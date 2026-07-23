EuroYankee on Substack

EuroYankee on Substack

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Gerald's avatar
Gerald
2d

Very funny and spot on - unfortunately for the rest of us.

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Rebecca Abercrombie's avatar
Rebecca Abercrombie
2d

What an awesome, hilarious…and fundamentally accurate description! The reflection is that we in this “benighted” country should be seeing that our distorted and flawed system—on all levels—is beyond the point of salvation continues to be epically displayed, yet lurches on laying waste to “we the people”….

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