Sadly, less than 2% (1.8%) felt that the IDF was using too much firepower in Gaza.

Results of an Israeli poll from November 2023/January 2024. [Source: Tel Aviv University ]

In short — the Israeli public does not want a ceasefire if it means easing up on killing the Palestinians.

The hostage families’ protests go unheeded, because Zionist hatred for Palestinians is greater than their love for their fellow Israelis.

That’s Hannibal for you.

#End.

