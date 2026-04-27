Last Sunday I decided to go to Holy Mass for the first time in many, many years. I realised that the last time I was in a Catholic church was at my wedding almost two decades ago.

Indeed, I have spent most of my adult life as a self-professed agnostic, and stopped attending mass regularly when I graduated high school and headed off to college. I realised the length of my lapse when it became clear that the last time I had attended mass was before the advent of cell phones.

Still, as I sat in the pew, the memories came flooding back. The hushed, reverent atmosphere; the iconography; the statues. It all served to send me back decades to a time when I would go to church every Sunday. I remembered how we would go to the drugstore after mass and — assuming we had been “good” children during the service, my parents would buy us a candy bar of our choice. Yes, it was a cheap way to assure our obeisance, but it was effective.

I saw some young Spanish lads enter the church and approach the altar. They genuflected hurriedly and I realised they were altar boys. I saw them rush into the ulterior chambers to change into their cassocks and prepare to attend the priest celebrating mass. I started daydreaming, remembering my own days serving as an altar boy to the priest at our small parish in New England.

My two brothers and I all served as altar boys. I remember how my mother would look up from the congregation, beaming with pride as her sons performed the sacred duties of the Church.

Our parish priest was a strange man, with a falsely lyrical voice and a unique gait that could have been best characterised by John Cleese doing his “silly walks” shtick. He seemed to glide as he walked, like some sort of human hovercraft. He also had knuckles and fingers that were covered in thick, black hair. As I watched him take the chalice from my hands, or daintily wipe his hands on the ceremonial tea towel that was part of an altar boy’s accoutrement, and which I would dutifully hold out for his use, I was always drawn, with a vague sense of repulsion, to those strange, hairy knuckles, which made me, in my adolescent fantasy, think of a werewolf stuck in the midst of transformation from man to beast.

His fingernails were also something strange to behold. They were long, but not pointed. Rather, they were clipped at the tips, squared off to form a sort of elongated trapezoid. These only added to my queasy impression of a nascent werewolf.

This priest eventually became an object of scorn within our family, and we stopped going to the church where he was pastor. This was years later, when I had already left to go to college. The great falling out came with the death of my younger brother (who had also served as an altar boy to that priest), who died tragically in a car accident in the summer during the late 1970’s. We wanted to hold the funeral in our parish church, a church which had been built at cost by my father’s construction company; a church that my brother and I had spent one summer vacation painting a shimmering white.

The parish priest refused to accommodate our request because the day of the proposed funeral was one that he had set aside to say a special mass for the “lost souls of the babies killed by abortion”. He refused to make any adjustments to his calendar. My mother “got her Irish up” as we used to say, and, cursing Father Hurley, she scheduled the service at the church of a neighbouring town. We never went back.

As I watched the Spanish priest and his attending altar boys prepare to say mass, I was seized by other memories of my departed brother: how on the night of his death I was tasked with identifying the body in the hospital. My mother was too occupied taking care of the rest of our family, so my father and I had piled into the back of the police car to go to the hospital, and on the way we were asked who would identify the body.

My father, who had always been a quintessential post-war “man’s man”, was simply too broken up to do it. The man who was a veteran of the Korean War, an ex-stone mason who had built a business — and a lot of chimneys and walls — with his own hands, was too distraught to see the body of his dead baby boy. When it came time to decide, he looked at me with desperate, pleading eyes, and I immediately answered decisively.

“I’ll do it”.

As I left the viewing room, I was met by another priest, one which had no doubt been summoned by family members. He tried to offer me words of comfort, something that was literally along the lines of the hackneyed “he’s in a better place”.

I screamed at him to “shove it” and told him to fuck off. I was angry. I cursed him and I blasphemed, saying, “all I know is my brother is gone, and there is nothing you or God can do to bring him back.”

I remembered how the young priest accepted my words and withstood the blast of my expletives with an equanimity that belied his apparent youth. He calmly squeezed my shoulder and left me to the attentions of my family members who had gathered there.

I was snapped back from my reverie by the start of the Mass. The priest addressed the congregation in a heavily accented Spanish. I soon realised that my mastery of Spanish was not yet good enough to follow what was being said. Sure, I could order a beer or a taxi, discuss the weather and even carry on basic business conversations — but Scripture and the rites of the Holy Mass were a different story.

Yet, a Catholic Mass is still a Catholic Mass, wherever it may take place. I quickly found myself falling into the familiar rhythm of sitting, standing, kneeling and making the sign of the cross where appropriate. Muscle memory took over, I guess — and why not? It was not so long ago that the Roman Catholic Mass was said in Latin, and practically no one knew what was actually being said. We relied on signals: an altar boy ringing a bell, the priest raising the chalice — to tell us where we were in the process.

I realised then what it meant to be part of a global religious community — a truly and literally “catholic” church. A church with 1.3 Billion communicants around the world. Second only to Islam, which claims 1.5 Billion.

As the priest delivered his sermon in Spanish spoken at a speed I had no hope of keeping up with, I allowed myself some more musing. Yes, I thought. It felt good to be part of a community of believers, people who claimed the same grounding in faith, who were raised in the same traditions. I looked around and marvelled that we had all gone through the same rites and rituals — we had all been baptised, we had all been celebrated and doted on by our families when we had made our First Holy Communion.

I then remembered when I had made my First Communion — decked out n a miniature Navy-blue 3-piece suit with polished patent-leather shoes and a small clip-on tie to suit my small stature as an 8-year old boy. I remembered all the gifts: embroidered prayer books and other trinkets, all imbued with a certain feel, almost a palpable weight, of holiness, a specialness and ethereal value — at least to my pre-pubescent eyes.

I recalled when I went through the rite of Confirmation some years later, where I became a “Soldier of Christ” and received my first set of Rosary Beads.

It was then that a warm feeling of communion come over me. That I had something — indeed many things — in common with the people around me in that Spanish church.

We all believe in the same things, I thought. Perhaps not everything, but at least the basics. For example, and perhaps at the very least, we all believed that we were going to go to Heaven when we died. Or — in my case, that we had at least a chance of going to Heaven.

What a powerful thing!

The time came to take Holy Communion. As I had not been paying attention, I had to kneel quickly and say a hasty Act of Contrition before joining the line to take Communion and accept the Eucharist, the small wafer that, for a Catholic, is literally the Body of Christ, thanks to the miracle of Eucharistic Transubstantiation.

This, too, was all very familiar; a ritual that had not changed in the many decades that had passed since I had done it the first time.

The Mass eventually ended, and I exited the cool, spacious church and walked out into the hot Spanish sunlight. The sky was a crystalline blue, the air was crisp, and not too hot at all. I felt refreshed, restored, renewed.

I felt good.

In fact, I felt so good that I went back again this Sunday. And I think I may keep going. Does this mean that I am no longer an agnostic? Maybe. But, as they say: “better safe than sorry”. And as I say, “anything that makes you feel good is worth doing again”.

Sorry, Father, but you’ll have to accept that.

#END

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