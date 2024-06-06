EuroYankee on Substack

Slightly Lucid
Jun 8, 2024

This is a brilliant piece.

On the other hand, I have one quibble.

“I have lived for several year in Italy and Spain, and I have always been impressed by the cavalier manner in which Italians and Spaniards identify themselves as fascists. The word simply does not have the negative connotations that it does in the US.”

In Italy, this is untrue. The word “Fascism” is banned. The fascist party was banned. This is not to say fascism isn’t alive and well, (and, in fact, resurgent,) but the word itself isn’t publicly used: now, the call themselves “lega nord” and “fratelli d’Italia.” Of course too we have old wannabe oligarchs of the merchant classes giving each other little salutes and now a rise of thugs who beat up school children. But the F word itself is only NOW beginning to be whispered and officially embraced, and only recently have the laws banning fascism been blatantly ignored.

And of course, it was a feckless neoliberal left who made this possible. (We’d not be having this conversation without Uncle Miltie, The Chicago Boys, or the ultimate Manchurian; Bill Clinton.)

In the mid 2000’s, under the influence of Merkel’s austerity pograms, the PD and it’s ally’s pressured the left (our numerous communist and socialist parties) to coalesce under the PD umbrella on the promise that within the coalition they would have more power. Once this was done, the PD shifted right (under Renzi, acolyte of Clinton.) Italy’s robust, instabile, fractious democracy died. The IMF became happy. The world bank was overjoyed. Then EU was thrilled at the vast and sudden speed of the privatization of everything. The rich got richer, the poor got poorer, and now we have a PM who is a fascist in all but name.

The Elder of Vicksburg
The Elder of Vicksburg
Jun 16, 2024

This is a great essay - like your stuff a great deal. Amusing how an “agrarian traditionalist” or whatever I am finds so much in common with a socialist. I agree completely that the USA is now a corporatarist nightmare, but I’d suggest this started with railroad lawyer Lincoln, and was the actual war aim of the USA in that particular conquest.

