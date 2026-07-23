The famous South Park animated series is well known for many things, among which are some fanciful characters known as “The Underpants Gnomes”.

In the now-famous episode, the boys of South Park discover a group of small gnomes who are hell bent on stealing people’s underpants. When the boys catch the gnomes red-handed in the act of stealing a pair of underwear, the gnomes explain that they need the underpants because “it is part of our business model”.

The boys follow the gnomes back to their lair, where they see a huge pile of underpants.

When asked how the underpants fit into a business model, the head gnome explains that it is all part of a cunning plan to turn a profit. In fact, their business plan is simpolicity itself, as it consists of only three steps:

Collect underpants TBD Profit

The fact that the second phase of their plan is not evident, nor has it revealed itself at all, doesn’t discourage the gnomes. They are convinced that if they just keep collecting underpants, everything will work out, and they will eventually reach profitability.

This brilliant South Park episode has since become an iconic theme in the teaching of business practices, and indeed has come to be known as “underpants gnome syndrome”. It describes a business where the leadership is so excited about their product or their solution that they believe it will just magically make them money. They don’t need to have an actual plan — they just need to crank out their product and the rest will naturally flow towards success.

The Trump Administration Gnomes

The leaders of the Trump Administration are just like those underpants gnomes. Only for them, it is not underpants that provide the magical outcome, it is the U.S. military. For them, the U.S. military is like that magically killer app or irresistible super product that everyone wants.

In short, these people believe that the U.S. military literally cannot lose.

Just listen to them talk. They cannot mention the American armed forces without automatically adding that America has “the world’s most powerful military”. For them, this is an axiom that has become a sort of incantation.

Neither Pete Hegseth, nor Marco Rubio, nor President Trump himself can ever utter the words “our military” without immediately adding, however robotically, that it is the most powerful military on the planet.

Sadly, it appears that for them, this unmatched military might — whether it is real or not — is magical. It can literally accomplish the impossible. And this blind belief in the omnipotence of American military strength has now become the cornerstone of what now passes for military strategy in Washington.

For these magical believers, the troop morale is never flagging, the stockpiles are never depleted, and the technical and numerical superiority of the weapons can never be challenged.

The Gnomes take on Iran

This Underpants Gnome Syndrome is nowhere so evident as it is in the discussion of Iran. How many times has Trump declared that we’ve “obliterated everything”? How many times has he asserted that the U.S. is in control of the Strait of Hormuz, despite obvious proof to the contrary?

The Trump Administration’s strategy for defeating Iran.

How many times has Hegseth denied that the stockpiles f critical munitions was low? These people are delusional, not so far from the way Hitler blindly believed that “the German soldier could accomplish anything”, including conquering Russia in the middle of winter.

The Gnomes versus Russia

This same magical thinking is also evident in the American (and, sadly, European) attitude towards Russia. Despite all evidence to the contrary, these mental gnomes continue to believe that sanctioning Russia will eventually bring their enemy to its knees; the Russian people will rebel; Putin will be overthrown and Russia will lie prostrate before the predators of the Western financial interests.

The West’s strategy for defeating Russia.

Of course, here the myths of Western technical and military superiority also play a role. Each round of sanctions seems to be accompanied by another round of military and/or financial aid being sent to Ukraine.

In short, four long years of evidence to the contrary, the West still believes that their inherent financial and military superiority over Russia will eventually win the day.

It is a sad, sad state of affairs.

#END#

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