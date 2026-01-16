Dear Vladimir Vladimierovitch,

First, let me say that I am a great fan. I have been following your exploits since you first “cleaned up” Russia and kicked out the Western financial and economic vampires. It was a righteous act the likes of which had not been seen since Jesus evicted the money-lenders from the temple.

But Vlad (if I may be so familiar), you need to work on your messaging. You especially need to improve the way you frame some of your actions. You need to make the message more punchy, more sententious, and more aggressive.

What I am specifically proposing is that you take some cues from your “good friend”, Donald Trump.

For example: your pronouncements on the Ukraine conflict should sound something like this:

“Volodymir Zelensky and his criminal regime of murderous Nazis pose an existential threat to the Russian nation. Since 2014, they have killed thousands of our people, and they must be stopped. We have to remove Zelensky from power. That’s why we had to go in.

“We need Ukraine for national security reasons. There are U.S. and NATO forces all around and even inside Ukraine, and so we need to take it over so they cannot have it. And I think if you asked the Ukrainians, they would say they’d rather be with Russia than with the EU anyway.

“And if we don’t go in, the United States or NATO will take it.

“What is the U.S. doing in Ukraine? It’s not even in their own hemisphere! What are they doing on our continent? They have no business playing in our back yard.

“Germany is run by a lunatic. Merz is a sick man. He likes making weapons and and using them against Russia. He had better wise up, or he’ll be next.”

“Are we going to take down the UK? I don’t think we’ll have to do anything there. The UK is about to fall. Their economy is in a shambles. They’re going to fall and we don’t need to do anything.”

“Don’t talk to me about the ICC. I don’t care about international law. I am only governed by my own morality and my own mind…”

