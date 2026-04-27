EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
Apr 28

It is amazing to think you are sharing in ancient rituals that billions of others are sharing in around the world simultaneously... We truly are all of one body--the Body of Christ. God is love and loves you just the way you are now--and who you will become.

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tre peperoncini
Apr 27

Thank-you for sharing that, it hurt to read your words, you done something in this post which so few have strength or courage to do, the humanity your memories was unexpected, but so familiar.

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